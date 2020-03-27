 Skip to content
(Twitter)   About Italy flattening the curve   (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.


Yeah, 'some people don't have it right now so we'll worry about it when they catch it' is a very right wing way to think of something.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.


Peak doesn't mean it's over, just that rates start slowly decreasing
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.


GardenWeasel: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

Peak doesn't mean it's over, just that rates start slowly decreasing


Also, the peak doesn't mean stop safe guards. Shelter in place should hold at leaset though June, even if rates are decreasing
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lagging indicators. How do they work
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.


That seems optimistic at this point.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.


That could just be NYC
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month week.



FTFY
 
Juc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.


Pffft, hoaxes can't kill people.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.


Well, America has 5x the population of Italy, so it would need to get to 5k per day to reach Italy levels...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.


If it doesnt peak in April, does that mean more people need to catch it to match the projections? What if cases start to go down, against all likelihood? Would we need to forcibly infect some extra to keep things ob track?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just a bad cold. Flu is worse.

[flu-chart.bmb]
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

Peak doesn't mean it's over, just that rates start slowly decreasing

Also, the peak doesn't mean stop safe guards. Shelter in place should hold at leaset though June, even if rates are decreasing


At which point the states that locked stuff down get deluged by people fleeing Florida, Mississippi and Alabama, and the party starts all over again.

/ I've been having some moments of pessimism lately
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
About America flattening that curve.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's going to the moon Alice, to the moon!
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.


You realize that would still be far fewer percapita than Italy right?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.


Hmm no. It'll peak in May. End of may.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Just a bad cold. Flu is worse.

[flu-chart.bmb]


https://spectator.us/deadly-coronavir​u​s-still-far-clear-covid-19/

"The United States Centers for Disease Control, for example, publishes weekly estimates of flu cases. The latest figures show that since September, flu has infected 38 million Americans, hospitalized 390,000 and killed 23,000. This does not cause public alarm because flu is familiar."

Just sayin...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-he​a​lth/science-and-disease/have-many-coro​navirus-patients-died-italy/

"On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity - many had two or three," he says.
This does not mean that Covid-19 did not contribute to a patient's death, rather it demonstrates that Italy's fatality toll has surged as a large proportion of patients have underlying health conditions. Experts have also warned against making direct comparisons between countries due to discrepancies in testing."

What's your take?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: About America flattening that curve.
[Fark user image image 850x431]
/it's going to the moon Alice, to the moon!


That slope tho!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrsleep: lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.

Well, America has 5x the population of Italy, so it would need to get to 5k per day to reach Italy levels...


That so reassuring. Thank you.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: About America flattening that curve.
[Fark user image 850x431]
/it's going to the moon Alice, to the moon!


Why is China even on the chart anymore? Just because Jinping Pooh says there will be no more Corona cases doesn't make it real.
 
Cormee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrsleep: lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.

Well, America has 5x the population of Italy, so it would need to get to 5k per day to reach Italy levels...


Up until now it's been pretty much confined to northern Italy. It seems to be moving south though, unfortunately.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Shazam999: abhorrent1: Just a bad cold. Flu is worse.

[flu-chart.bmb]

https://spectator.us/deadly-coronaviru​s-still-far-clear-covid-19/

"The United States Centers for Disease Control, for example, publishes weekly estimates of flu cases. The latest figures show that since September, flu has infected 38 million Americans, hospitalized 390,000 and killed 23,000. This does not cause public alarm because flu is familiar."

Just sayin...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-hea​lth/science-and-disease/have-many-coro​navirus-patients-died-italy/

"On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity - many had two or three," he says.
This does not mean that Covid-19 did not contribute to a patient's death, rather it demonstrates that Italy's fatality toll has surged as a large proportion of patients have underlying health conditions. Experts have also warned against making direct comparisons between countries due to discrepancies in testing."

What's your take?


My take is right wing spin to blame anything and everything for the death except themselves.
 
coronavirus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe this IS Italy flattening the curve? Scary thought. Here's another... only 5 of China's provinces had over 1000 cases. With smaller populations, over 11 US states have over 1000 cases.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
plagiarismtoday.comView Full Size
 
Shazam999
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Shazam999: abhorrent1: Just a bad cold. Flu is worse.

[flu-chart.bmb]

https://spectator.us/deadly-coronaviru​s-still-far-clear-covid-19/

"The United States Centers for Disease Control, for example, publishes weekly estimates of flu cases. The latest figures show that since September, flu has infected 38 million Americans, hospitalized 390,000 and killed 23,000. This does not cause public alarm because flu is familiar."

Just sayin...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-hea​lth/science-and-disease/have-many-coro​navirus-patients-died-italy/

"On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity - many had two or three," he says.
This does not mean that Covid-19 did not contribute to a patient's death, rather it demonstrates that Italy's fatality toll has surged as a large proportion of patients have underlying health conditions. Experts have also warned against making direct comparisons between countries due to discrepancies in testing."

