(Daily Mail) Boobies Daily Fail warns of the risks associated with not wearing a bra while working from home
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Studies from decades ago say otherwise.
 
silo123j [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw these people. I work from home in my pajamas.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Study brought to you by Playtex, Warner, etc, etc.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they mean the perils of drying the washing using an old-style mangle, I could quite understand.
 
skinink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ha! The jokes on them. My home is the only place I fell comfortable cross dressing. I've been wearing bras for the past week.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Comfort is more important than trying to look younger than you are 20 years from now. This article can fark off.
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dammit, first a pandemic, now we have to doubt the existence of img.fark.net.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not clicking but is this just a reason for the Daily Mail to post pictures of braless ladies?

...

FINE! I'll click!
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess increased groping from an SO is indeed a risk...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As a childless 38 yo male, I'd just like to say having a kid destroys breasts 100x quicker than gravity.

I'm assuming that's what they're talking about, not clicking a Mail link.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is one subject I trust the Daily Mail to cover. But I'll do my own research to decide if I believe them.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now I doubt the existence of breasts.

/prove me wrong
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wear one every day and I'm a guy!
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somehow women survived for thousands of years without bras...I imagine they'll be fine for a few weeks.
 
kabloink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I wear one every day and I'm a guy!


Fark user imageView Full Size


yadda yadda yadda
 
Gramma
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Experts warn that not wearing a bra during lockdown could ...cause breasts to sag "

That ship sailed long ago.
 
Cormee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You could trip over them
 
KIA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remembering what could have been.  SUMMON CROW!
 
peterthx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Comfort is more important than trying to look younger than you are 20 years from now. This article can fark off.


Lulz.

My ex felt the same way you do and her boobs are probably at her knees now. They were well on their way by the time we got together.

/didn't wear a bra often because "they were uncomfortable"
//duh - she was wearing a cup size too small
///got some custom fitted bras and could even wear them comfortably to bed
 
Queen Amy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Studies show that people who need a bra, wear a bra and people who don't need a bra, don't wear a bra.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Studies from decades ago say otherwise.


This. I was reading an article the other about how going braless helps firm and lift breasts because it forces the muscles and ligaments to work again.

/make up your farking minds
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just another article about the Corona virus and flattening the curve after being quarantined at home.
 
Gramma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Now I doubt the existence of breasts.

/prove me wrong


Be careful what you ask for.
 
devilEther
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok I'll start

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not reading the Heil, does it warn against catching nipples in slatted chairs?
 
Percise1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I came for the boobies, and left disgusted.

BAD MONKEYS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cool story
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

YouSaidWhat: Just another article about the Corona virus and flattening the curve after being quarantined at home.


a wordplay a day keeps the bad thoughts at bay :> you are awesome.

but also...

do your boobs hang low
do they wobble to and fro
can you tie 'em in a knot
can you tie 'em in a bow
do they flap behind your shoulders
when the wind begins to blow
do your boooobs haaang looow!
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't get very far down, but as far as I read every 'expert' talked to worked in the bra industry.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll make the tea.  You take your bra off.
 
