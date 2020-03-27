 Skip to content
(Five Thirty-Eight)   Don't write coronavirus off as "just a blue state problem" -- red state death rates are actually slightly higher, even with less testing, and they are at an earlier point in their epidemic curves   (fivethirtyeight.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Democratic Party, Washington state, United States, coastal states, New York City, Red states and blue states, blue states, U.S. state  
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now its just the same as a population density map.   Maybe flattening the curve by keeping it out of the rural areas will help them when it ultimately gets there.  But for now, its more prominent in higher density areas.  And NYC is just plain f*cked.
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, I found a graph showing cases vs. time in our state.  We're late to the game, but we're trying hard to catch up.   We're doubling cases every two days, so we've got that going for us.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as the blue states/urban areas are hurting more than they are (and in terms of raw numbers that will always be the case), conservative voters won't care.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hoax. Less than the flu. Liberals trying to make Trump look bad. China thing. Being blown out of proportion. Conspiracy. Only blue states get it.

What will be conservatives excuse for ignoring it tomorrow?

They don't believe their own bullshiat. That's why none of them are hoarding toilet paper right?
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am just so very surprised by this news.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why the Fark are you bringing politics into this?
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The payoff on this April's Fool's prank is going to be epic!
 
max_pooper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Right now its just the same as a population density map.   Maybe flattening the curve by keeping it out of the rural areas will help them when it ultimately gets there.  But for now, its more prominent in higher density areas.  And NYC is just plain f*cked.


No rural folks are farked. By time it starts sweeping through their communities all the hospitals in the big city will be full.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: As long as the blue states/urban areas are hurting more than they are (and in terms of raw numbers that will always be the case), conservative voters won't care.


Yes, look at all the conservative voters on this site trying to politicize a crisis and dehumanize their enemies.

/eyeroll
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Which is why they are pivoting to it being the fault of liberals/urban types for bringing it into their neighborhoods.

We will hear some very angry pleas to blame Cuomo for Desantis having to deal with this outbreak so you must vote Republican in November to punish the plague carriers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: Hoax. Less than the flu. Liberals trying to make Trump look bad. China thing. Being blown out of proportion. Conspiracy. Only blue states get it.

What will be conservatives excuse for ignoring it tomorrow?


"We can't destroy the economy over a disease that kills a few old people."
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only people who are saying it's a "blue state problem" are the people who keep people like admitted felon dinesh d'souza in their circle.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Such a surprise. The more populous states with more traveled citizens got hit first but, when things ramp up, it's the stupid states who ignored warnings that are hit harder.

I'm pretty sure everyone (except the aforementioned stupid people) predicted this.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anything to keep that ol' hate train runnin', and it's never ever late.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Has anyone got a link handy for the state by state graphs?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Nine of the 10 states that have seen the most rapid increase in coronavirus from Monday to Thursday are states that voted for Trump in 2016, led by Texas, where the number of reported cases increased by 297 percent.
On average, states that voted for Trump saw a 119 percent increase in cases over this 3-day period, as compared to an 88 percent increase in states that voted for Hillary Clinton (plus the District of Columbia). Weighted by state populations, the difference is slightly larger: 141 percent in states Trump won and 88 percent in states Clinton won."

Doesn't look like Trump's plan to kill off the more heavily Democratic areas, by denying them aid, is gonna work.
 
MorningConstitution
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mississippi is so farked!  Their idiocracy is purging themselves.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Hoax. Less than the flu. Liberals trying to make Trump look bad. China thing. Being blown out of proportion. Conspiracy. Only blue states get it.

What will be conservatives excuse for ignoring it tomorrow?

They don't believe their own bullshiat. That's why none of them are hoarding toilet paper right?


You missed the bits about the economy. Grandma won't mind dying to save us a few bucks. Don't want a cure worse than the disease. Gotta get folks back to working.
 
AeAe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
don't red states have a higher obesity rate that blue?
Obesity is a high-risk factor for covid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the very people screaming the loudest for a relaxation of mandatory social distancing are the ones who are most likely to cause it to be extended with their irresponsible behavior? Ain't that a peach?
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Doesn't look like Trump's plan to kill off the more heavily Democratic areas, by denying them aid, is gonna work.


Wait till he sees the fatality numbers. Trump voters are on the very high side of that one.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that states known for science denial and animosity towards health care workers (Planned Parenthood) would be having issues like this.  Maybe time to pray more?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Texas and Louisiana are only 7 days behind New York.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here comes that chance to sacrifice themselves for the economy that they've been asking for lately!
 
BlackPete
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Why the Fark are you bringing politics into this?


Because Trump and supporters are sabotaging the fight against this virus, and are helping this spread.

Turn off Fox News. Listen to the experts who know what the fark they're doing. Then maybe America'll get to see the curve flatten in 14+ days from now.
 
I'm an Egyptian!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: common sense is an oxymoron: As long as the blue states/urban areas are hurting more than they are (and in terms of raw numbers that will always be the case), conservative voters won't care.

Yes, look at all the conservative voters on this site trying to politicize a crisis and dehumanize their enemies.

/eyeroll


Yeah. Good thing they didn't fall for the demoncrat impeachment hoax virus.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: "Nine of the 10 states that have seen the most rapid increase in coronavirus from Monday to Thursday are states that voted for Trump in 2016, led by Texas, where the number of reported cases increased by 297 percent.
On average, states that voted for Trump saw a 119 percent increase in cases over this 3-day period, as compared to an 88 percent increase in states that voted for Hillary Clinton (plus the District of Columbia). Weighted by state populations, the difference is slightly larger: 141 percent in states Trump won and 88 percent in states Clinton won."

