(Huffington Post) Hoarder discusses the psychology of hoarding TP. TLDR- it's a security blanket in times of anxiety
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, it's because your mom always told you to put on clean underwear, in case you get in an accident.

Same principle.


Same principle.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TP? Could be worse...

TP? Could be worse...
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame hoarders when you see them and tip your checkout clerks
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anal fixation. They fell in love with their own buttholes as babies and never grew out of it.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:The things I want to hoard aren't fun foods like giant bags of cheese crisps from Costco, but what I'm most worried about running out of - like toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, decaf coffee, all of which have their own designated space.

Maybe switch to regular?
 
The Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not on a hoarder level, but have been stocking up the deep freeze and pantry.

Cheap insurance.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand hoarders. They're just trying to get a psychological cushion in order to cope with a stressful time.

But the vultures who buy up an entire state's worth of a vitally needed supply just to flip it to desperate people at ridiculously jacked-up gouging prices? INTO THE WOODCHIPPER WITH THEM!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember an interview with a big-time multi-millionaire businessman a few years ago who was caught up in the WW2 shortages as a child. Despite his  wealth he still hoarded the free sachets of mayo and tomato sauce from diners in his kitchen cupboards.

Some wounds leave deep scars.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoarding Preparation H. All these toilet paper hoarders will be looking for it soon enough.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we were finally able to buy tp at Costco yesterday, after being down to only 3 rolls
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Security via inanimate possessions over security via strong community and social bonds.  The outcome of a lifestyle based upon "F-you I got mine."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I wouldn't say I've done any true hoarding, but I sure am stocked up on coffee (regular), food, and booze.

I know it's unlikely we'll run out, but having it on hand is comforting in this time of stress.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did people pick on toilet paper to hoard? There's no shortage. There will not be a shortage

It literally grows on trees
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has enough self-awareness to talk about her hoarding, her perpetual anxiety, bad dreams, etc. but doesn't mention if she ever, I dunno, considered PSYCHOLOGICAL THERAPY for them.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TP hoarders can just shove it up their ass.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, security blanket is correctly spelled as "wubbie".


\stickler for the rules
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And screw the rest of us having the security of a clean ass in these times of woe, right?
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: Security via inanimate possessions over security via strong community and social bonds.  The outcome of a lifestyle based upon "F-you I got mine."


Compulsive hoarding is a pathology, a type of anxiety disorder, and I wouldn't conflate it with standard selfishness. Completely different parts of the brain at work.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: She has enough self-awareness to talk about her hoarding, her perpetual anxiety, bad dreams, etc. but doesn't mention if she ever, I dunno, considered PSYCHOLOGICAL THERAPY for them.


5th paragraph:
I've discussed hoarding in therapy,
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: TP hoarders can just shove it up their ass.


They may just have to. My local Costco has huge signs saying no returns on TP or hand sanitizer.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is "Limit 1 PER customer" too big of word for the general public now?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 550x309]


That's a much better version of that.
 
keytronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I suspect happened with the TP fiasco has more to do with social psychology.   As awareness and fear began to set in about COVID-19, a fairly large number of people went out to the stores to stock up.

Stocking up for a pandemic is something that no one has ever done before.  So the question arises...what should we stock up on?   As social creatures, we tend to look at the behavior of others to inform our own behaviors.

So then why toilet paper?  When you think about it, TP is sold in extremely bulky and visible packaging (especially at Costco).  So people walking around a store looking to prepare for something they don't really know how to prepare for are going to look to see what other people are stocking up on.    Toilet paper will be the most obvious because it takes up so much room in the cart.    The need to buy TP would also be reinforced because the bulkiness of TP means that the shelves empty quickly.   Before you know it, the groups of panic buyers forming in Costcos and Walmarts have all identified TP as the most valuable thing to stock up on.

