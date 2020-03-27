 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   ICE detainee kept imprisoned in the air   (propublica.org) divider line
10
    More: Asinine, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Detention, ICE facilities, Youth detention center, Sirous Asgari, local ICE officials, detainee transfers, ProPublica analysis of flight records shows  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 11:16 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These flights sound like small pox blankets to me.

ICE is trying to infect them
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
plenty of money for cruelty.
 
Intel154
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The cruelty is the point
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This isn't your regular incompetence. This really takes effort.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So THAT'S how we bailout the airlines
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Once a coronavirus infection takes hold in a detention center - often a cramped facility with limited health care - experts and detainees alike worry that its spread becomes inevitable. "

Yeah but we are not ruled by criminal thugs, nooooo sir....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NOLAN. DIED, on board U.S. Corvette Levant, Lat. 2° 11' S., Long. 131° W., on the 11th of May: Philip Nolan
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Every one of these farkers should be convicted of crimes against humanity and stripped of their citizenship.

But if the Dems do gain the White House, they'll do absolutely jackshiat as they long ago lost their balls.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The old Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh tour.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
filmsane.comView Full Size

Approves
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.