Doesn't look like Trump's plan to kill off the more heavily Democratic areas, by denying them aid, is gonna work.


You get a smart and a funny.

/f their feelings
 
Super_pope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanking the god that fills their churches for that.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Nine of the 10 states that have seen the most rapid increase in coronavirus from Monday to Thursday are states that voted for Trump in 2016, led by Texas, where the number of reported cases increased by 297 percent.
On average, states that voted for Trump saw a 119 percent increase in cases over this 3-day period, as compared to an 88 percent increase in states that voted for Hillary Clinton (plus the District of Columbia). Weighted by state populations, the difference is slightly larger: 141 percent in states Trump won and 88 percent in states Clinton won."


This is amazing.  I  thought I saw every possible way to politicize this, but to Fark's eternal credit nobody (at least nobody outside of the politics tab and who I haven't blocked, all three of you) had the indecency to go here.  I'm glad to be part of a community that didn't do the above.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, anyone who does that is a moron.

Are you a moron, subby?
 
6nome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Why the Fark are you bringing politics into this?


Drink!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Other than subby who was writing this off as an us versus them problem?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gee, that's too bad.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It won't matter. Redcaps will just blame the (((blue-staters))) who brought the China virus to God's country for grandma's death.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the latest from Limbaugh
/Let em crash

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I live in a blue county right next to a red county.  We're just slightly larger than they are population-wise.

Right now they have twice the number of cases per capita, yet we (and most other counties) were the ones issuing a stay-at-home orders.

The governor fixed that though - the whole state is staying at home (supposedly) as of yesterday.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The blue states are the ones with money, the ones who have invested in the public good, and the ones with governments that took it seriously from the very start.
I mean, who could have guessed that they would manage it better?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Why the Fark are you bringing politics into this?


Because Republicans have been trying to downplay and sabotage the response efforts to the pandemic.  They're even suing to try to overturn stay-at-home orders.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is the Obvious tag self-isolating so it doesn't catch the plague?

=Smidge=
 
Jster422
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Why the Fark are you bringing politics into this?


Are you serious?

Politics made this problem the disaster it is becoming.  Politics is what's farking up the response to the crisis, and Politics is going to cause a lot of deaths.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someday the cough might get em but Marshall law never will
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But it is still hitting the blues harder. Even in the red states. No state is pure red or blue. The red sates have a lot of blue in their cities. I believe that the cities are where the deaths are happening the most. In any state. So the rural red population are not being hurt yet. Even in NY state, the rural reds are not being affected that much.
 
6nome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jster422: Cajnik: Why the Fark are you bringing politics into this?

Are you serious?

Politics made this problem the disaster it is becoming.  Politics is what's farking up the response to the crisis, and Politics is going to cause a lot of deaths.


Yeah but Trump is mentioned in economy threads too. I don't want to hear it!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: "Nine of the 10 states that have seen the most rapid increase in coronavirus from Monday to Thursday are states that voted for Trump in 2016, led by Texas, where the number of reported cases increased by 297 percent.
On average, states that voted for Trump saw a 119 percent increase in cases over this 3-day period, as compared to an 88 percent increase in states that voted for Hillary Clinton (plus the District of Columbia). Weighted by state populations, the difference is slightly larger: 141 percent in states Trump won and 88 percent in states Clinton won."

Doesn't look like Trump's plan to kill off the more heavily Democratic areas, by denying them aid, is gonna work.


Go look into a mirror. You are literally arguing that aid should be taken from states that have the most rapidly increasing need and given to states with a lesser increase in need and that allocation to the most needy is somehow "denying" it to those with a lesser increase in need. Is your name "Mengele" perhaps?
 
gojirast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: As long as the blue states/urban areas are hurting more than they are (and in terms of raw numbers that will always be the case), conservative voters won't care.


And we'll be remembering that when they need help.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: This is the latest from Limbaugh
/Let em crash

[Fark user image 462x529]


Jeez, that guy is still alive?

I thought he OD'd on pills back in the 90's.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: "Nine of the 10 states that have seen the most rapid increase in coronavirus from Monday to Thursday are states that voted for Trump in 2016, led by Texas, where the number of reported cases increased by 297 percent.
On average, states that voted for Trump saw a 119 percent increase in cases over this 3-day period, as compared to an 88 percent increase in states that voted for Hillary Clinton (plus the District of Columbia). Weighted by state populations, the difference is slightly larger: 141 percent in states Trump won and 88 percent in states Clinton won."


This is amazing.  I  thought I saw every possible way to politicize this, but to Fark's eternal credit nobody (at least nobody outside of the politics tab and who I haven't blocked, all three of you) had the indecency to go here.  I'm glad to be part of a community that didn't do the above.


I'm genuinely confused. Are you objecting to the facts?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The testing penetration is so shallow overall and so varied between states that it's not even worthwhile to compare.

In the end, you just need to measure deaths per capita, because that is the one thing you can't obfuscate with inadequate testing.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mississippi is going to get absolutely hammered.  Their governor is a hardcore Trumper who won't really close any businesses, and is going so far as to overrule rules cities have passed to do so.  And they're right next to Louisiana, and New Orleans, which looks like one of the worst new hot spots.

I guess he'll just say "Those degenerate libs in New Orleans did this to us" and get away with it.
 
