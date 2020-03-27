 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Since Germans have proven to have strongest immunity to coronavirus, they welcome Italian patients, pizza   (thehill.com) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is talking about war and the US supplying the rest of the world...

The Germans and Italians are allying...

A decent part of our naval strength in the Pacific has been compromised...

I'm not saying it's WW2: Electric Boogaloo, but who the hell knows at this point?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Germans allying with Italians?

Uh oh.
 
Bslim
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You know who else carried the Italians..
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: Trump is talking about war and the US supplying the rest of the world...

The Germans and Italians are allying...

A decent part of our naval strength in the Pacific has been compromised...

I'm not saying it's WW2: Electric Boogaloo, but who the hell knows at this point?


Any citations brother? Help a girl out .
 
schubie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've always been semiashamed of my German genes. Not today
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Germans allying with Italians?

Uh oh.


Right? We've seen this before
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Sid_6.7: Trump is talking about war and the US supplying the rest of the world...

The Germans and Italians are allying...

A decent part of our naval strength in the Pacific has been compromised...

I'm not saying it's WW2: Electric Boogaloo, but who the hell knows at this point?

Any citations brother? Help a girl out .


Naval strength compromised:  USS Theodore Roosevelt
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Germany has one of the best health care systems on the planet.

They also have an inordinate number of hospital beds, as does South Korea.

They also have ruthless efficiency.

/ I'll come in again
 
SMB2811
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Germans allying with Italians?

Uh oh.


It was pretty funny sometimes

cdn-myanimelist-net.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Germany is just providing a weak bit of PR to cover for the fact that they refuse to raise EU bonds which could actually help countries like Italy. As a German, I can rightfully call it a bit of pathetic propaganda; either you believe in a united Europe, or you don't. Offering a pittance of support is not putting Deutschland in anyone's good graces.
 
LewDux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: aagrajag: Germans allying with Italians?

Uh oh.

Right? We've seen this before


Mo-Do - Eins Zwei Polizei (Official Video)
Youtube dSy2DcATYUo
 
LewDux
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Germany is just providing a weak bit of PR to cover for the fact that they refuse to raise EU bonds which could actually help countries like Italy. As a German, I can rightfully call it a bit of pathetic propaganda; either you believe in a united Europe, or you don't. Offering a pittance of support is not putting Deutschland in anyone's good graces.


Truly corncerning
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Germans allying with Italians?

Uh oh.


Italians on the team? The invasion of Russia will be doomed.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rammstein - Deutschland (Official Video)
Youtube NeQM1c-XCDc
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

schubie: I've always been semiashamed of my German genes. Not today


Never been ashamed of mine.
My people saw what was happening, sold everything they owned and got the hell out.
Smart people.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Germany is just providing a weak bit of PR to cover for the fact that they refuse to raise EU bonds which could actually help countries like Italy. As a German, I can rightfully call it a bit of pathetic propaganda; either you believe in a united Europe, or you don't. Offering a pittance of support is not putting Deutschland in anyone's good graces.


A german, in London England, wagging their finger at the Germany's lack of support to the EU?  That's hilarious.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the last time the y got together...it did not end well for them...
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Shaggy_C: Germany is just providing a weak bit of PR to cover for the fact that they refuse to raise EU bonds which could actually help countries like Italy. As a German, I can rightfully call it a bit of pathetic propaganda; either you believe in a united Europe, or you don't. Offering a pittance of support is not putting Deutschland in anyone's good graces.

A german, in London England, wagging their finger at the Germany's lack of support to the EU?  That's hilarious.


On the other hand he successfully predicted that This is such a ridiculous overreaction.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Better to give up some ICU space than any bratwurst or beer.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Germany is just providing a weak bit of PR to cover for the fact that they refuse to raise EU bonds which could actually help countries like Italy. As a German, I can rightfully call it a bit of pathetic propaganda; either you believe in a united Europe, or you don't. Offering a pittance of support is not putting Deutschland in anyone's good graces.


Should it matter? Didn't Britain leave?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bslim: You know who else carried the Italians..


From what I've read, the Italians where competent in both World wars, they also changed sides in both.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is it enhanced immunity or just an aversion to hugging?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Bslim: You know who else carried the Italians..

From what I've read, the Italians where competent in both World wars, they also changed sides in both.


Might wanna reread WWII.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Perhaps the Italians are just filthy
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: A german, in London England, wagging their finger at the Germany's lack of support to the EU? That's hilarious.


I was and will forever be against Brexit. What's your point? I'm European. Britain is in Europe, regardless of whether it's in the EU or not. You, on the other hand, live in Canada. Maybe you shouldn't comment on places in the world you don't understand.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  

schubie: I've always been semiashamed of my German genes. Not today


Oh shiat, they are getting proud of their heritage again!
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LewDux: This is such a ridiculous overreaction.


Almost a month to the day. Not one of my moments of glory...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Sid_6.7: Trump is talking about war and the US supplying the rest of the world...

The Germans and Italians are allying...

A decent part of our naval strength in the Pacific has been compromised...

I'm not saying it's WW2: Electric Boogaloo, but who the hell knows at this point?

Any citations brother? Help a girl out .


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
