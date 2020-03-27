 Skip to content
(AP News)   This article about guns shops being classified as essential businesses is why the 'Murica tag was invented   (apnews.com)
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
My local shop was declared essential. They sent out an email saying they drove hundreds of miles to buy ammo, so they have it in stock.

/Some people hoard TP, some hoard bullets.
 
edmo
1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: My local shop was declared essential. They sent out an email saying they drove hundreds of miles to buy ammo, so they have it in stock.

/Some people hoard TP, some hoard bullets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
1 hour ago  
There shall be no law biatches!

Murica! fark yeah!
 
skozlaw
1 hour ago  
Booze and bullets, can't show up to the 'pocalypse pox party without 'em.
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  
I'm sure this is just to help protect against the threat of tyranny during a national emergency and not to wantonly murder minorities for "looting."
 
mrmopar5287
58 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm sure this is just to help protect against the threat of tyranny during a national emergency and not to wantonly murder minorities for "looting."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
58 minutes ago  
I try to have sympathy for poor people but its hard when they are so incredibly stupid.

If they had any sense they would use their weapons against the politicians and ruling class that makes their lives miserable but they always either shoot each other or themselves.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
56 minutes ago  
For most people gun shops are not essential.

For some people gun shops are very essential.  Ranchers and farmers do need guns and ammo.
 
Unikitty
56 minutes ago  
I stay away from all of the gun threads because I don't really have a dog in the fight but I have absolutely zero problems with them being open.
 
jekfark
55 minutes ago  

dothemath: I try to have sympathy for poor people but its hard when they are so incredibly stupid.

If they had any sense they would use their weapons against the politicians and ruling class that makes their lives miserable but they always either shoot each other or themselves.


Poor people are incredibly stupid?
 
Deep Contact
53 minutes ago  
Especially when all the cops are sick or dying, guns are essential unless you think harsh language would suffice.
 
Ambitwistor
53 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
kindms
52 minutes ago  
I could see if something was in season. But according to my buddy nothing is at this time of the year
 
Karma Chameleon
52 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Especially when all the cops are sick or dying, guns are essential unless you think harsh language would suffice.


Why are the cops dying if they have guns?
 
Opacity
51 minutes ago  
The gun shop near me, that can best be described as a left-over from when the area was farmland, is not much more than a cinderblock building with maybe 15 parking spots out front (that's probably being very generous). Last week the day the shutdown was announced I drove past and saw easily 100+ people in line outside of the building, around the corner, and well down the street. I'm going to go right ahead and stereotype here based on how they looked: They didn't look like the type that were working security jobs and needed to stock up, or that were going to head out to the mountains to a hunting cabin and hunker down for a few weeks. They looked scared, and they looked like the last thing they should be doing at that moment was buying a gun.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
48 minutes ago  

Opacity: The gun shop near me, that can best be described as a left-over from when the area was farmland, is not much more than a cinderblock building with maybe 15 parking spots out front (that's probably being very generous). Last week the day the shutdown was announced I drove past and saw easily 100+ people in line outside of the building, around the corner, and well down the street. I'm going to go right ahead and stereotype here based on how they looked: They didn't look like the type that were working security jobs and needed to stock up, or that were going to head out to the mountains to a hunting cabin and hunker down for a few weeks. They looked scared, and they looked like the last thing they should be doing at that moment was buying a gun.


You are beginning to understand the gun humper
 
DoughyGuy
48 minutes ago  
I told myself that if I haven't needed a gun up until now, I'll probably never need one. But the thought did occur to me, briefly.

Besides, I know how this stuff works. You make your first kill with a melee weapon and then take their loot to equip yourself.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
46 minutes ago  
Their clientele WANT society to fall, so they can finally feel like a real man (by taking anything they want and killing anyone who gets in their way).

They're worse than the virus.
 
kindms
46 minutes ago  
probably better off with a row boat and fishing pole
 
Meat's dream
45 minutes ago  
"WE WILL NOT CLOSE, WE ARE ESSENTIAL!" MESSAGE TO FIRST TIME GUN BUYERS
Youtube skV6raFN-98


His anger gives me great joy.
 
Opacity
44 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Opacity: The gun shop near me, that can best be described as a left-over from when the area was farmland, is not much more than a cinderblock building with maybe 15 parking spots out front (that's probably being very generous). Last week the day the shutdown was announced I drove past and saw easily 100+ people in line outside of the building, around the corner, and well down the street. I'm going to go right ahead and stereotype here based on how they looked: They didn't look like the type that were working security jobs and needed to stock up, or that were going to head out to the mountains to a hunting cabin and hunker down for a few weeks. They looked scared, and they looked like the last thing they should be doing at that moment was buying a gun.

