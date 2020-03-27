 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   We're not using this airport for planes; how about a Coronavirus corpse storage area?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ice skating rinks if you really want to store the bodies.

But soon we'll need mass graves, so just get some excavators in and dig some big trenches in public parks.

That might convince some naysayers that this is serious
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chris Marker, La Jetee, 1962
Youtube 6anMLFwHFqs
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hell, there are 4,000 holes in Blackburn.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mjjt: But soon we'll need mass graves, so just get some excavators in and dig some big trenches in public parks.

That might convince some naysayers that this is serious


Iran's been doing that for a few weeks now. I think that's what convinced me that this was a Very Big Deal.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If only there was some out-of-the-way golf course in Scotland the Brits could use as a makeshift morgue.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mjjt: Ice skating rinks if you really want to store the bodies.

But soon we'll need mass graves, so just get some excavators in and dig some big trenches in public parks.

That might convince some naysayers that this is serious


Unfortunately there will still be peoples saying this is all fake or overblown no matter what happens.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mar Lago has lots of room.  Only use half the golfing greens, and you can get in a game of 9-hole golf, right after the funeral, on your way to the Nineteenth Hole.

The Par 5 section will be reserved for the really dead people.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mjjt: Ice skating rinks if you really want to store the bodies.

But soon we'll need mass graves, so just get some excavators in and dig some big trenches in public parks.

That might convince some naysayers that this is serious


Dig them in front of the white house
 
boozehat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, that's going to smell lovely.
 
mdarius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And puppet show?!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mjjt: Ice skating rinks if you really want to store the bodies.



Already being done:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/24/europe​/​spain-ice-rink-morgue-coronavirus-intl​/index.html
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"if"  Okay.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lolmao500: mjjt: Ice skating rinks if you really want to store the bodies.

But soon we'll need mass graves, so just get some excavators in and dig some big trenches in public parks.

That might convince some naysayers that this is serious

Dig them in front of the white house


Theres a reason why Arlington National Cemetery is on Robert E Lees front yard.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Mar Lago has lots of room.  Only use half the golfing greens, and you can get in a game of 9-hole golf, right after the funeral, on your way to the Nineteenth Hole.

The Par 5 section will be reserved for the really dead people.


We should build the Tomb of the Unknown COVID-19 victim there.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Mar Lago has lots of room.  Only use half the golfing greens, and you can get in a game of 9-hole golf, right after the funeral, on your way to the Nineteenth Hole.

The Par 5 section will be reserved for the really dead people.


If you put the bodies on the greens where will you drive the golf carts?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: BitwiseShift: Mar Lago has lots of room.  Only use half the golfing greens, and you can get in a game of 9-hole golf, right after the funeral, on your way to the Nineteenth Hole.

The Par 5 section will be reserved for the really dead people.

We should build the Tomb of the Unknown COVID-19 victim there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KCinPA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Obvious "the apocalypse is here" clickbait but here I am.  🤦♂
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that will fit the bloating, fetid corpse of the PM, but where will the rest of the bodies go?
 