What's your take?

My take is right wing spin to blame anything and everything for the death except themselves.

"

But there's another, potentially even more serious problem: the way that deaths are recorded. If someone dies of a respiratory infection in the UK, the specific cause of the infection is not usually recorded, unless the illness is a rare 'notifiable disease'. So the vast majority of respiratory deaths in the UK are recorded as bronchopneumonia, pneumonia, old age or a similar designation. We don't really test for flu, or other seasonal infections. If the patient has, say, cancer, motor neurone disease or another serious disease, this will be recorded as the cause of death, even if the final illness was a respiratory infection. This means UK certifications normally under-record deaths due to respiratory infections.

Now look at what has happened since the emergence of COVID-19. The list of notifiable diseases has been updated. This list - as well as containing smallpox (which has been extinct for many years) and conditions such as anthrax, brucellosis, plague and rabies (which most UK doctors will never see in their entire careers) - has now been amended to include COVID-19. But not flu. That means every positive test for COVID-19 must be notified, in a way that it just would not be for flu or most other infections."
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shazam999: abhorrent1: Just a bad cold. Flu is worse.

[flu-chart.bmb]

https://spectator.us/deadly-coronaviru​s-still-far-clear-covid-19/

"The United States Centers for Disease Control, for example, publishes weekly estimates of flu cases. The latest figures show that since September, flu has infected 38 million Americans, hospitalized 390,000 and killed 23,000. This does not cause public alarm because flu is familiar."

Just sayin...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-hea​lth/science-and-disease/have-many-coro​navirus-patients-died-italy/

"On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity - many had two or three," he says.
This does not mean that Covid-19 did not contribute to a patient's death, rather it demonstrates that Italy's fatality toll has surged as a large proportion of patients have underlying health conditions. Experts have also warned against making direct comparisons between countries due to discrepancies in testing."

What's your take?


It is worse than the flu, and on present course will eclipse the annual cases/death toll easily without intervention.

The numbers aren't there yet, but if trends hold its a matter of time.  Doubling time is 3 days.  Monday we could easily have just shy of 200000 cases.  We are already at 1000 deaths.  That means we would likely eclipse 20k deaths in 3-4ish weeks.

stop comparing it to the mother farking flu.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.

That seems optimistic at this point.


2 weeks sounds more accurate to me. Deaths have been going up by a factor of 10 every 11-12 days, and we had 268 deaths yesterday. So in 11-12 days we'll have ~ 2680 deaths. That said, 11-12 days is within 1 month.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Maybe this IS Italy flattening the curve? Scary thought. Here's another... only 5 of China's provinces had over 1000 cases. With smaller populations, over 11 US states have over 1000 cases.


According to the famously truthful and transparent Chinese government.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FWIW China hit the peak number of active cases on Feb. 18 and the peak deaths were 5 days later on Feb. 23.

Source:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/china/
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

Yeah, 'some people don't have it right now so we'll worry about it when they catch it' is a very right wing way to think of something.


about that whole "infectious for a week before coughing starts....IF it starts" part of this crafty farker
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

Yeah, 'some people don't have it right now so we'll worry about it when they catch it' is a very right wing way to think of something.


"It's snowing outside, so there's no global warming."
"I just ate a cheeseburger; so there is no global hunger problem."
"I'm not sick and dying; so coronavirus isn't really a problem."

Hubris is core to the conservative mindset.
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shazam999: abhorrent1: Just a bad cold. Flu is worse.

[flu-chart.bmb]

https://spectator.us/deadly-coronaviru​s-still-far-clear-covid-19/

"The United States Centers for Disease Control, for example, publishes weekly estimates of flu cases. The latest figures show that since September, flu has infected 38 million Americans, hospitalized 390,000 and killed 23,000. This does not cause public alarm because flu is familiar."

Just sayin...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-hea​lth/science-and-disease/have-many-coro​navirus-patients-died-italy/

"On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity - many had two or three," he says.
This does not mean that Covid-19 did not contribute to a patient's death, rather it demonstrates that Italy's fatality toll has surged as a large proportion of patients have underlying health conditions. Experts have also warned against making direct comparisons between countries due to discrepancies in testing."

What's your take?


If 38 million Americans get infected with Coronavirus (and at this point, that's going to happen in a matter of weeks), at the current best-case estimate of death rate that's almost four million Americans dead.  Which is more than twice the number that have been killed in all of America's wars put together.

Now go back and compare that to the flu death total you quoted again.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

MattMcBradley: BREAKING: #Italy's daily death rate has skyrocketed to a new, global record high of 969 dead in a single day. The #Coronavirus has killed 9,134 people since the crisis began.


