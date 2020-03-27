 Skip to content
(Vox)   "I'm an economist and I am gruesomely comfortable with putting a value on a life ... [but] if you don't save those lives, you might have even worse economic performance"   (vox.com) divider line
33
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If too many people die, face-eating leopards won't have enough faces to eat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solid analysis from Ezra... He's a smart dude.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat. A bunch of hedge fund managers were looking forward to having the biggest, gaudiest tzompantli on Wall Street
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a moderate liberal (seems to be a dying breed lately) I don't mind at all talking about the value of human life and how that should affect our decisions. However, I won't be having that conversation with a childish reality TV star who doesn't understand the difference, or doesn't care, about lying and telling the truth and only cares about those who worship him.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moreover, mass economic suffering poses its own dangers, both physical and political. "Right now, people are stunned by what is happening," Frances Lee, a political scientist at the University of Maryland, wrote to me in an email. "But they will wake up soon and realize that they have been ruined economically." When that happens, she worries, it will be "a profound threat to social peace." Epidemiological models forecast the path of disease, not the stability of societies. Add that into the model and perhaps the cost-benefit analysis changes.

Pitchfork time.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hector_Lemans: As a moderate liberal (seems to be a dying breed lately) I don't mind at all talking about the value of human life and how that should affect our decisions. However, I won't be having that conversation with a childish reality TV star who doesn't understand the difference, or doesn't care, about lying and telling the truth and only cares about those who worship him.


He doesn't even care about those that worship him. He'd gladly sacrifice every one of his followers if it meant getting what he wants.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hector_Lemans: As a moderate liberal (seems to be a dying breed lately) I don't mind at all talking about the value of human life and how that should affect our decisions. However, I won't be having that conversation with a childish reality TV star who doesn't understand the difference, or doesn't care, about lying and telling the truth and only cares about those who worship him.


Agreed with all of this, as a fellow member of the dying center-left club.

As I've said in other threads, we make policy tradeoffs between saving lives and economic benefits all the time. We could virtually eliminate traffic fatalities by imposing a national 10 mph speed limit with strict enforcement. But we don't want to, for lots of reasons.

And at some point we will have to make a similar decision when it comes to the pandemic. But it shouldn't be anytime soon. I do not trust this administration to come anywhere near the rational analysis we need in this moment.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hickory-smoked: [Fark user image image 500x500]


I always thought that dude's face was photoshopped to look smaller. After googling him, I stand corrected.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hickory-smoked: [Fark user image 500x500]


Okay did someone do a very moderate version of the face-shrinking meme thing, or does he actually look like that?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying this whole time that this "choose between the economy and public health" is a false choice.  Either we lock down now and take the economic hit, or a million people die and we lock down anyway and take the economic hit.  The only advantage to the latter is maybe it will occur over a shorter time, but not necessarily better for the economy when workers are sick, or caring for the sick (or children), and the medical system is overwhelmed.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but Republicans - and Trump especially - see things in a very dualistic manner.  There are limited resources on this planet - the fewer people there are, the more for them.  That's the extent of their reasoning on the subject.  Good luck trying to convince them that other people's survival might be good for them, especially poor people.  They can't fathom that.
 
puzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can imagine that'd I'd be pretty productive back on the job after watching everyone bury their parents without funerals.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tell people this:  if there are less people alive, then there are less people willing to buy your house.  That would make your home worth less .   Home equity is the bulk of net worth for most Americans (who are fortunate to even have a net worth)
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that laugh people make when they see something so ridiculous that it almost short circuits their brain? Like, you're sitting at home and you're watching a plane coming towards your house, and you really can't process it for a minute and start laughing because it must be some joke right before you hear the noise and go OMFG THERE'S A PLANE COMING RIGHT FOR MY HOUSE!!!

Yeah, I just made that laughing looking at the graph.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: I've been saying this whole time that this "choose between the economy and public health" is a false choice.  Either we lock down now and take the economic hit, or a million people die and we lock down anyway and take the economic hit.  The only advantage to the latter is maybe it will occur over a shorter time, but not necessarily better for the economy when workers are sick, or caring for the sick (or children), and the medical system is overwhelmed.


The people doing the "SOCIAL DISTANCING VS. THE ECONOMY" shiat are, honest to god, dumber than dogshiat.

This thing is "only" as bad as it is right now because of social distancing, lockdowns, and an unprecedented global effort to contain and defeat it.

Anyone advocating we just "get back to work" before this thing is actually under control is very literally an enemy of humanity and should be dealt with as such.
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That theory works until it's you and then the curve changes.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: You know that laugh people make when they see something so ridiculous that it almost short circuits their brain? Like, you're sitting at home and you're watching a plane coming towards your house, and you really can't process it for a minute and start laughing because it must be some joke right before you hear the noise and go OMFG THERE'S A PLANE COMING RIGHT FOR MY HOUSE!!!

