(CNN)   Top 10 worst vacation destinations this year. Only 10? Seems like all of them should be in a tie   (cnn.com) divider line
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) The state of Ohio, anywhere
2) See #1


/Dnrtfa
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how michiganders are allowed to go up north, as we say, to our second homes (calm down fark.com, even low income families have property up north in our state) under the quarantine rules. So folks are treating stay home like a vacation to the cottage.

And many will bring the virus with them.

Tada.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 - 10: The ten closest hospitals to your current location.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a tent setup in my backyard.  Looking forward to my vacation.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: 1 - 10: The ten closest hospitals to your current location.


Depends on the overflow.  You might get shipped to another area, or at least to a convention center/hotel/dormitory/etc setup by the army corps of engineers for whatever ails you.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: 1) The state of Ohio, anywhere
2) See #1



Our Covid count is pretty low at the moment. Subject to change.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was getting ready to pull the trigger on a dream vacation to Dubai this fall. This sucks so much.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChimpMitten: I have a tent setup in my backyard.  Looking forward to my vacation.


LUXURY!  I had to go sleep in a hole...And I had to dig it first...  :)
 
cefm
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Mogadishu and Kabul surprisingly absent.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Right now anywhere seems like a bad destination.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wuhan?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1. Rape Island. Now under new management since the death of Proprieter Jeffry Epstein.
2. Mar Del Lago. Overpriced, vulgar, coronavirus hotspot still under the same Deplorable Management, still full of world kleptocratics and kakistocracy begging for boons from the God Emperor Dumpster.
3. The Swamp. Wasington DC. Bring lots of Anti-Malarial Drugs.
4. Canada. Still safe and dull despite 55 coronavirus deaths, a shortage of toilet paper.
5. Vancouver, BC. You might see Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan on the balcony of their palatial log cabin.
6. Alcatraz. Being renovated for occupation by the US Senate.
7. Mexico. Now closed to Gringo's bringing the plague and the guns.
8. Costa Rico. Still the last place on Earth you will ever see Rush LImbaugh despite his blathering and bloviating on Obama Care. Ironic because it's doing very well in its fight of coronavirus and deforestation.
9. Brazil. Brazilians are immune to coranavirus and Brazilians of people are currently being killed by falling rainforsests and fires.
10. Hell. Still preferable to living in Texas. Suites avalable for Trumpers on special group rates.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This year's Top Ten has been abridged

#1 Earth

Please come back next year for our usual, full-length listing
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: This year's Top Ten has been abridged

#1 Earth


We should just knock it down and put up a hyperspace bypass.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cefm: Mogadishu and Kabul surprisingly absent.


So old news.

Syria Deploys Army to Turkey Border
Youtube pj-_pjyWiOA
 
dyhchong
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
SELECT name
FROM countries
ORDER BY caseCount DESC
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rape Island for the win Alex!
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Rape Island for the win Alex!


"But...I don't want to win a trip to Rape Island!"
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: chewynathan2: Rape Island for the win Alex!

"But...I don't want to win a trip to Rape Island!"


Why do you hate Canola oil?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anything that requires a cruise to get there and (hopefully) back.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: Archie Goodwin: 1 - 10: The ten closest hospitals to your current location.

Depends on the overflow.  You might get shipped to another area, or at least to a convention center/hotel/dormitory/etc setup by the army corps of engineers for whatever ails you.


To be pedantic, it would be the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which actually is a uniformed branch of the United States.  There's a reason its leader is the Surgeon General. The Army Corps of Engineers might be involved but I would expect FEMA would probably initially spearhead any efforts on the ground.

I expect that they'd get what amounts to being school portables to set up initial field hospitals, probably establishing a camp layout so one crew can come in and trench the site, another crew can come in to lay conduit and pipe, a third crew can bury the conduit and pipe, additional crews can build the central plant while others pave, drag in the portables and level them, outfit the interiors, and then hook up the services.

I expect that a tyical doublewide 30x64 portable normally set up for two school classrooms could accommodate fifteen to twenty patients depending on the level of privacy and separation deemed necessary, on how the nursing station is set up, and if any special entrance/exit protocols are required for medical staff.  A triplewide 45x64 could probably go upwards of 20-25, again depending on the protocols and density.

Such portables would probably be placed a little wider than a typical school installation, both to allow for full quarantine of a particular building and to allow its safe destruction or removal if deemed necessary.  As such I expect the front-facing pedestrian mall to be thirty feet wide, sides to be spaced twenty feet apart, but back-to-back on the long axis perhaps ten feet wide at the most.  This would allow two 20' shipping containers to be placed in the gaps too, to serve as storage or as morgues.  The footprint of any one portable would thus be 50x84 for a doublewide or 65x84 for a triplewide.

If the entity is willing to sacrifice later modularity and not leave room for anything between the buildings they could probably get away with 20' pedestrian malls, 10' spacing at the ends, and 6' spacing back-to-back, then a portable would have a footprint of 43' by 74' or 58' by 74', but that would require storerooms and morgues to be located off to the sides and would make replacing or delicately removing any given building essentially impossible.

Should matters get this dire, I expect that existing government-owned open spaces would be pressed into service.  They would probably seek locations along major roads first, as those locations would have better access to infrastructure and utilities, so city parks and schools along major thoroghfares would be co-opted first.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Zevon's Evil Twin: chewynathan2: Rape Island for the win Alex!

"But...I don't want to win a trip to Rape Island!"

Why do you hate Canola oil?


It's from Canada, eh?

/ enjoy your funny
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: chewynathan2: Rape Island for the win Alex!

"But...I don't want to win a trip to Rape Island!"


You can some of that sent to you..Just order it on Amazon, But it only comes in 40 lb. boxes...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1. Trump Tower, New York City
2. Trump Towers Istanbul, Turkey
3. Trump Towers, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
3. Trump Tower at City Center, White Plains, New York
5. Trump Towers Pune, India
6. Trump Tower Kolkata, Kolkata, India
7. Trump Tower Manila (Philippines)
8. Mar-a-Lago
9. Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles
10. Trump National Doral Miami
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Heh.  I once spent a good chunk of day without seeing another soul on Kauai on Polihale beach south of the Napali Coast.  I could do with another trip there if the same conditions were met.

Unfortunately I expect that places like that would suddenly become popular, thus defeating the purpose of becoming so isolated.
 
