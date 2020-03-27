 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Federal Reserve study: delaying a return to work helps rather than hurts the economy. Possibly because delaying means there are people alive to eventually return. Crazy talk, I know   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Federal Reserve System, Central bank, Great Depression, new study, senior citizens, Anecdotal evidence, Stephan Luck of the New York Fed, better economy  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh. Trumpy tweet-shamed Powell into dropping the interest rates to zero way too quickly - which is what spooked the markets in the first place.

If he's really serious about reopening all the Trump Virus Buffets by Easter, he'll just dismiss this report as more hoaxing by the Deep State.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why won't the Fed think solely about next quarters numbers
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't know. The President says he has a feeling for these things. And he had an uncle who taught at MIT.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This push to not stay the course is going to get worse in the next weeks and I'm afraid what could have stayed propped up will all come falling down.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
China White Tea
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Inb4 the usual "GET BACK TO WORK" crowd comes to shiat all over this thread.
 
oldfool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
EPA Indefinitely Suspends Environmental Rules
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fake news, Easter or bust.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the people able to work are not the ones dying
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shocking, I know.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh no. The Corporate Overlords aren't going to like that one bit.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once we start stacking bodies like cordwood can we start burning them for fuel
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trump's response:

My Cousin Vinny - Objection Overruled
neongoats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trumpkins have decided that all the people dying are doing it to save the economy for their grandkids. And you should be willing to catch Typhoid Trump's orange death plague to to make sure some capitalist piece of shiat gets an 8th boat this year.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
LOL. Dead ppl don't work or buy stuff. You will lose your job if 3% of the USA of dies. This is not complicated. A airForce base isn't 3% of my city. And way people lost jobs and closed down completely than would be expected. Yes you expect a taco place but a tire shop too? That hand been in business for 40 years. Okay. You gamble you money and jobs. Your customer base is not the whole city. Your base could be 100% of the 1K that die. You have zero way of knowing. Zero. You won't know how many customers you loss till your shutting down and broke and being beat to inch or your life by the bank, or your workers or wife, figuratively speaking,
 
neongoats
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Once we start stacking bodies like cordwood can we start burning them for fuel


Trumpkins burn like an old tire when you set them on fire. All that fat you see. Burn for a farking week.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Difficulty:

Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The sooner they go back to work, the sooner he can have his re-election rallies and those cheering MAGAts aren't buying red hats off the website like they do from the vendors outside the Circle K Dome.

Prediction:  When the checks go out, D2S will mention his Trump 2020 gear is available for sale.  Fox will say "That's just businessman Trump"  Skeletor will say "The President is allowed to promote his re-election and if he sells a few things, super."
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oldfool: EPA Indefinitely Suspends Environmental Rules


this is the fake news we were discussing earlier
 
China White Tea
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: the people able to work are not the ones dying

Great

point.

Good thing this thing can only be spread while someone is actively in a work environment, so there's no chance that increased communication of the disease among the employed will ever go on to infect more vulnerable groups, so when all of the healthy working age folk catch it at your behest, it's just impossible for them to transmit it to meemaw and peepaw.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Say that tomorrow all of the lockdowns vanished, but nothing else changed. You're still watching the number of cases grow exponentially, NYC is still running out of space for the bodies, and we're a week or two away from hospitals in most major metropolitan areas being completely overwhelmed, but there are no guidelines in place telling you to stay inside.

Would get on a plane? Book a cruise? Go to a crowded bar?

Sure, some people would. And those people might boost overall consumer spending a little. But would a smart or even borderline competent person?

No. Consumer spending isn't going to come back up to pre-COVID levels until we get rid of the farking virus.

/ And really it shouldn't because if there's one thing I've learned over the last month it's how many people and institutions can't survive slowing down for a couple damn weeks
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: the people able to work are not the ones dying


Doesn't matter. Think. Everyone that can work works. So who exactly is spending money while everyone you know works? The f##king people you want to let die. Roflmao. Actually think. Who spends money? Not people working for 7$ to 9.50 an hour. All the service jobs are all for people over 40 with money. Go ahead and kill them. I dare you. LOL.

And, service job is all their is because good wearhouse/factory work that pays more was sent to China.
LOL.
I don't care.
I don't even have any  thing to loss. All my relatives are 60 to 100 years old. But, mark my words you don't even want to loss 1 percent of the 40+ plus crowd. That puts any company in the red even during normal times.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: haywatchthis: the people able to work are not the ones dying

Doesn't matter. Think. Everyone that can work works. So who exactly is spending money while everyone you know works? The f##king people you want to let die. Roflmao. Actually think. Who spends money? Not people working for 7$ to 9.50 an hour. All the service jobs are all for people over 40 with money. Go ahead and kill them. I dare you. LOL.

