(The Conversation)   A 19th-century solution to social distancing: a 6-foot hoop skirt   (theconversation.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Crinoline, Skirts, voluminous skirt, middle-class women, face masks, cultural meanings of clothing, social distancing, large hats  
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to keep it clean of all crumbs or else you might end of with children living under there
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm partial to the spinning belt of knives.  We just need to replace them with glaives or something to extend their reach.

SPINNING BELT OF KNIVES
Youtube vWGquxvqI_Y
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mmmokay

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Queen Amy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And a hat with a veil will stop you from touching your own face.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to work at a veterinary hospital so I wore scrubs and ended up keeping them because they are comfortable. I've been wearing them around my neighborhood and people usually cross the street when they see me walking. It's great.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Mmmokay

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1260]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x1275]
[s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com image 839x1500]


Steamspunky!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Taco Belle

neatorama.comView Full Size

cdn0.kontraband.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Queen Amy: And a hat with a veil will stop you from touching your own face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As a man, I think I'd look funny in one of those skirts and I'd definitely go commando
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

El_Dan: [Fark user image 850x478]


I always* give bikers plenty of space, but damn that would tempt me to try to hit the noodle with my side view mirror.

*fark you 3 wide in the no passing zone
 
