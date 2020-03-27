 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Residents of uppity Chicago suburb Naperville don't think the shelter-in-place rules apply to them   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's happening all over the place.

The lady across the street from me apparently hired a musician to play keyboard in her front yard yesterday. At first some neighbors gathered with 6 foot spaces between families. I never "got an invitation," but okay, whatever.

A few minutes later I looked out and there were probably 40 people, half of whom had set up chairs and blankets in my yard. They had drinks. The kids had all given up on any sort of distancing. Parents were maybe 3 feet apart. Piano music kept playing. There was an impromptu party occurring in my yard.

Half an hour later, it looked like a small block party. No distancing occurring. Every drinking, playing games, yelling, singing.

Now, in any other time, I would have jumped into the mix and had a drink or two with the neighbors (who helped themselves to my yard...weird because my next door neighbors were holding court in my yard). I wasn't going to run anyone off, because I'm not that guy and nobody was damaging anything.

But HOLY SH*T, we're in the middle of a pandemic/lockdown. And NOW you're having a party (not once has this happened in the 17 years I've lived here).

Weird. Bad idea.

Anyway, I suppose there will be at least a few vacancies nearby in the coming weeks/months. About a third of the people in that mix are doctors or work in healthcare. SOMEBODY in that mix was likely infected and passed it around.

Sorry for my old man rant, but damn...
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Naperville has not reached a point where that needs to be done, police Cmdr. Mike Son said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think Female Forces, was filmed in Naperville...

img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The "It can't happen to me" pandemic leads the corona virus pandemic by about 2 weeks.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To be fair, when they first announced the order, statewide they said you go out of walks, runs, whatever just maintain a safe, 6+, distance between you and anyone you don't live with.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Naperville has not reached a point where that needs to be done, police Cmdr. Mike Son said.

[Fark user image 500x500]



Normally that would outrage me, because obviously the way you prevent a population from reaching that point is by adhering to smart containment practices.

But it's Naperville, so... fark 'em.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Typical uppity Napers
 
JohnHall
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For the record, every picture shown had people (except those that seemed to be together already) being 6 feet apart. I would have thought in an article about people being non-complaint they would have shown an example of it. (Even people playing soccer on a field)
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I graduated from Naperville Central. Hard to keep track, and it was a long time ago.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown:

The lady across the street from me apparently hired a musician to play keyboard in her front yard yesterday. At first some neighbors gathered with 6 foot spaces between families. I never "got an invitation," but okay, whatever.

A few minutes later I looked out and there were probably 40 people, half of whom had set up chairs and blankets in my yard. They had drinks. The kids had all given up on any sort of distancing. Parents were maybe 3 feet apart. Piano music kept playing. There was an impromptu party occurring in my yard.

Half an hour later, it looked like a small block party. No distancing occurring. Every drinking, playing games, yelling, singing.

Now, in any other time, I would have jumped into the mix and had a drink or two with the neighbors (who helped themselves to my yard...weird because my next door neighbors were holding court in my yard). I wasn't going to run anyone off, because I'm not that guy and nobody was damaging anything.

But HOLY SH*T, we're in the middle of a pandemic/lockdown. And NOW you're having a party (not once has this happened in the 17 years I've lived here).

Weird. Bad idea.

Anyway, I suppose there will be at least a few vacancies nearby in the coming weeks/months. About a third of the people in that mix are doctors or work in healthcare. SOMEBODY in that mix was likely infected and passed it around.

Sorry for my old man rant, but damn...


Could have been worse, it could have turned into a key party.
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Naper-farking-ville.
What we call that trump-humping shiathole here in Chicago.

/at least that's what I call it.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There was a regional call in my area for all the county judges (think county administrators, not courtroom judges).  The only county judge not in attendance? The one from my county b/c he is an MAGA headed idiot who has said "all businesses are essential".

