edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your boss can't tell if you're getting your work done without spyware, HE needs to be fired.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep wondering - if trump gets his way and millions die, won't that create a seller's market for skilled workers?  It seems to me the more employers treat their employees like shiat now, the more likely their employees will jump ship when the economy does come back.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I keep wondering - if trump gets his way and millions die, won't that create a seller's market for skilled workers?  It seems to me the more employers treat their employees like shiat now, the more likely their employees will jump ship when the economy does come back.


That is exactly what happened after the Black Death. Shortage of serfs gave them bargaining power and hastened end of feudalism.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Benevolent Misanthrope: I keep wondering - if trump gets his way and millions die, won't that create a seller's market for skilled workers?  It seems to me the more employers treat their employees like shiat now, the more likely their employees will jump ship when the economy does come back.

That is exactly what happened after the Black Death. Shortage of serfs gave them bargaining power and hastened end of feudalism.


And the labor movement of the 20s and 30s, after the flu epidemic, iirc.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! I got a guy to cover for me!

Benevolent Misanthrope: mjjt: Benevolent Misanthrope: I keep wondering - if trump gets his way and millions die, won't that create a seller's market for skilled workers?  It seems to me the more employers treat their employees like shiat now, the more likely their employees will jump ship when the economy does come back.

That is exactly what happened after the Black Death. Shortage of serfs gave them bargaining power and hastened end of feudalism.

And the labor movement of the 20s and 30s, after the flu epidemic, iirc.


Eh, the US generally shut the borders in the 1920s, culminating in the Immigration Act of 1924. We really didn't reopen them until 1965. That was probably a bigger cause of labor's rise in political power at that time period.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're watching you, it told Axos Financial Inc employees working from home. We're capturing your keystrokes. We're logging the websites you visit. Every 10 minutes or so, we're taking a screen shot.


If I was a client of Axos Financial I'd like to know their security and retention policies regarding possible screenshots of my firm's confidential data, but that's just me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're logging the websites you visit.

FarkedCompany.com
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two machines, two operating systems, two screens. Good luck.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, shiatsack. I don't do anything but work on my work issued laptop when working from home. And no you're not putting that shiat on my equipment without committing a crime.

/ shiat like that is why I won't take a job in the financial industry ever again
// farkers manage like it's 1956
/// and their wife just caught them with their secretary
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Hey! I got a guy to cover for me!

[media.giphy.com image 360x272] [View Full Size image _x_]

Benevolent Misanthrope: mjjt: Benevolent Misanthrope: I keep wondering - if trump gets his way and millions die, won't that create a seller's market for skilled workers?  It seems to me the more employers treat their employees like shiat now, the more likely their employees will jump ship when the economy does come back.

That is exactly what happened after the Black Death. Shortage of serfs gave them bargaining power and hastened end of feudalism.

And the labor movement of the 20s and 30s, after the flu epidemic, iirc.

Eh, the US generally shut the borders in the 1920s, culminating in the Immigration Act of 1924. We really didn't reopen them until 1965. That was probably a bigger cause of labor's rise in political power at that time period.


Well - that and the riots.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No working from home for me anyway.

To the hot zone!  Heart & liver disease be damned!

I'll post from ICU when I wake up.  If I do.  Sorry if people working from home who are biatching about their employer spying on them doesn't phase me.

I would be happy to be watched for better chance of survival....
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: We're watching you, it told Axos Financial Inc employees working from home. We're capturing your keystrokes. We're logging the websites you visit. Every 10 minutes or so, we're taking a screen shot.


If I was a client of Axos Financial I'd like to know their security and retention policies regarding possible screenshots of my firm's confidential data, but that's just me.


If I was dumb enough to work at Axos and something averse were to happen to me, I'd make damned sure every client they had got a copy of that little memo. Can't hide a privacy regulation violation behind an NDA assholes.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 500x756]


That's my dilemma. Luckily I can go over to my in laws house to work.  I've actually got clearance to wfh finally.  I've been in empty office since last week since ceo is scared that if anything goes wrong with servers nobody will be here to fix them.  Despite the fact that they're all VM's so I can access them one way or another, but if I can't internet or power is out.  So it doesn't matter.

Anyways, my wife has been working from home with daughter for 2 weeks now, but I'm not telling her this and I'm going to work in-laws house to work.  My daughter prefers me.  My wife can get away with sitting on couch or at table and daughter will sit around and draw only occasionally needing my wife's attention.

Me other hand, she wants me involved in everything she does.  Even when it comes time to change a diaper she'll throw a fit if I'm home but not doing it.  Even if shes just watching sesame street and I get up to go to bathroom it will be a meltdown because I left, and or she'll follow me to the bathroom and knock on door until I'm out, then grab me by hand and drag me back.

So there is not a chance in hell I'd actually get any work done.  I feel terrible, but there is work that needs to get done and I cannot work like that.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mjjt: Benevolent Misanthrope: I keep wondering - if trump gets his way and millions die, won't that create a seller's market for skilled workers?  It seems to me the more employers treat their employees like shiat now, the more likely their employees will jump ship when the economy does come back.

That is exactly what happened after the Black Death. Shortage of serfs gave them bargaining power and hastened end of feudalism.


