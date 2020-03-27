 Skip to content
(MSN)   Yeah, I'll have a #1 with a Coke and a apple pie, oh and by the way you're class Valedictorian   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, High school, school administrator Michelle Floering, school's secondary principal, Education, Graduation, Teacher, heartwarming video, Fast food  
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby sounds fat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they find out prom has been canceled.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NIce.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Wait until they find out prom has been canceled.


I thought that said porn for a second
 
Team_Livia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Subby sounds fat.


Subby sounds like he has never been to a Culver's before.

/no apple pie
//no #3 either
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: I thought that said porn for a second


Oh come on, "porn" will never be canceled!!
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an.

an Coke.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: an.

an Coke.


Uh...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Short Victoria's War: an.

an Coke.

Uh...


It's an joke.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: an.

an Coke.


No. You are 100% wrong here
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Short Victoria's War: an.

an Coke.

No. You are 100% wrong here


am.

You am 100% wrong here.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Team_Livia: GRCooper: Subby sounds fat.

Subby sounds like he has never been to a Culver's before.

/no apple pie
//no #3 either


Subby needs a damn Culver's custard.
FOR LEARNING
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The. The prom. It's a noun, not a verb. Used to be a verb but now it's a noun. You go to the prom to promenade around.
 
GOILLINI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Culver's!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

InvisibleInsane: The. The prom. It's a noun, not a verb. Used to be a verb but now it's a noun. You go to the prom to promenade around.


"The Proms" if, and only if, you're English.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

InvisibleInsane: The. The prom. It's a noun, not a verb. Used to be a verb but now it's a noun. You go to the prom to promenade around.


Now explain why the English say...."Joe is in hospital"

Hospital is a noun, yet they don't put a "the" in front of it.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
based on that order, it's definitely not Jake and Elwood
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My work here are done.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
while we're at it---

all your base are belong to us

a winner is you
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She's GTA valedictorian, and they still trust her working around cars?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Wait until they find out prom has been canceled.


YOU CANNOT CANCEL PRON!!!!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