And, service job is all their is because good wearhouse/factory work that pays more was sent to China.
LOL.
I don't care.
I don't even have any  thing to loss. All my relatives are 60 to 100 years old. But, mark my words you don't even want to loss 1 percent of the 40+ plus crowd. That puts any company in the red even during normal times.



Maybe we're all just overlooking a golden opportunity to take a lot of strain off of social security.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Would you get on a plane? Book a cruise? Go to a crowded bar?


Would I proofread if my life depended on it? No. Almost certainly no.
 
wantingout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh yeah that 1% death rate is really gonna take its toll on the people returning to work
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Next up:  Trump fires Federal Reserve researchers over "hoax" study.
 
oldfool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: oldfool: EPA Indefinitely Suspends Environmental Rules

this is the fake news we were discussing earlier


Try googling it you tool
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wantingout: Oh yeah that 1% death rate is really gonna take its toll on the people returning to work


It's not Planck's constant..
 
Phins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

neongoats: Trumpkins have decided that all the people dying are doing it to save the economy for their grandkids. And you should be willing to catch Typhoid Trump's orange death plague to to make sure some capitalist piece of shiat gets an 8th boat this year.


Over on FreeRepublic, the whole thing is still a hoax, all the numbers are wrong, hardly anyone has it, it's just the flu, etc. They all seen to have recently acquired medical degrees and public health degrees, allowing them to know the "true" numbers, how to treat infections and how to classify deaths (if a person who died had Covid-19 and any other health condition, then the cause of death was the other condition, not Covid-19).
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The problem is that Mnuchin subscribes more to the British* model...

*British Army of WWI: just keep throwing bodies at the problem.

/We'll have those CEO bonuses home by Christmas Easter, boys!
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfool: haywatchthis: oldfool: EPA Indefinitely Suspends Environmental Rules

this is the fake news we were discussing earlier

Try googling it you tool


why, what is wrong with the link you provided
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Trump's response:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7DpMwDgx​C-I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fred Gwynne was a national treasure.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The sooner they go back to work, the sooner he can have his re-election rallies and those cheering MAGAts aren't buying red hats off the website like they do from the vendors outside the Circle K Dome.

Prediction:  When the checks go out, D2S will mention his Trump 2020 gear is available for sale.  Fox will say "That's just businessman Trump"  Skeletor will say "The President is allowed to promote his re-election and if he sells a few things, super."


Another farker pointed out that it only costs about $1,200 to build a guillotine.

Just sayiing.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Trump's response:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7DpMwDgx​C-I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Fred Gwynne was a national treasure.


That's why we buried him. That, and he died, but still. ;-)
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Fire whoever released that study"!1
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Phins: neongoats: Trumpkins have decided that all the people dying are doing it to save the economy for their grandkids. And you should be willing to catch Typhoid Trump's orange death plague to to make sure some capitalist piece of shiat gets an 8th boat this year.

Over on FreeRepublic, the whole thing is still a hoax, all the numbers are wrong, hardly anyone has it, it's just the flu, etc. They all seen to have recently acquired medical degrees and public health degrees, allowing them to know the "true" numbers, how to treat infections and how to classify deaths (if a person who died had Covid-19 and any other health condition, then the cause of death was the other condition, not Covid-19).


Well that makes sense, it pars nicely with their PHDs in economics, American history, constitutional law and female biology.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Turns out the biggest driver of a the economy is people who are not dead.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: The problem is that Mnuchin subscribes more to the British* model...

*British Army of WWI: just keep throwing bodies at the problem.

/We'll have those CEO bonuses home by Christmas Easter, boys!


Why wouldn't he, he worksed for a criminal organization. We'd be just as well off with the head of the Gambino family running the Treasury.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LOL. Dead ppl don't work or buy stuff. You will lose your job if 3% of the USA of dies. This is not complicated. A airForce base isn't 3% of my city. And way people lost jobs and closed down completely than would be expected. Yes you expect a taco place but a tire shop too? That hand been in business for 40 years. Okay. You gamble you money and jobs. Your customer base is not the whole city. Your base could be 100% of the 1K that die. You have zero way of knowing. Zero. You won't know how many customers you loss till your shutting down and broke and being beat to inch or your life by the bank, or your workers or wife, figuratively speaking,


You just gave me a stroke.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would have been sitting on my sofa either way.

I'm very grateful to my specific bosses for allowing me to continue to be their spreadsheet monkey from my couch.
 
