"So basically I'm just going to be stoned out of my gourd for the duration of quarantine? Dope"
    marijuana businesses, Weed businesses  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The late night air in Las Vegas is sweeter than it's ever been in my memory, and I'm sure that as a city we're not alone in enjoying that one good consequence of the current global economic meltdown. The air reminds me of summer vacation nights spent in the mountains of northern Vermont when I was a kid, except that here it smells faintly of spiky desert plants instead of Vermont's pine sap.

Tonight l take few deep breaths as soon as I get out the door, and then I hit the pipe. One of my cousins made an overenthusiastic dispensary buy earlier this month, when the city was still open, and he left his remaining eighth of weed with me just before he flew home.

As I grow older, I get more and more anxious and paranoid while I'm under the influence, but that does nothing to stop me from smoking weed when it's free. I'm starting to think that I enjoy all the resultant bad and terrifying thoughts on a similar level as other anxious people enjoy bungee jumping and haunted houses.

Puff

You totally have the virus. There's no question. Nobody without known allergies has the sniffles for 10 straight days. It's not natural...

It's going to get worse, and soon you won't even be able to go out for food. You haven't stockpiled anything. If your sickness somehow doesn't get worse, it only means that you're asymptomatic--same as Typhoid Mary. In any case, you're going to infect your landlord and his wife. They never go out, so they'll know it was you who did it...

Puff

Don't cough. Don't...damn it. Everyone in their houses can hear you. They can hear you sniffling too. You're basically the grim reaper in The Masque of the Red Death stalking by just outside their homes every night. Someone's going to snap and shotgun your ass...

What the **** is up with that car? That's the second time he's driving by at 2:30 AM doing 10 miles an hour on the wrong side of the road. Is he casing you for a robbery? So many people living paycheck to paycheck, now they're all being sent home...

Puff

Do not sniff when you get inside the store. Don't do it. Can you remember that?...

Holy ****! There's that car again! He's drunk. He has to be. What's that? He's throwing **** out of his window! He's...oh, he's just delivering newspapers.

Huh...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i had an ounce delivered last week. canada is great. also getting 2k a month for the next 4 months
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$99 / oz for good bud in the BC Gov't stores is helping, I'm sure.
 
spleef420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The problem now is here in Vegas you have to buy a minimum $75 in product to get delivery AND they charge $10 for the convenience...or buy $150 worth and delivery is free. I only buy $45 worth at a time (1/8th and a 2-pack of prerolls). fark you, Sisolak.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean, it's not like I'm driving a school bus or anything important...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spleef420: The problem now is here in Vegas you have to buy a minimum $75 in product to get delivery AND they charge $10 for the convenience...or buy $150 worth and delivery is free. I only buy $45 worth at a time (1/8th and a 2-pack of prerolls). fark you, Sisolak.


Username kindof checks out, but falls short of a True Stoner's commitment..
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"My name's Otto, and I like to get blotto"
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: As I grow older, I get more and more anxious and paranoid while I'm under the influence


ProTip: In the future, find yourself some low THC/high CBD flower and smoke that first. Then, once you've settled in a bit with that, switch to something a little higher octane. Much easier to manage the anxiety that way if the stronger stuff sets you off initially.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You're welcome, Colorado.
 
