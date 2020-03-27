 Skip to content
Vacation cruise becomes ghost ship cruise
    South Florida metropolitan area, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, Broward County, Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Boca Raton, Miami, Miami-Dade  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather die than go to Fort Lauderdale, too.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holland America said "four older guests" died on the Zaandam, but didn't say whether the new coronavirus was the cause.

So, it's the...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
Voyage of the Zaandamned.

/Porthole cabin, please
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I vaguely remember that movie.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Holland America said "four older guests" died on the Zaandam, but didn't say whether the new coronavirus was the cause. "

So if it's not COVID-19 what sort butcher shop cruise line are you running there? And WHO DAFUQ is still getting on cruise ships?
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I'd rather die than go to Fort Lauderdale, too.


Heh. Was born and raised there. Fort Lauderdale is actually a great place, it's just the people who moved/now live there, yea they suck to eleven.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship of fools on a cruel sea, ship of fools sail away from me.
It was later than I thought when I first believed you,
Now I cannot share your laughter, ship of fools.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Holland America said "four older guests" died on the Zaandam, but didn't say whether the new coronavirus was the cause. "

So if it's not COVID-19 what sort butcher shop cruise line are you running there? And WHO DAFUQ is still getting on cruise ships?


Wish I could give you two funnies.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The term quarantine wasnt invented for nothing...

The word quarantine comes from quarantena, meaning "forty days", used in 14th-15th-century Venetian language and designating the period that all ships were required to be isolated before passengers and crew could go ashore during the Black Death plague epidemic; it followed the trentino, or thirty-day isolation period, first imposed in 1377 in Venetian-dominated Ragusa.[4][5][6][7] For more, see the medieval history paragraph.


Funny how people in the 14th-15th century gave more of a fark about rules to contain an epidemic than today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Holland America said "four older guests" died on the Zaandam, but didn't say whether the new coronavirus was the cause. "

So if it's not COVID-19 what sort butcher shop cruise line are you running there? And WHO DAFUQ is still getting on cruise ships?


1) people who paid, can't get a refund, and are willing to have one last fling.

2) people who think it's all a liberal hoax.

Fortunately, Soros' ninjas were able to get aboard, and maintain our diabolical ruse.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's take a cruise, it's the 2020 version of Russian Roulette. WTF People???
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can disembark on Navassa Island.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oxnard_montalvo: Fort Lauderdale is actually a great place, it's just the people who moved/now live there, yea they suck to eleven.


We had friends in Wilton Manors. Is that still a nice place or has it ultragentrafid itself to death.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chile wouldn't let them dock, Miami is considering refusing them. This is a living nightmare for those people on that ship.

You're stuck with a silent killer that you can't avoid, there's nowhere to escape to, and there's no one in the world willing to help. You are just waiting to see if you're one of the lucky one's that can hold out long enough to survive.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [i.pinimg.com image 491x750]
I vaguely remember that movie.



AOC is in movies too?  She can do anything.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: WHO DAFUQ is still getting on cruise ships?


People that don't mind taking the chance of dying doing what they love.

Gasping for air, and suffocating as their lungs fill with fluids.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Chile wouldn't let them dock, Miami is considering refusing them. This is a living nightmare for those people on that ship.

You're stuck with a silent killer that you can't avoid, there's nowhere to escape to, and there's no one in the world willing to help. You are just waiting to see if you're one of the lucky one's that can hold out long enough to survive.


Well maybe dont take a farking cruise during a farking worldwide epidemic uh
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Chile wouldn't let them dock, Miami is considering refusing them. This is a living nightmare for those people on that ship.

You're stuck with a silent killer that you can't avoid, there's nowhere to escape to, and there's no one in the world willing to help. You are just waiting to see if you're one of the lucky one's that can hold out long enough to survive.


Whew!  I am so glad we are not on lockdown in our cities and we are not overrun with coronavirus.  Imagine what a nightmare that would be!
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


G-g-g-ghost ship?
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 720x540]

G-g-g-ghost ship?


ZOINKS!!!
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Chile wouldn't let them dock, Miami is considering refusing them. This is a living nightmare for those people on that ship.

You're stuck with a silent killer that you can't avoid, there's nowhere to escape to, and there's no one in the world willing to help. You are just waiting to see if you're one of the lucky one's that can hold out long enough to survive.


The MS Westerdam was being turned away from ports in mid February. Sure that was the pacific but you would have to be stupid to not expect this by March.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dreadcentral.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: cowsaregoodeating: Chile wouldn't let them dock, Miami is considering refusing them. This is a living nightmare for those people on that ship.

You're stuck with a silent killer that you can't avoid, there's nowhere to escape to, and there's no one in the world willing to help. You are just waiting to see if you're one of the lucky one's that can hold out long enough to survive.

Whew!  I am so glad we are not on lockdown in our cities and we are not overrun with coronavirus.  Imagine what a nightmare that would be!


Do you share your kitchen/dining room with 4,000 of your close friends? Are all the apartments in your building on the same ventilation system?
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

optikeye: oxnard_montalvo: Fort Lauderdale is actually a great place, it's just the people who moved/now live there, yea they suck to eleven.

We had friends in Wilton Manors. Is that still a nice place or has it ultragentrafid itself to death.


I honestly don't know, I got out years ago. Wilton Manors is pretty gentrified, at one point it had the largest gay population per-capita in the US. So the lawns are nice.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
vesselfinder.com shows her just arriving within spitting distance of the Panama Canal.

I was also watching USNS Mercy, who literally just arrived in the Port of Los Angeles
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Darfur Parkour: vesselfinder.com shows her just arriving within spitting distance of the Panama Canal.


If it transits, I wonder how many people will scramble over the side into Panama.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [i.pinimg.com image 491x750]
I vaguely remember that movie.


"You collect ships, I collect souls. And when I fill my quota, I send a boatload home. This will make management happy. You see, it's a job."
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least the canned beans are delicious.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