Throw in endless media clips of people running to their cars with 80 rolls and empty TP shelves on the store, and you got yerself a full blown panic!
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sad psychological condition is easily remedied with buckshot.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, untreated mental illness would explain it, wouldn't it.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoarding chocolate, though perhaps not as fast as I'm eating it. It's my version of "As long as I still have access to my favorite luxury item, things aren't -that- bad."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: Why did people pick on toilet paper to hoard? There's no shortage. There will not be a shortage

It literally grows on trees


Was toilet paper being disproportionately hoarded?

Another hypothesis is that it's a bulky product that takes up so much room in the storefront and warehouse that the JIT supply chain wasn't prepared for the sudden increase in demand. All that's needed is for 50% of customers to grab an extra large pack and your supply chain could be out for weeks.

I'd say people stocked up on pasta and soup and oatmeal and Chef Boyardee more than TP.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you're making blankets out of it, maybe you've hoarded too much TP.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What about food? If you don't eat you don't poop.
 
Poot beer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Subby, security blanket is correctly spelled as "wubbie".


\stickler for the rules


Woobie
 
little big man
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I hired a personal organizer for $5,000 to help me declutter..."

Who in the barreling fark has $5K to spend on that?  If I'm paying someone five grand, it means a deck is being added to my house or my engine is being rebuilt.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 180x220]


I would love to wipe my ass with every single one of those.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 360x360]


This might be a reality for some people. My son's girlfriend suspected tortillas were selling out for this reason, and they're still selling so fast, the store has implemented a limit... on tortillas.
 
periboob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All it takes is to be careful. If you are worried about your supply lasting to the end of the panic, just use BOTH SIDES!
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just got back from Target. No TP or paper towels. I did find a 4 pack of those cube tissue box packs though. They had 2 left on the shelf. I bought one of them.  A restock clerk working nearby stopped what she was doing to thank me for just accepting what they had to offer that will fill the need instead of going off in her face like she was hoarding it in the back room so no one could purchase it. I though she was going to cry and It broke my heart :(  I gave her the whole bootstraps and 'just be thankful your not married to them' advice.
/This is what we have become and I for one am not proud.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: we were finally able to buy tp at Costco yesterday, after being down to only 3 rolls


I hit Sams Club about every three months.. stock up on essentials.. not short on anything..  groceries every two weeks..  got frozen stuff JIC... what panic ?  Also shop for my neighbor (97)... have always kept extra supplies for her, especially medical stuff, which is good, because bare shelves at Walgreens...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pushthelimits: tortillas were selling out for this reason, and they're still selling so fast, the store has implemented a limit... on tortillas.


Some people might even put food in them, roll them up and eat them. I know, right? How odd.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She sounds fat.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 180x220]


What about the Antifa flag?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: edmo: [Fark user image image 180x220]

What about the Antifa flag?


Burns if used....
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's getting warmer out. Time for an improvised back yard bidet, redneck style.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's telling that when our society iconfronted with the unknown our reaction is to stock up on a good whose sole purpose is to be covered in shiat and flushed down a toilet.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: pushthelimits: tortillas were selling out for this reason, and they're still selling so fast, the store has implemented a limit... on tortillas.

Some people might even put food in them, roll them up and eat them. I know, right? How odd.


You took what I said out of context just to be a humorless, sarcastic jerk. Does that make you feel better about yourself?
 
DrBrownCow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The manufacturers need to limit their production to nothing larger than 8 roll packs and the stores need to limit one pack per customer.    It doesn't really help if somebody only needs 8 rolls for the next few weeks but can only buy a 24+ pack.    The stores could even put the TP behind the customer service counter and check IDs to make sure people aren't buying more than one in a day.

We lucked out because before all this started my wife and I both stopped on our ways home from work and each bought a big pack of TP not knowing the other person was also doing the same.   But, we're down to about 8 rolls now and the shelves have been empty the few times we've stopped into the store.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So it's come to this. Reduced to scouring the neighborhood trying to find a pack of toilet paper.

Where's your Charmin now?
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: So it's come to this. Reduced to scouring the neighborhood trying to find a pack of toilet paper.

Where's your Charmin now?


Great question. The stuff I managed to score at Costco is "Ultra Velure". Never heard of it  but it does the job.
 
