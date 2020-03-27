 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Bad news about that American Airlines flight attendant who went to the hospital. ▪ The hospital? What is it? ▪ It's a big building with patients, but that's not important right now   (businessinsider.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was a great headline, altogether.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GRCooper: That was a great headline, altogether.


That was a great headline
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: GRCooper: That was a great headline, altogether.

That was a great headline


That was a great headline
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No dying in the white zone.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Unobtanium: GRCooper: That was a great headline, altogether.

That was a great headline

That was a great headline


That was a great headline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thank you for flying the deadly skies!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did she have the steak, fish or lasagna?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He must have had the fish  ☹

Airplane! Don't Eat the Fish!
Youtube DkGR65CXaNA
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

powhound: No dying in the white zone.


The white zone is for immediate dying only. There is no dying in the red zone.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ohdontbeshy: ChuckRoddy: Unobtanium: GRCooper: That was a great headline, altogether.

That was a great headline

That was a great headline

That was a great headline.


That was a great headline.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This could save social security. It won't cause Republicans. Am 60 and eyeing the door.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: He must have had the fish  ☹

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DkGR65CX​aNA]


He.

Someone DNRTFA!
 
craiguyver
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Unobtanium: GRCooper: That was a great headline, altogether.

That was a great headline

That was a great headline



Shirley you can't be serious...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StrandedInAZ: Parthenogenetic: He must have had the fish  ☹

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DkGR65CX​aNA]

He.

Someone DNRTFA!


Someone submitted TFA 😛
 
nyseattitude
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ANYONE who's still required to go to work should be getting hazard pay!
 
