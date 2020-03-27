 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Subs thought we could all use a laugh. This video is Brian William's "Rapper's Delight." In the comments will be the video of interview between Williams and Fallon. Please watch both and enjoy the laughs   (youtube.com) divider line
12
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 27 Mar 2020 at 12:28 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brian Williams Addresses His Rapping -- Part 1
Youtube zDyt0M8Zecw
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's a version that isn't some shiatty 'point your camera at the TV' recording:
Rapper's Delight Brian Williams feat Lester Holt
Youtube v--znY7yk84
 
151
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thanks for the smile
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This was fun years ago before he got a show to let everyone know who he is.

Spoiler- He is just another rich guy that thinks he is better than the poors and they deserve to be serfs.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
IMO, this one is funnier.

Brian Williams Singing I Like Big Butts
Youtube zoCCBqcwfAg
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Stainlesssteelrot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something about Fallon, I just can't watch him?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stainlesssteelrot: Something about Fallon, I just can't watch him?


He's only doing the intro to the video.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stainlesssteelrot: Something about Fallon, I just can't watch him?


I hear ya.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Stainlesssteelrot: Something about Fallon, I just can't watch him?

I hear ya.

[i.insider.com image 804x603]


It's one of the couple of night shows I don't record.

//was on a schedule to be up for my 5 yo niece on Saturdays, I might start to deviate from it now...
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ooh. Number 20 for me.

/took me 12 years to get the first ten
//the contagion is spreading!!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Brian Williams Raps "Rollout (My Business)"
Youtube 2cWRQYSXtP0
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.