(UPI)   If you were wonder what the beef was with the traffic on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake it was an escaped cow trying to milk it for all she was worth causing udder chaos   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm  
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
udder chaos gets stuck in your head :)
Youtube liKspJzLLg0
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She better hoof-it back to the pasture before she gets T-Boned!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Repeat means I get to post this again!

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just steer around it?
 