Yeah, I just made that laughing looking at the graph.


This would've made a good Fark headline: "Suddenly, unemployment"
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: You know that laugh people make when they see something so ridiculous that it almost short circuits their brain? Like, you're sitting at home and you're watching a plane coming towards your house, and you really can't process it for a minute and start laughing because it must be some joke right before you hear the noise and go OMFG THERE'S A PLANE COMING RIGHT FOR MY HOUSE!!!

Yeah, I just made that laughing looking at the graph.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Solid analysis from Ezra... He's a smart dude.


I'm pretty sure at this point we're all gonna die.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Moreover, mass economic suffering poses its own dangers, both physical and political. "Right now, people are stunned by what is happening," Frances Lee, a political scientist at the University of Maryland, wrote to me in an email. "But they will wake up soon and realize that they have been ruined economically." When that happens, she worries, it will be "a profound threat to social peace." Epidemiological models forecast the path of disease, not the stability of societies. Add that into the model and perhaps the cost-benefit analysis changes.

Pitchfork time.


I have a nice diamond tool sharpener. Maybe I'll stop by the hardware store for a pitchfork next time I break out for a shopping trip.

Remember, a sharp tool is a safe tool.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Economic disasters can also kill ppl, but we probably dont have to make that kind ofchoice.

In a month or so two things will be different:
1. Testing on a MASSIVE scale will enable more effective quarantines.
2. We should know if some medicines already on the shelf or new therapies can be used to blunt the lethality of the virus for many ppl, and if they can, we can decide if the risk is reduced enough to end the lock down.

But right now, no way.  We need prevent hospitals from getting even more swamped. NY will soon experience an increase in mortality due to inadequate resources.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Hector_Lemans: As a moderate liberal (seems to be a dying breed lately) I don't mind at all talking about the value of human life and how that should affect our decisions. However, I won't be having that conversation with a childish reality TV star who doesn't understand the difference, or doesn't care, about lying and telling the truth and only cares about those who worship him.

He doesn't even care about those that worship him. He'd gladly sacrifice every one of his followers if it meant getting what he wants.


It's uncanny.

morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Nadie_AZ: Moreover, mass economic suffering poses its own dangers, both physical and political. "Right now, people are stunned by what is happening," Frances Lee, a political scientist at the University of Maryland, wrote to me in an email. "But they will wake up soon and realize that they have been ruined economically." When that happens, she worries, it will be "a profound threat to social peace." Epidemiological models forecast the path of disease, not the stability of societies. Add that into the model and perhaps the cost-benefit analysis changes.

Pitchfork time.

I have a nice diamond tool sharpener. Maybe I'll stop by the hardware store for a pitchfork next time I break out for a shopping trip.

Remember, a sharp tool is a safe tool.


Never bring a pitchfork to a gunfight. Pitchforks are for stacking the bodies afterwards.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Hector_Lemans: As a moderate liberal (seems to be a dying breed lately) I don't mind at all talking about the value of human life and how that should affect our decisions. However, I won't be having that conversation with a childish reality TV star who doesn't understand the difference, or doesn't care, about lying and telling the truth and only cares about those who worship him.

Agreed with all of this, as a fellow member of the dying center-left club.

As I've said in other threads, we make policy tradeoffs between saving lives and economic benefits all the time. We could virtually eliminate traffic fatalities by imposing a national 10 mph speed limit with strict enforcement. But we don't want to, for lots of reasons.

And at some point we will have to make a similar decision when it comes to the pandemic. But it shouldn't be anytime soon. I do not trust this administration to come anywhere near the rational analysis we need in this moment.


Off topic, but just commentary on the "center left."  Here in america that may true, but compared to actual far left from the rest of the world, even Bernie is considered a moderate leftist.  You two would even more considered right leaning.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Hickory-smoked: [Fark user image image 500x500]

I always thought that dude's face was photoshopped to look smaller. After googling him, I stand corrected.


I was wondering that....
 
Fissile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bottom line:  Most people will eventually get this virus, that's inevitable.  The rate at which people get this infection must be kept as low as possible, or it will overwhelm the healthcare system, which is is currently on the brink.  If the healthcare system is overwhelmed we'll literally find ourselves with dead bodies in the streets, and no one to collect and dispose of them.   At that point we'll be dealing with new infections like typhus and cholera.  What do these morons think will happen to the value of their precious portfolios then?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: He doesn't even care about those that worship him. He'd gladly sacrifice every one of his followers if it meant getting what he wants.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Peki: You know that laugh people make when they see something so ridiculous that it almost short circuits their brain? Like, you're sitting at home and you're watching a plane coming towards your house, and you really can't process it for a minute and start laughing because it must be some joke right before you hear the noise and go OMFG THERE'S A PLANE COMING RIGHT FOR MY HOUSE!!!

