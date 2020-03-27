 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   When Argentina offers to do something NICE for the Falklands, you know it's serious   (reuters.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Argentina, Falklands War, Falkland Islands, Buenos Aires, Atlantic Ocean, British overseas territories, BUENOS AIRES, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 6:20 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I'd say I'd shake the hand of the Argentinians who have decided to put humanity over hatred, but given the current risks they'll have to settle for a thumbs up and my respect.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
THE FALKLANDS HAVE JUST BEEN INVADED
Youtube Kar3E2qkYrM
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guys, trust me and don't open those shipping containers. Padlock them and send them right back to Argentina, no matter how politely the whispering voices ask you to open them.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Argentina offers coronavirus aid to UK citizens in Falklands"

Coronavirus AIDS? WTF man?  They're trying to exterminate them, not help them!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Guys, trust me and don't open those shipping containers. Padlock them and send them right back to Argentina, no matter how politely the whispering voices ask you to open them.


All I know is NEVER help load a shipping container on Isla Nublar.

It is NOT worth it.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Odd Bird [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Guys, trust me and don't open those shipping containers. Padlock them and send them right back to Argentina, no matter how politely the whispering voices ask you to open them.


but is says "Free Candy" on the manifest.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure the aid will be delivered by young, fit, and well-organized groups and the weapons they carry will only be to defend themselves from violent penguin attacks.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"almost four decades after losing control of the territory in a two-month war"

I think it would be better phrased as, "almost four decades after failing to capture the territory in a two-month war."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ackbartrap.jpg

/Also... "almost four decades after losing control of the territory in a two-month war..." Good job, Reuters. I guess Germany is also "being gracious after losing control over Belgium after two world wars".
 
talkertopc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How many cases of COVID-19 are there on the Falklands?
 
JZDave
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

talkertopc: How many cases of COVID-19 are there on the Falklands?


None, until the Argentines get there.
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
kinda like US gave Native Americans blankets in the mid 1800's?
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"...almost four decades after losing control of the territory in a two-month war."

That can't be right because I remember that incident.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: "almost four decades after losing control of the territory in a two-month war"

I think it would be better phrased as, "almost four decades after failing to capture the territory in a two-month war."


Yep. That was some seriously revisionist history.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Enigmamf: "almost four decades after losing control of the territory in a two-month war"

I think it would be better phrased as, "almost four decades after failing to capture the territory in a two-month war."


Argentina captured the islands and occupied them for a couple of months.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.