Thankfully my local city and ISD leadership are smarter.  (The mayor of the city basically said "Ignore the county's direction and follow these stricter guidelines")
 
12349876
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're removing hoops from basketball goals here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JohnHall: For the record, every picture shown had people (except those that seemed to be together already) being 6 feet apart. I would have thought in an article about people being non-complaint they would have shown an example of it. (Even people playing soccer on a field)


Of course there isn't a picture.  The people in charge basically said one of the ways they were going to enforce this was through media pressure.  This is an example of it.  People aren't massing in groups the way they want you to think they are.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

beezeltown:

The lady across the street from me apparently hired a musician to play keyboard in her front yard yesterday. At first some neighbors gathered with 6 foot spaces between families. I never "got an invitation," but okay, whatever.

A few minutes later I looked out and there were probably 40 people, half of whom had set up chairs and blankets in my yard. They had drinks. The kids had all given up on any sort of distancing. Parents were maybe 3 feet apart. Piano music kept playing. There was an impromptu party occurring in my yard.

Half an hour later, it looked like a small block party. No distancing occurring. Every drinking, playing games, yelling, singing.

Now, in any other time, I would have jumped into the mix and had a drink or two with the neighbors (who helped themselves to my yard...weird because my next door neighbors were holding court in my yard). I wasn't going to run anyone off, because I'm not that guy and nobody was damaging anything.

But HOLY SH*T, we're in the middle of a pandemic/lockdown. And NOW you're having a party (not once has this happened in the 17 years I've lived here).

Weird. Bad idea.

Anyway, I suppose there will be at least a few vacancies nearby in the coming weeks/months. About a third of the people in that mix are doctors or work in healthcare. SOMEBODY in that mix was likely infected and passed it around.

Sorry for my old man rant, but damn...


Of all the times that "get off my lawn" would be a perfectly reasonable reaction...
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WheezerTheGeezer: Naper-farking-ville.
What we call that trump-humping shiathole here in Chicago.

/at least that's what I call it.


The irony of someone from Chicago calling anywhere a shiat hole is amazing.

Chicago makes Philadelphia seem like a place worth moving to.
 
Current Resident [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Naperville is the worst, with Schaumburg trailing at a very close second.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown:

The lady across the street from me apparently hired a musician to play keyboard in her front yard yesterday. At first some neighbors gathered with 6 foot spaces between families. I never "got an invitation," but okay, whatever.

A few minutes later I looked out and there were probably 40 people, half of whom had set up chairs and blankets in my yard. They had drinks. The kids had all given up on any sort of distancing. Parents were maybe 3 feet apart. Piano music kept playing. There was an impromptu party occurring in my yard.

Half an hour later, it looked like a small block party. No distancing occurring. Every drinking, playing games, yelling, singing.

Now, in any other time, I would have jumped into the mix and had a drink or two with the neighbors (who helped themselves to my yard...weird because my next door neighbors were holding court in my yard). I wasn't going to run anyone off, because I'm not that guy and nobody was damaging anything.

But HOLY SH*T, we're in the middle of a pandemic/lockdown. And NOW you're having a party (not once has this happened in the 17 years I've lived here).

Weird. Bad idea.

Anyway, I suppose there will be at least a few vacancies nearby in the coming weeks/months. About a third of the people in that mix are doctors or work in healthcare. SOMEBODY in that mix was likely infected and passed it around.

Sorry for my old man rant, but damn...


Do you not have sprinklers? Because that would've been the time for sprinklers.

/ Or release the hounds.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WheezerTheGeezer: Naper-farking-ville.
What we call that trump-humping shiathole here in Chicago.

/at least that's what I call it.


Really rolls off the tongue 🙄
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We go out to walk the dog. It's the only thing keeping us sane. If we see people on the sidewalk, we cross the street. Also go up into the pen space where there are fewer people, but still move off the trail if we see someone.
Is that wrong? Should we not have done that?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Current Resident: Naperville is the worst, with Schaumburg trailing at a very close second.


The only part of Naperville that has any character at all is downtown.  The rest is completely soulless, cookie cutter suburbia.  Shaumburgs only redeeming quality is the Ikea.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown:

The lady across the street from me apparently hired a musician to play keyboard in her front yard yesterday. At first some neighbors gathered with 6 foot spaces between families. I never "got an invitation," but okay, whatever.

