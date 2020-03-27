 Skip to content
(CNN)   2020 Part II: The Tornadoing   (cnn.com)
34
    Scary, Storm, Wind, Severe weather, Thunderstorm, Tornado, Meteorology, Storm Prediction Center, Large hail  
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That'll be great.  Everyone at home
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
gstatic.comView Full Size
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why the f#ck not?
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Coronanado: A Pneumonia Story
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least no one is bored.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Covidado?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes. We get tornadoes every year.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Lord works in mysterious ways
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
2016: Boy, I really sucked, didn't I?
2020: Hold my beer and watch this.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: 2016: Boy, I really sucked, didn't I?
2020: Hold my beer and watch this.


Most of the celebrities are safe...

...for now...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Yes. We get tornadoes every year.



hard to imagine that for Murcans.   they're a little slow.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't claim to speak for everyone in the affected area but we've had enough rain, thank you. If there wasn't anything for the next month I think everything would still be wet.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The Lord works in mysterious ways


the Sun does too

which is where tornadoes get their energy.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't even get out of bed for less than an F4.

/amidoingitright
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know how the evangies claimed:

AIDS was a punishment because god was pissed?

The recession was due to the Dems being in the White House?

Every farking thing that their little, cotton-pickin' hearts didn't like was a result of them libruls?

Well...why is he on your ass now?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't claim to speak for everyone in the affected area but we've had enough rain, thank you. If there wasn't anything for the next month I think everything would still be wet.


well.............since the oceans are heating up (global warming) that puts more water vapor in the air, so expect more rain as the years pass by.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're only 1/3 of the way through the year.

/sleep tight
 
Dodo David
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Springtime weather during Springtime . . . who would have guessed?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
wait till the biggie strikes Murca: Trumpnadoe
 
holdmybones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: You know how the evangies claimed:

AIDS was a punishment because god was pissed?

The recession was due to the Dems being in the White House?

Every farking thing that their little, cotton-pickin' hearts didn't like was a result of them libruls?

Well...why is he on your ass now?


They're not being conservative enough.

They believe this.
 
Iczer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So we've got pestilence, famine (Africa's got a wee bit of a locust problem that's exacerbated by climate change), conquest with how big the orange dumbass' ego is, death riding in on a storm...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: We're only 1/3 of the way through the year.

/sleep tight


You may want to redo your cipherin', as your maths are about 7 percentage points off...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well.

Rescuing people from collapsed houses is going to be very problematic without breaking social distancing, isn't it? What to do, what to do.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well.

Rescuing people from collapsed houses is going to be very problematic without breaking social distancing, isn't it? What to do, what to do.


Thoughts and prayers.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean... it's late March. Isn't that about time these things normally start anyway?
 
neongoats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The Covidado?


Sounds delicious, I'll take 3 with the green chili sauce.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That puts a nice bow  in Q1.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness: That'll be great.  Everyone at home


I wouldn't want to die at work.
 
Marine1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I mean... it's late March. Isn't that about time these things normally start anyway?


Pretty much. Welcome to the Midwest.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't claim to speak for everyone in the affected area but we've had enough rain, thank you. If there wasn't anything for the next month I think everything would still be wet.


Seconded.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing, but I am reminded once again that if you had an evangelical make a checklist of "attributes of the Antichrist" Trump would check every box.
 
Liadan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skozlaw: I mean... it's late March. Isn't that about time these things normally start anyway?


In northern Illinois? Fairly early. I'm in Southern Wisconsin and this is when we first test the sirens and hold all the classes for weather spotters. It's not unheard of to have tornadoes now, but it's not what I would call *common*.

/Things here usually get rolling in late May early June.
//Found out today that Public Health Announcements use the same alert tone as weather warnings.
///Made for a fun trip to the pharmacy.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Madman drummers bummers: 2016: Boy, I really sucked, didn't I?
2020: Hold my beer and watch this.

Most of the celebrities are safe...

...for now...


Until a tsunami and the big one hit the west coast, then a lot of the celebrities will be dead... and Weinstein aint even there anymore to create some new ones.
 
