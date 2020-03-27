 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are back with the mostly daily Fark livestream beta that still needs a name. All the news you need, some of the news you don't. Come get informed - but not too much informed because the last 3 stories are about boobies mostly   (twitch.tv) divider line
26
    More: PSA, Twitch  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 27 Mar 2020 at 4:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name it "fetch" because it's not going to happen either.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? The last 3 stories are about boobies and you're not calling yourselves Double D?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Drew's Running Joke".

You can interpret that in many different ways.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dude Ranch
 
Petey4335
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark TV?
/hides
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Drewy Curtis drinks the News.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Farkistan Gnus?

It'll make a change from that farking big-nutted squirrel.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dalliances with Drew
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Drew and Dallan are back with the mostly daily Fark livestream beta that still needs a name.

...Beta Males?

/aaaaaaaand I'm banned
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Same Old News But It Smells Like Beer and Despair
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I really was hoping for the platform to change to chaturbate
 
scumm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
at least it wasn't with that Schnitt guy. The whacko DJ  schtick is embarrassing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Uh, Farkstream? Seems kinda obvious.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Farkin' with Dallan
 
labman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The way they say the last three being about boobs makes it sounds like a bad thing.  Boobs are never a bad thing.

/unless you're a dude.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Farking Dalliances
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Rubber Chicken Revolution
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark it. Just call it "Drink!"
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"News, Mostly"
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
W00tShout
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Vodak and You
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
DoubleDown with DoubleD
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Given the current news trends, I suggest "You'll Get Over It"
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think it should be called Get Farked with Drew.
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Fark TV?
/hides


With sweat and dead man's balls?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In case we have some Farkers who don't remember the trainwreck that was Fark TV:

Fark TV - The Name Game
Youtube dXovppdKels
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.