(Omaha World Herald)   America has stopped wearing pants   (omaha.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As more work from home, Walmart sees rise in sales of tops, not bottoms

Well shiat.  I had no idea I could hire rent boys from Walmart!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conveniently made this this morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: As more work from home, Walmart sees rise in sales of tops, not bottoms

Well shiat.  I had no idea I could hire rent boys from Walmart!


Sexist bastard - girls can be tops and bottoms, too, y'know!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toggles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In order for me to stop wearing pants I would have to start first.

/been working from home since September.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe now, kilts will make the comeback they deserve.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waaaay ahead of you.
 
allthesametome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The commute from the bedroom to the dining room is a arduous.  But I do manage to put on both tops and pants.  Admittedly they are pajamas.  But that still counts.
 
Anagrammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sing the praises of pants!

MST3K Pants Tribute
Youtube UpWOvK-mz7U
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chicks dig me 'cause I rarely wear underwear.  But when I do, I make sure it's something exciting.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long pants are a tool of bourgeois oppression.
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i mean, no pants are the best pants.  just saying.
 
Pincy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Guilty as charged.

Of course my job is a middle school teacher.
 
Percise1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yesterday afternoon the wife asked me "No pants? Really?".
"Today is a pants free day", I replied loftily, "Really".

Today I wear pants, and her underwear. Wait until she notices...
 
jtown
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Welcome to my life, people.  I don't put on pants unless I'm going outside.  So far, that still applies to sitting on the porch.  So far.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Where do gym shorts fit into this puzzle?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark's targeted advertising?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Anagrammer: Sing the praises of pants!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UpWOvK-m​z7U]


Another MSTie. Noice.
 
starsrift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Destructor: Maybe now, kilts will make the comeback they deserve.


In my experience, nobody has the balls to tell you a kilt is inappropriate, if you wear one, although you can take a number of "friendly" jokes about wearing a skirt.

/ YMMV
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i read a quote earlier (maybe on the twitters?) that said:

-my boyfriend has now worn sweats for so many days he has starting calling everything else "hard pants."-

i laughed.

the only perk of covid: no pants no bras yay!
 
cgraves67
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dressed up from the waist up.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
PS that's a tiger track suit. Upper is the same print and YES I have worn that to the office on several occasions.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait. Walmart is trying to tell us that millions of white collar workers who have moved to work from home are Walmart shoppers?

Not buying that bullshiat. Literally or figuratively.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pants and Repants are sitting on a fence. Pants fell off. Who remains?
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
MST3K - S8E18 - Devil Doll
Youtube 104F_zXs9dg


No one just has the clip, so this *should* start as Observer yells PANTS PARTY.

/we've also stopped wearing bras
 
LewDux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Destructor: Maybe now, kilts will make the comeback they deserve.

Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm finally ahead of a fashion trend. Go me!!!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stolen from etoof,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Speak for yourself.

[Fark user image 425x566]


A man walks down the street in that hat those pants, people know he's not afraid of anything.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x478]


Pffft, Aqua is a pro at this kind of thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Y'all speak for yourselves. Pants on.

/got overtime this week
//still make more then on unemployment
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Maximum Kiltage
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Y'all speak for yourselves. Pants on.

/got overtime this week
//still make more then on unemployment


You can go to work in sweats over the weekend. It's a time honored American tradition. Anyone who tells you different is a communist.
 
crotchgrabber
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A friend of mine made a comment that she thought her apocalypse outfit would be combat boots, leather and spikes. Yet we're all sitting around in jammies.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

crotchgrabber: A friend of mine made a comment that she thought her apocalypse outfit would be combat boots, leather and spikes. Yet we're all sitting around in jammies.


Ahh, opting for a high  armor class. Smart.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Destructor: Maybe now, kilts will make the comeback they deserve.


I've skipped the formality and moved right to my Indonesian lungi (aka sarongs).
 
