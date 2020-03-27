 Skip to content
(Vice)   While you're chilling out at home, about a hundred scientists and their support staff are now trapped on a boat in the Arctic for at least the next six weeks because all borders are closed due to coronavirus. Enjoy your chilling   (vice.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polar bears will eat them.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them eat penguins.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wandero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's inspired a dozen screenplays by now.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can chill all winter on the couch.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sailor ghosts from the 1500s point and laugh at their couple weeks delay.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure they're not the lucky ones?
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Let them eat penguins.


Ah, the rare Arctic Penguin.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Polar bears will eat them.


If someone's a good shot they can eat the polar bear. This honestly sounds like the start of a glorious movie either in horror, sci fi, or survival. I wish them the best and hope they don't return to an empty world.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Polar bears will eat them.


My dad was trapped in the Arctic for a few weeks back in the 50's, due to the base runway cracking in half...they had to wait while the pack ice rotated them closer to Gander for rescue.

Only time he got scared, he was walking on black ice alone at night, and shone his flashlight down.
At his feet, just under the ice was a 10' tall, dead, skinned, frozen-solid polar bear...which looked vaguely human in the poor light, minus the fur...
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer...Lots and lots of BEER!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile......


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the unlimited drinks and 24/7 buffets and the midnight chocolate lovers event and lobster night should be enough.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Let them eat penguins.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Pen-goo-ins is practically chickens!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists know how to baby ;)
Provisions can be helicoptered in. Does Gates helicopter? He apparently needs camera time to be relevant.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the pen-gu-ins and polar bears start coming down with sexually transmitted COVID, we'll have a pretty good idea where to start placing blame.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't we just... wait here for a little while... see what happens?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Sailor ghosts from the 1500s point and laugh at their couple weeks delay.


Currently reading a book on Henry Hudson, and have one in the lineup about the Terror and Erebus, so I'm getting a kick, etc.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, "might have to extend their tour" is not the same thing as "stuck on a ship in the ice."
 
NobleHam
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm trapped in the Arctic too, but at least I have still have beer and internet.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Those crazy Swedes
 
Gleeman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well they may be the ones having the last laugh...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Bslim: [lumiere-a.akamaihd.net image 850x425]


Dammit Howie get back to work.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Bslim: [lumiere-a.akamaihd.net image 850x425]


Help me Wampa, help, help me Wampa
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Those crazy Swedes


Norwegians, Mac.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Well they may be the ones having the last laugh...

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x141]


If we thought things were bad now, wait until we get to seasons 4 and 5.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know things are getting a little bleak when the first thought is "Oh that's good. We'll need survivors..."
 
probesport
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Well they may be the ones having the last laugh...

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x141]


You do of course realize that "The Last Ship" is an anagram of "STALE HP shiat", right?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cagey B: [Fark user image 240x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Get the lights.
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

grokca: Let them eat penguins.


Penguins are shiat eating (apparently).
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Mister Buttons: Sailor ghosts from the 1500s point and laugh at their couple weeks delay.

Currently reading a book on Henry Hudson, and have one in the lineup about the Terror and Erebus, so I'm getting a kick, etc.


Those explorers and their crews were crazy tough. I Love how they got home two years later after nearly starving to death and having all kinds of conditions due to lack of vitamins, they would sign up for another expedition. I would think one would be good enough for me.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cnnphilippines.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And then the whiskey ran out.  After that it only took ten hours for these once respected colleagues to turn on each other.  Then the shiatter overflowed all over the kitchen supplies after taco Tuesday.  Then the murders started.......
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Are we sure they're not the lucky ones?


Do they get 24 hour news?
If no, then maybe.

/winter a lot of heartbreak is coming
 
Krieghund
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tenga: grokca: Let them eat penguins.

Ah, the rare Arctic Penguin.


Obviously he means they're going to fly planeloads.of penguins in from Antarctica.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trump's Merkin: grokca: Let them eat penguins.

Penguins are shiat eating (apparently).


Doesn't anyone eat penguin?
Not an "acquired taste"?
Eskimos?

/I figure when my choices are really limited you bet anything that moves will be on the menu
 
probesport
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Trump's Merkin: grokca: Let them eat penguins.

Penguins are shiat eating (apparently).

Doesn't anyone eat penguin?
Not an "acquired taste"?
Eskimos?

/I figure when my choices are really limited you bet anything that moves will be on the menu


Penguin no, Eskimo yes.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Geico funny commercial: Horrible karaoke at Antarctic Research Facility "I Want It That Way"
Youtube H0UAIsZJhCA
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Trump's Merkin: grokca: Let them eat penguins.

Penguins are shiat eating (apparently).

Doesn't anyone eat penguin?
Not an "acquired taste"?
Eskimos?

/I figure when my choices are really limited you bet anything that moves will be on the menu


Penguins are native to Antarctica and to some of the very southern bits of land that surround Antarctica.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Why don't we just... wait here for a little while... see what happens?


They'll be fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
