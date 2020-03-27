 Skip to content
(Reuters)   India sticks with what it knows best in order to combat coronavirus - set up call centers   (reuters.com) divider line
20
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh thank f*cking god, my automobiles warranty was about to expire.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make and sell and consume crystal meth and endless opioids?

So many billboards......
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be doing the needful.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this headline is racist af and not acceptable.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been getting fewer scam calls the last couple of weeks. I'm getting rusty with the Hindi insults that I hurl at them when they call. Bahen ke laude!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: Make and sell and consume crystal meth and endless opioids?

So many billboards......


That's Indiana. India was the home of Mother Teresa, who cared for blind people like Anne Frank.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the ventilator plugged in?
 
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
When did Fark start posting racist headlines?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: synithium: Make and sell and consume crystal meth and endless opioids?

So many billboards......

That's Indiana. India was the home of Mother Teresa, who cared for blind people like Anne Frank.


Didn't she also fight off Nazi's to save Dale Earnhardt?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: When did Fark start posting racist headlines?


France surrenders?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wish the Coronavirus would kill all the scammers in India, but unfortunately it will kill more than just them.
 
GungFu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
, drink cow urine.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

"Still tastes better than Corona beer", said Raju Hanumanyashiva.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: When did Fark start posting racist headlines?


Telemarketers are a race?
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i don't think they worry to much about viruses
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thank you for calling. This is Debbie from Corona.  Have you done the needful yet?
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: To be doing the needful.


ALWAYS to be doing the needful.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bigdanc: this headline is racist af and not acceptable.


No it isn't.  I have India friends that would find it great.  This falls under the same category as drunk Irish jokes. There are some stereotypes that are pretty accurate and those targeted by it are just going to say "yep, guilty as charged" you're going to have to do better than that.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If Trump had done the needful we wouldn't be in this mess.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: When did Fark start posting racist headlines?


How is that racist?

/not subby
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