A few minutes later I looked out and there were probably 40 people, half of whom had set up chairs and blankets in my yard. They had drinks. The kids had all given up on any sort of distancing. Parents were maybe 3 feet apart. Piano music kept playing. There was an impromptu party occurring in my yard.

Half an hour later, it looked like a small block party. No distancing occurring. Every drinking, playing games, yelling, singing.

Now, in any other time, I would have jumped into the mix and had a drink or two with the neighbors (who helped themselves to my yard...weird because my next door neighbors were holding court in my yard). I wasn't going to run anyone off, because I'm not that guy and nobody was damaging anything.

But HOLY SH*T, we're in the middle of a pandemic/lockdown. And NOW you're having a party (not once has this happened in the 17 years I've lived here).

Weird. Bad idea.

Anyway, I suppose there will be at least a few vacancies nearby in the coming weeks/months. About a third of the people in that mix are doctors or work in healthcare. SOMEBODY in that mix was likely infected and passed it around.

Sorry for my old man rant, but damn...


Thats when you decide that now is a good time to call the cops for a group of people trying to spread the virus on purpose
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: We go out to walk the dog. It's the only thing keeping us sane. If we see people on the sidewalk, we cross the street. Also go up into the pen space where there are fewer people, but still move off the trail if we see someone.
Is that wrong? Should we not have done that?


scontent.fymq2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WheezerTheGeezer: Naper-farking-ville.
What we call that trump-humping shiathole here in Chicago.

/at least that's what I call it.


Acceptable variant Farkingnaperville.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: JohnHall: For the record, every picture shown had people (except those that seemed to be together already) being 6 feet apart. I would have thought in an article about people being non-complaint they would have shown an example of it. (Even people playing soccer on a field)

Of course there isn't a picture.  The people in charge basically said one of the ways they were going to enforce this was through media pressure.  This is an example of it.  People aren't massing in groups the way they want you to think they are.


bullshiat

I saw a half dozen boomers yucking it up in a grocery store parking lot in Jefferson Park. I saw 30 young adults playing basketball in horner park. I saw two dozen little kids and soccer moms playing soccer on the Kerry Wood Field at Addison and Rockwell. And I was only out and about for like an hr. It's everywhere.

They should lock this shiat down NOW or we're going to be like this for farking months.
 
flowerpower
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown:

The lady across the street from me apparently hired a musician to play keyboard in her front yard yesterday. At first some neighbors gathered with 6 foot spaces between families. I never "got an invitation," but okay, whatever.

A few minutes later I looked out and there were probably 40 people, half of whom had set up chairs and blankets in my yard. They had drinks. The kids had all given up on any sort of distancing. Parents were maybe 3 feet apart. Piano music kept playing. There was an impromptu party occurring in my yard.

Half an hour later, it looked like a small block party. No distancing occurring. Every drinking, playing games, yelling, singing.

Now, in any other time, I would have jumped into the mix and had a drink or two with the neighbors (who helped themselves to my yard...weird because my next door neighbors were holding court in my yard). I wasn't going to run anyone off, because I'm not that guy and nobody was damaging anything.

But HOLY SH*T, we're in the middle of a pandemic/lockdown. And NOW you're having a party (not once has this happened in the 17 years I've lived here).

Weird. Bad idea.

Anyway, I suppose there will be at least a few vacancies nearby in the coming weeks/months. About a third of the people in that mix are doctors or work in healthcare. SOMEBODY in that mix was likely infected and passed it around.

Sorry for my old man rant, but damn...


I feel your pain.  No one on my street is taking this seriously either, having guests over, soiciaizing with each other.  The elderly lady on the corner is going to pass out flyers pertaining to a stolen 4 wheeler today.  I really thought she was smarter than that.  Guess not
I feel it's only a matter of time before we start to hear of violence between neighbors over isolation.  I totally get the frustration
 
