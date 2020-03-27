 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   In these trying times of social isolation, there's one activity that can help bring us all together: Laughing at the asshats who are now being forced to walk back their tough-guy, "coronavirus is no big deal" pronouncements from only a few weeks ago   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
40
    More: Dumbass, Influenza, Matanuska-Susitna Valley, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska, day President Trump, Rep. Don Young, national emergency, Scores of spring-breakers, recent days  
•       •       •

1529 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 3:17 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't expect the chief asshat to walk back much of anything.  Especially if you laugh at him.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Schadenfruede nourishes me.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Don't expect the chief asshat to walk back much of anything.  Especially if you laugh at him.


See also: Fark Asshats
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Walk it back, are you kidding? My buddy has since added a Ph.D. in economics to his doctorate in virology.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
BafflerMeal: See also: Fark Asshats

I have taken some mild pleasure in it, yes, but I'd much rather that those folks, even the Fark asshats, just stay healthy.

We're well beyond the "OK, it's funny to mock the belligerently ignorant" point, to "OK, it's time to curtail or entirely halt belligerent stupidity through legally enforceable means." Stupid people are going to kill more than themselves.

As far as I'm concerned, Rand Paul needs to be beaten with iron bars until no two adjacent bones remain intact. He's a clear example of why belligerently ignorant people will kill us all.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So that's why the grocery store was out of crow!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 420x620]


I want one of these not because of the virus so much but to fill it with helium and see if I can float.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks for floating and helping to normalize the notion that the virus is no big deal, assholes. It's because of people like these that a sizable portion of the population doesn't want to self-isolate, meaning we'll all be in self-isolation (or sick) for a longer period of time.

Maybe next time actually listen to experts on topics you know jack shiat about. I'm glad you see the error of your ways, but you can all get bent.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Self righteous a-holes in my fark? It's exactly as likely as you think.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was a rather significant portion of Farkers doing much the same.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Evangeline Lilly Thread, don't mind if I do:
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can I offer you an egg in these trying times?
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I still see some on social media. Mostly, ex-meth addicts turned conservative conspiracy theorists who know more than the sheeple.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Crazy Megyn: Evangeline Lilly Thread, don't mind if I do:[i.redd.it image 819x1500]


This is relevant to my interests!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chainsaw Turd Elf: I still see some on social media. Mostly, ex-meth addicts turned conservative conspiracy theorists who know more than the sheeple.


You sure about the "ex-" part?
 
pedrop357
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does this include the Washington Post?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​time-for-a-reality-check-america-the-f​lu-is-a-much-bigger-threat-than-corona​virus-for-now/2020/01/31/46a15166-4444​-11ea-b5fc-eefa848cde99_story.html
 
oldfool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sadly we won't be able to gather for their funerals. So, long-distance "grieving" will have to do.
 
Vansthing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nimbull: steklo: [Fark user image 420x620]

I want one of these not because of the virus so much but to fill it with helium and see if I can float.


Not really interested in a "I/They/We told you so moment" because this farking sucks and the amount of strife being caused by conflicting narratives is down right depressing.

You, you however have an interesting idea and I for one would like to see some practical research dedicated to the premise. (After a quality vaccine AND affordable courses of treatment that doesn't involve ventilators becomes readily available.)
 
peachpicker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The past several weeks I've been frequently reminded of the sort of overconfident dismissiveness that was surging in the days before Katrina made landfall. I don't remember seeing many apologies or walk-backs in the wake of that event, though.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This aholes still haven't learned a thing. As they accept the science and data for this issue, they are denying it for a bunch of other ones. They'll claim that scientists don't have all the answers so they can just ignore what they say. They'll talk about how researchers are often wrong, so we don't need to mind them. The thing is that scientists have never denied that they can be and are often wrong. But at any point in time, the info that we have from consensus built by our scientists and researchers is the best info available. If we're gonna play the odds to make right decisions, we should listen to them.

You can win a hand of blackjack by hitting on 17 but it's just not generally the smart play. If you do it constantly, as the anti intellectual republican trash does by routinely ignoring data, we're gonna lose a ton of money. In fact, we're already losing a ton of money and lives because of these dumb aholes who need to tell themselves that they know better than scientists because smart people make them feel insecure.
 
spacechecker [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

peachpicker: The past several weeks I've been frequently reminded of the sort of overconfident dismissiveness that was surging in the days before Katrina made landfall. I don't remember seeing many apologies or walk-backs in the wake of that event, though.


And the govt made that one worse too.
 
kp1230
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Walk it back? Governor Bullock put Montana on shelter in place beginning Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and there are some arguing "but we've only had one death, so no big deal" and "but muh rights" and "but the Constitution..."
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Crazy Megyn: Evangeline Lilly Thread, don't mind if I do:[i.redd.it image 819x1500]


If you look close enough ,Their is an alien on that ---your left Knee

Looks sharp to me
 
wax_on
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mukster: Sadly we won't be able to gather for their funerals. So, long-distance "grieving" will have to do.


As long as I'm still able piss on their graves afterwards.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wax_on: Mukster: Sadly we won't be able to gather for their funerals. So, long-distance "grieving" will have to do.

As long as I'm still able piss on their graves afterwards.


I am morbidly curious about when folks will start posting their positive status. And of course who those folks will be. I hope them the best, but it will be interesting none the less.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"There's always one dumb bastard who just doesn't get it." -- President Kennedy

Some dumb bastards are still doubling down, apparently:

https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/20​2​0/03/27/rush-calls-in-2/

Fark user imageView Full Size



/ SCIENCE!!
// off to charge my phone
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Can I offer you an egg in these trying times?


from frying tines?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't think I'll do better than the first one I heard from an old lady, "I think it won't come around here because I am an expert on The Bible and read it two hours a day, and it says Jesus lived over 500 years."

So many things wrong with that, where do you start...
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Uh, well, on Facebook, the assholes are still proudly defending Trump and saying shiat like "60,000 cases doesn't mean shiat when you consider our population of over 300 million." We will see what kind of tune they're singing when the number of cases reach the millions.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Candygram4Mongo:

Some people really need to get it.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We still have people who actually think this is an old folks problem and will "take out unproductive people".
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aungen: Candygram4Mongo:

Some people really need to get it.


Agreed. But I doubt he will live long enough to finally figure things out.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don Young changed his tune because his opponent broadcast his little talk and pointed out how irresponsible he was. I don't think he'd have changed his tune without that.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Schadenfruede nourishes me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, I knew Don Young was going to spin like a top.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If they come up with a vaccine anyone who has denied science and vaccinations should be denied access.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

VictoryCabal: Schadenfruede nourishes me.


Schadenfreude ist die schönste Freude.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.