For the last time, deaths is a lagging indicator. It takes 2-10 days for a patient to develop symptoms, then about another week before some patients die. The most important indicator right now is # of new cases, not # of deaths. # of new cases takes about two weeks to respond to social distancing measures, # of deaths takes 3-4.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shazam999: abhorrent1: Just a bad cold. Flu is worse.

[flu-chart.bmb]

....Derp....

What's your take?


You're a good example of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
 
Percise1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, I think it is more a case of the curve catching up with the flattening.

Regardless, we are on a path to Ragret Town, it's just a matter of how much ragret we get.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shazam999: abhorrent1: Just a bad cold. Flu is worse.

[flu-chart.bmb]

https://spectator.us/deadly-coronaviru​s-still-far-clear-covid-19/

"The United States Centers for Disease Control, for example, publishes weekly estimates of flu cases. The latest figures show that since September, flu has infected 38 million Americans, hospitalized 390,000 and killed 23,000. This does not cause public alarm because flu is familiar."

Just sayin...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-hea​lth/science-and-disease/have-many-coro​navirus-patients-died-italy/

"On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity - many had two or three," he says.
This does not mean that Covid-19 did not contribute to a patient's death, rather it demonstrates that Italy's fatality toll has surged as a large proportion of patients have underlying health conditions. Experts have also warned against making direct comparisons between countries due to discrepancies in testing."

What's your take?


My take is that 23K out of 38M is a pretty low mortality rate. All of the experts are saying this is far more dangerous. But I guess you know more because you have a facebook degree in epidemiology so I'll change my opinion.
 
Stibium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

Peak doesn't mean it's over, just that rates start slowly decreasing

Also, the peak doesn't mean stop safe guards. Shelter in place should hold at leaset though June, even if rates are decreasing


No, no, I believe you are mistaken. The peak is what Donald is referring to when he says it disappears. It goes over the peak, so if it's on the other side of the mountain, how can you see it? How's it gonna bother you? It'll all be revealed to be a hoax and we can all go back to church on Easter.
 
Percise1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: About America flattening that curve.
[Fark user image 850x431]
/it's going to the moon Alice, to the moon!


I simply can't believe China's curve. (take that as you may)
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrsleep: lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month. Well, America has 5x the population of Italy, so it would need to get to 5k per day to reach Italy levels...


On a per-capita basis, we're basically on-par with Italy, just 14 days behind. divoc-19 (based on the John's Hopkins Data Set) has a chart of infected rates normalized to population.

If you count day 0 as the day the infections in a country topped 1 infection/million people, on 3/25, the US had 199.6 cases per million. That was day 18 for the US. Italy had 206.9 on its 18th day (3/11)

Yesterday 3/26, on its 33rd day, Italy had 1337.7 cases per million people (0.134% of population). Their growth rate over the past few days has been at 1.08x per day.

The US is on the same trajectory as Italy. Italy is the US in 2 weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.

That seems optimistic at this point.


Not that far off in absolute terms. I'd give it 25ish days before we see 2000 deaths per day. But if infections haven't leveled off by then we'll see close to 4000 dead per day by the end of April (~34 days from now). It's just math at this point.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month.


this
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Percise1: Walker: About America flattening that curve.
[Fark user image 850x431]
/it's going to the moon Alice, to the moon!

I simply can't believe China's curve. (take that as you may)


i think 21 million have died there
 
Laptopia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: GardenWeasel: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

Peak doesn't mean it's over, just that rates start slowly decreasing

Also, the peak doesn't mean stop safe guards. Shelter in place should hold at leaset though June, even if rates are decreasing

At which point the states that locked stuff down get deluged by people fleeing Florida, Mississippi and Alabama, and the party starts all over again.

/ I've been having some moments of pessimism lately


I predict that if some states don't lock down and a situation like that unfolds, that you will see some states attempt to close their borders for any personal travel and only allow freight in.  That's when the real fun will begin.
 
Dhusk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry Murica is gonna reach 2k dead per day within a month*.


*week
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: About America flattening that curve.
[Fark user image image 850x431]
/it's going to the moon Alice, to the moon!


Man we are taking off like a rocket. Really sad.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby, you're an idiot, willful or otherwise, for posting shiat like this. Lagging indicators of both infection symptoms (1-2 weeks) and death after symptoms (1 week) means you're doing your level best to convince people the best chance we have right now isn't working.

You and the mod who greened this should be ashamed of yourselves.

Congrats on your green. Hopefully nobody needs your message and dies.
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: GardenWeasel: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: The Stats Guys said it'll peak in April, so no problems.

Peak doesn't mean it's over, just that rates start slowly decreasing

Also, the peak doesn't mean stop safe guards. Shelter in place should hold at leaset though June, even if rates are decreasing

At which point the states that locked stuff down get deluged by people fleeing Florida, Mississippi and Alabama, and the party starts all over again.

/ I've been having some moments of pessimism lately


Non-shiathole states need to cut off travel with shiathole states
 