Until those in power passed laws, such as the Poor Law Act of 1388, that restricted the free movement of workers. If you were caught outside of your home area, you could be considered a vagrant (true or not) and either punished or pressed into forced labor.  That stopped workers from seeking higher compensation elsewhere rather quickly.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
dkulprit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: We're watching you, it told Axos Financial Inc employees working from home. We're capturing your keystrokes. We're logging the websites you visit. Every 10 minutes or so, we're taking a screen shot.


If I was a client of Axos Financial I'd like to know their security and retention policies regarding possible screenshots of my firm's confidential data, but that's just me.


^
This right here.

Major data protection violation.  Even possible PCI DSS violations.  That dhit needs to be secured end to end but that passes through how many hands, stored on a publically facing server that how many people have access to?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dyhchong: [Fark user image 378x349]


Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: mjjt: Benevolent Misanthrope: I keep wondering - if trump gets his way and millions die, won't that create a seller's market for skilled workers?  It seems to me the more employers treat their employees like shiat now, the more likely their employees will jump ship when the economy does come back.

That is exactly what happened after the Black Death. Shortage of serfs gave them bargaining power and hastened end of feudalism.

And the labor movement of the 20s and 30s, after the flu epidemic, iirc.


I think that peaked in the 19-teens, with new worker protections like 40 hr weeks, minimum wage, workers comp, etc.  Even then, the people fighting for those were painted as Reds.  Then WWI, the flu, relative calm, then the Depression in the '30s. Then WWII.  Come 1947 or so, things got back to "normal".  In the US, anyway, quite a bit longer in Europe.

But the world's got what, three or more times the population it had then, and the number of deaths now is only in the thousands, not the millions.  And the US has no qualms about farming labor out to the lowest bidder now anyway.  There are still people who view slavery as "good ol' fashioned capitalism".
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: If your boss can't tell if you're getting your work done without spyware, HE needs to be fired.


This.
I think even before I started my career I was affected by the saying:
"When your boss doesn't know what you do, he'll ask you what time you came in this morning."
 
drlcb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good luck, I'm behind 7 proxies.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I've heard from multiple people whose employers have asked them to stay logged into a video call all day while they work," said Alison Green, founder of the workplace-advice website Ask a Manager.

Why aren't you all wearing a suit and tie? We have imposed a dress code in your home and your children are particularly bad at this!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gojirast: Good luck, shiatsack. I don't do anything but work on my work issued laptop when working from home. And no you're not putting that shiat on my equipment without committing a crime.

/ shiat like that is why I won't take a job in the financial industry ever again
// farkers manage like it's 1956
/// and their wife just caught them with their secretary


And you're not getting on my domain with an unsecured laptop or computer.  The biggest theft of data is from your average worker, not outside forces.  Billions of dollars walk out of companies on personal cells, computers and thumb drives.

While what these people are doing is abhorrent, I just imaged and deployed 120 laptops in 2 weeks and wouldve laughed the ceo out of office if he asked for that, what you're doing is wrong too.

Between financial sector and medical sector there is a lot of private information that could literally ruin someone's life. You can't just have people BYOD into an environment like that.  There is no change management or tracing.

Got to find a happy balance.
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: edmo: If your boss can't tell if you're getting your work done without spyware, HE needs to be fired.

This.
I think even before I started my career I was affected by the saying:
"When your boss doesn't know what you do, he'll ask you what time you came in this morning."


Reminds me of this story, one of my favs
https://notalwaysright.com/ultimatum-​r​esults-in-ultimate-victory/146804/
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Hey! I got a guy to cover for me!

[media.giphy.com image 360x272] [View Full Size image _x_]

Benevolent Misanthrope: mjjt: Benevolent Misanthrope: I keep wondering - if trump gets his way and millions die, won't that create a seller's market for skilled workers?  It seems to me the more employers treat their employees like shiat now, the more likely their employees will jump ship when the economy does come back.

That is exactly what happened after the Black Death. Shortage of serfs gave them bargaining power and hastened end of feudalism.

And the labor movement of the 20s and 30s, after the flu epidemic, iirc.

Eh, the US generally shut the borders in the 1920s, culminating in the Immigration Act of 1924. We really didn't reopen them until 1965. That was probably a bigger cause of labor's rise in political power at that time period.


During WWII is when we opened the southern borders for agricultural workers.
Folks around here are panicking because they don't/won't have the workers to bring in the crops.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 425x504]


Thread over.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: If your boss can't tell if you're getting your work done without spyware, HE needs to be fired.


Way to gender it.  :)

But, yeah, how is it any different from working in the office as far as evaluating productivity?  Is the employee getting their work done?  If yes, then be happy.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: dyhchong: [Fark user image 378x349]

[Fark user image 850x353]


Such good pals :D
 
harlock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 425x504]


Came for that.

Also, glad I work for myself.  Have been self-employed going on four years now.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't work for companies that do this crap. The second you can leave, LEAVE. You will absolutely NOT regret it. Companies that do this kind of thing with their employees see you as nothing more than cattle with opposable thumbs.

You can also invest a little time and skate on by. It's not hard to build out a few little macros that just populate spreadsheets with random crap... and then re-write EVERYTHING upon a cell change. That's a 5 minute deal, but you can build out some nice fakey scripts or boss button type BS that they will never see through. You want to make the screen change constantly and continue to update? grab a data set and create a mail merge from word, macro that into what ever system you want to use and boom, you can wrap it and get hours worth of fresh looking screens for the price of 10 minutes of your time. And yes I know that's a ghetto low tech cumbersome way to do things but an 89 year old with no experience in computers could figure it out.
 