Yeah, I just made that laughing looking at the graph.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Solid analysis from Ezra... He's a smart dude.


Does it get any better than Ezra?

/Desperately Wanting something Good to post
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Super Chronic: Hector_Lemans: As a moderate liberal (seems to be a dying breed lately) I don't mind at all talking about the value of human life and how that should affect our decisions. However, I won't be having that conversation with a childish reality TV star who doesn't understand the difference, or doesn't care, about lying and telling the truth and only cares about those who worship him.

Agreed with all of this, as a fellow member of the dying center-left club.

As I've said in other threads, we make policy tradeoffs between saving lives and economic benefits all the time. We could virtually eliminate traffic fatalities by imposing a national 10 mph speed limit with strict enforcement. But we don't want to, for lots of reasons.

And at some point we will have to make a similar decision when it comes to the pandemic. But it shouldn't be anytime soon. I do not trust this administration to come anywhere near the rational analysis we need in this moment.

Off topic, but just commentary on the "center left."  Here in america that may true, but compared to actual far left from the rest of the world, even Bernie is considered a moderate leftist.  You two would even more considered right leaning.


This is true. I've said elsewhere that in Europe I'd probably consider myself center-right, somewhere in the Macron/Merkel region, although politics align a bit differently on different issues, so it's kind of apples and oranges.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's absurd to think that Americans under age 65 would go about their lives as normal, risking a disease that could force them into the ICU when the ICUs are full. And what about those of us who have immunosuppressed partners, or who want to visit our parents?

This is why so many economists are skeptical of arguments that pit the economy against the virus. They worry that if you let the virus rage unchecked, you'll get both a worse epidemic and a worse economy.

Bingo. Even if the federal government tries to lift lockdowns, the states, municipalities, universities, and some corporations aren't going to just turn back on. And even if they did, people aren't just going to forget about coronavirus: Would you get on a plane or go to a club or eat in a crowded cafe right now? Sure, some will, but even in the worst cases where lockdowns go away and the virus kills millions, it's not like the economy is just going to bounce back to where it was.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Economic disasters can also kill ppl, but we probably dont have to make that kind ofchoice.

In a month or so two things will be different:
1. Testing on a MASSIVE scale will enable more effective quarantines.
2. We should know if some medicines already on the shelf or new therapies can be used to blunt the lethality of the virus for many ppl, and if they can, we can decide if the risk is reduced enough to end the lock down.

But right now, no way.  We need prevent hospitals from getting even more swamped. NY will soon experience an increase in mortality due to inadequate resources.


Testing on a massive scale that is equal to SK that has allowed them to keep going is damn near impossible in the US.

Between the distance between people and then how our healthcare system is set up as for profit, people aren't going to get tested.  It's those people that are going to really be the straw that broke the camel's back.  The people who cannot afford testing and care who live in tighter quarters and their work is the labor that keeps the engines running.  When the bottom rungs fall out because they're all sick we don't have people cleaning, keeping the building operational, plumbing operational, etc.  Plus those are also most likely the same people who are going to be working while feeling a little under the weather because they live paycheck to paycheck, so as they go from office to office cleaning, swapping bulbs, toilet paper, etc they are spreading it.

Then on top of that the other reason they're working is because if someone tests positive they have teams that do in-depth contact tracing.  So then those people can be quarantined.  Who in the US can and will do that for 327 million people?  We going to spin up a new government agency real quick?  Depend on private, already overloaded medical care to do it?  National guard who are grunts?

Then we'd also need to test almost every single day.  Testing once does nothing when they could either have been exposed while waiting for the test and could show symptoms, or be asymptomatic carriers, 2-14 days later.

Who is going to pay for the nearly daily tests for all those going back to work?

Who is paying for the contact tracing?

This has worked in other countries because they have centralized, single payer, who can track and manage everything.  Here in the US we cannot even get an accurate count of confirmed cases vs resolved cases vs new cases because we depend on the private healthcare system to report it to the state agencies to then report it to federal who is reporting filtered content based on the Administration's whim.

What you're proposing will not work here without strict controls from a centralized point.  IE 1 federal agency that can keep track of that.  There are a ton of jobs that require interstate travel, so if somebody turned out to be sick we have 50 different states plus commonwealths that are supposed to run all around and somehow keep track, but then add in that testing is done by private medical companies/hospital systems, so then each state will have multiple different private companies and hospitals that will have to report to them?

That is chaos and will not work.  We couldn't even get 2 federal agencies to work together to prevent 9/11 despite them doing the same thing.  Now we have to integrate thousand of medical facilities, state agencies, federal agencies, and get them to communicate and track 327 million people?  Not without martial law it isn't happening.
 