You are beginning to understand the gun humper


It isn't that- I left another group out, the nut gun collectors, that buy guns for no reason. Those people don't worry me either, they may have more guns then they'll ever need, but they know enough about how to handle them safely. I'm sure there were some in that line, but the vast majority of the people I saw looked like they never thought about buying a gun or needing a gun until that day, and this was going to be their first gun purchase. Inexperience and fear do not go well together.
 
JesseL
44 minutes ago  
I've got no problem with them staying open, but I'm deeply concerned about the sort of people who are deciding now is the time to get a gun.

And I'm a licensed gun dealer (and manufacturer).
 
zang
39 minutes ago  

kindms: I could see if something was in season. But according to my buddy nothing is at this time of the year


https://www.hogmanoutdoors.com/regula​t​ions

Most places with a feral hog problem let you hunt them year-round.
 
mrsleep
38 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Especially when all the cops are sick or dying, guns are essential unless you think harsh language would suffice.


That doesn't even matter.
Most police departments are limiting call response. I know around here that means crime is going to skyrocket even more than it already has over the past 5 years.

Good luck if you don't have any guns.
 
SafetyThird
38 minutes ago  
I loved in LA through the Northridge quake and the tourney King riot. I've seen how people react in those situations. Guns stores are absolutely essential.
 
dittybopper
38 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Opacity: The gun shop near me, that can best be described as a left-over from when the area was farmland, is not much more than a cinderblock building with maybe 15 parking spots out front (that's probably being very generous). Last week the day the shutdown was announced I drove past and saw easily 100+ people in line outside of the building, around the corner, and well down the street. I'm going to go right ahead and stereotype here based on how they looked: They didn't look like the type that were working security jobs and needed to stock up, or that were going to head out to the mountains to a hunting cabin and hunker down for a few weeks. They looked scared, and they looked like the last thing they should be doing at that moment was buying a gun.

You are beginning to understand the gun humper


By definition, those aren't "gun humpers".  A so-called "gun humper" would already have plenty of guns and ammunition on hand, and certainly wouldn't be scrambling to buy up more.

Those were the people who were saying "Oh, shiat, I don't have a gun and I might need one".
 
SafetyThird
37 minutes ago  
Lived and Rodney
 
SafetyThird
32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Turbo Cojones: Opacity: The gun shop near me, that can best be described as a left-over from when the area was farmland, is not much more than a cinderblock building with maybe 15 parking spots out front (that's probably being very generous). Last week the day the shutdown was announced I drove past and saw easily 100+ people in line outside of the building, around the corner, and well down the street. I'm going to go right ahead and stereotype here based on how they looked: They didn't look like the type that were working security jobs and needed to stock up, or that were going to head out to the mountains to a hunting cabin and hunker down for a few weeks. They looked scared, and they looked like the last thing they should be doing at that moment was buying a gun.

You are beginning to understand the gun humper

By definition, those aren't "gun humpers".  A so-called "gun humper" would already have plenty of guns and ammunition on hand, and certainly wouldn't be scrambling to buy up more.

Those were the people who were saying "Oh, shiat, I don't have a gun and I might need one".


Good. That means their will be a glut of barely fired guns on the market next year.
 
SwiftFox
10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Karma Chameleon: I'm sure this is just to help protect against the threat of tyranny during a national emergency and not to wantonly murder minorities for "looting."

[Fark user image 268x219]


I'm sure there are those here who will classify all of either one as cases of the other.
 
MythDragon
6 minutes ago  
Just because there is a pandemic, doesnt mean this isn't the time to buy that Sig you've had your eyes on for a few months. I mean you're stuck at home with nothing to do. Why not go out to the garage, stack up a few phone books as a backstop, and let off some steam by firing off a couple hundred rounds?

/ffs people, don't actually do this.
 
SwiftFox
6 minutes ago  
On the brighter side, wildlife management programs paid for by taxes on guns ad ammo will be greatly enriched.  They can't afford to work with just the fraction of that which comes from licensed hunters.
 
Mouser
4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Deep Contact: Especially when all the cops are sick or dying, guns are essential unless you think harsh language would suffice.

Why are the cops dying if they have guns?


Wasn't there an article earlier about most of Detroit's police force being taken off-duty due to the outbreak?
 
