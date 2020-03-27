 Skip to content
(CNN)   House passes the two trillion dollar relief bill, sending it on to Trump where he will glorify himself before signing it into law   (cnn.com) divider line
Rennisa
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ugh I read that as gratify himself....
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Penis
 
great_tigers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thank you Donald Trump.
 
roc6783
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well...it's a start.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rennisa: Ugh I read that as gratify himself....


In his mind, I'm sure it's the same.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Our long national nightmare is over!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rennisa: Ugh I read that as gratify himself....


Just cover it with mushroom gravy.
 
etoof
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The guy who bankrupted a casino? That guy?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After sharpie-ing out the part that prevents Trump properties from receiving the funds
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He'll probably do something stupid like veto it because it includes a footnote preventing his businesses from receiving aid.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

roc6783: Well...it's a start.


He'll turn it into a shart.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I really wish everyone would stop calling it a "stimulus" bill. It's relief if anything.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As long as he signs it. It's a pretty good bill.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got a card in the mail yesterday specifying that it was "Trump's guidelines for what to do during the pandemic."

Right.  Like f'n Trump had anything at all to do with those guidelines.  That sumbiatch will take credit for anything and everything.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Quick, did the carveout exemption for Trump-related businesses to take part in stimulus remain in?  As always, TL;DR
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hopefully Pence is available to help him spell his name.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user image


I don't know if Massie is up for reelection this year but I hope Kentuckians remember him when the time comes
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: got a card in the mail yesterday specifying that it was "Trump's guidelines for what to do during the pandemic."

Right.  Like f'n Trump had anything at all to do with those guidelines.  That sumbiatch will take credit for anything and everything.


Yeah we got ours too.

Months after it was declared a public health emergency.

A piece of paper.

Touched by who knows how many people.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's nice that adults that are 18 or older will get money and folks will get more money for every child under the age of 16.  I mean, yeah, my daughter is 17 but thankfully she stopped eating when she turned 16 and won't start again until she turns 18 next year.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Thank you Donald Trump.


Thank you Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders mocks Republicans over coronavirus aid: 'The universe is collapsing'
Youtube xzfG7zApLT0
 
etoof
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I got a card in the mail yesterday specifying that it was "Trump's guidelines for what to do during the pandemic."

Right.  Like f'n Trump had anything at all to do with those guidelines.  That sumbiatch will take credit for anything and everything.


Eventually he is going to take credit for ending the Black Death.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: As long as he signs it. It's a pretty good bill.


Yeah. I'm gonna pick my battles on this one. It's a decent bill and it seems like Trump for once stepped aside and let Government actually do their job leaving him to just sign it.

No snark on this one
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
First of 2 or 3 that are going to get pushed through the next few months.

Each consecutive one will do less and less for people and more and more for buisnesses.
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image


And you get a sharpy, and you get a sharpy, and you get a sharpy......
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark user image 640x853


Amateur
 
casual disregard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I really don't care about what T-bone does right now other than putting his signature on it.

This is not political. This is necessary.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fark user image 652x349

I don't know if Massie is up for reelection this year but I hope Kentuckians remember him when the time comes


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fark user image image 652x349

I don't know if Massie is up for reelection this year but I hope Kentuckians remember him when the time comes


They'll remember that he stood up to Nancy Pelosi!
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If Trump did everything he does minus the self-glorification I'd find him a lot less objectionable.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Poor Subby.
Fark user image
 
vonzales
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So we're all good now, right?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This landmark bill is a giant step forward in the treatment of the insane gambler.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wood0366
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I fully expect a bunch of line-item vetos.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 652x349]

I don't know if Massie is up for reelection this year but I hope Kentuckians remember him when the time comes


ALL congressmen are up for reelection this year.
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

King Something: Penis


One of his ex-wives says he has an impressive penis. I expect paying her to say so is one of the rare contracts he's honored.
 
quiotu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wood0366: I fully expect a bunch of line-item vetos.


Assuming Trump us going to read through a bill several hundred pages long.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Massie: "I am here to make sure our Republic doesn't die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber and I request a recorded vote."
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby.
Fark user image 300x168


Why did you post that? I don't get it
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This also just in. The poorest of the poor, people on SSI, don't get the checks without going through massive bureaucratic hurdles. Gosh. I wonder why that is? Could it be to satisfy the Cons who hate poor people and just needed some extra cruelty to pass the bill? Yes. yes it is.

/ To cut costs they increase costs -- that's the GOP government way!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user image 640x853


Just a note for our British friends: This means trousers. You should still wear underwear during the pandemic.

/Or put down a doily at least.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bigdanc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
mcconnel wins again.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My walk to work this morning
Fark user image
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: This also just in. The poorest of the poor, people on SSI, don't get the checks without going through massive bureaucratic hurdles. Gosh. I wonder why that is? Could it be to satisfy the Cons who hate poor people and just needed some extra cruelty to pass the bill? Yes. yes it is.

/ To cut costs they increase costs -- that's the GOP government way!


sure is great that people who need the money

1. aren't getting enough
2. aren't getting it soon enough
3. or, aren't even getting it at all
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wood0366: I fully expect a bunch of line-item vetos.


The line item veto isn't available at the Federal level. It probably should be but it was rules unconstitutional. Trumpasically kicked turtle in the butt to move on it. I think his properties are excluded.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby.
Fark user image 300x168

Why did you post that? I don't get it


With this whole mess subby is only concerned that Trump may not hate Presidentin' for a few seconds.

The TDS sufferers are a miserable bunch.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rennisa: Ugh I read that as gratify himself....


Trump:
Fark user image
 
