 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   New York Times publishes Coronavirus database. No funny headline. No paywall   (nytimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, United States, U.S. state, New York Times, date record of coronavirus cases, comprehensive data, available tracker, known coronavirus case, goal of the tracking  
•       •       •

822 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 2:14 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, about that paywall...
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is no paywall for me....and I am NOT paying them


Geographers/GIS Nerds/Cartographers: if you need a shapefile to match the FIPS number in the cases column for counties, this will work:

https://www.arcgis.com/home/item.html​?​id=3b69769aa9b646a483af81d05e7702d2
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Yeah, about that paywall...


Here is the site from the time, without having to go through the times:

https://github.com/nytimes/covid-19-d​a​ta
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Johann Gambolputty de von Ausfern-schplenden-schlitter-crasscren​bon-fried-digger-dingle-dangle-dongle-​dungle-burstein-von-knacker-thrasher-a​pple-banger-horowitz-ticolensic-grande​r-knotty-spelltinkle-grandlich-grumble​-meyer-spelterwasser-kurstlich-himblee​isen-bahnwagen-gutenabend-bitte-ein-nü​rnburger-bratwustle-gerspurten-mitzwei​mache-luber-hundsfut-gumberaber-shönen​danker-kalbsfleisch-mittler-aucher von Hautkopft of Ulm
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Log in or create an account for
free access to up-to-date information
and expert guidance on coronavirus.
No subscription required.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No paywall, just sell your soul by sharing email address!

Thanks Subby.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Yeah, about that paywall...


"Log in or create an account for
free access to up-to-date information
and expert guidance on coronavirus.
No subscription required."

No. Not ever. Take your no subscription and go home.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like there is finally a reason that its good to live in south dakota
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Paywall detected here as well. Unable to view.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby here. Sorry about that - I didn't see a paywall when I looked at the article. I don't have a subscription, either.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

geom_00: Here is the site from the time, without having to go through the times:

https://github.com/nytimes/covid-19-da​ta


HERE is the link for the data!!!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've just looked again. Still no paywall. Strange.
 
Artist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Subby here. Sorry about that - I didn't see a paywall when I looked at the article. I don't have a subscription, either.


No problem, on of the Fark experts here, will be able to fix that, and we'll carry on.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: I've just looked again. Still no paywall. Strange.


It's probably reading your shared info from Facebook or something. You may well have enabled the widget at some point to share your login details with NYT and now they're basically leaking your identity all over the intarwebz.

I like the NYT but personally prefer the Guardian. Yes, UK focused, yes, very "ivory tower" liberal, but it's always been free. I donate to them in lieu of subscription.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.