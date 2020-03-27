 Skip to content
(Reuters)   In anticlimactic news, the world's top condom producer is forced to shut down, as staff shortages left them overstretched   (uk.reuters.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In 9 months from now, covid-19 babies....
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And the employees will get the shaft.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope the workers have a reservoir of funds they can draw from.
 
151
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good thing I stocked up last month...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: And the employees will get the shaft.


They'll be hard up for cash, too.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, condom producer is forced to pull out?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess that burst their bubble.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you have staff shortages try these, might be a better fit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
teamjimmyjoe.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Texas Gabe: And the employees will get the shaft.

They'll be hard up for cash, too.


Well then the govenment needs to offer them protection.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why would a Farker need condoms?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Amazon 3rd-party-seller mask & hand sanitizer millionaires are doubtless emptying shelves across America for the next wave of retail arbitrage.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess we will find out if an "expiration date" on a condom is more than a suggestion.
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But how will I make balloon animals now?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Production maybe flaccid, but a strong stiff rise is expected!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought their business would be ballooning now.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems like they could, erm, "re-tool" and move into making PPE gloves?
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
hollywoodcondoms.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another company jerking its employees around.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yawp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look for the silver lining in these situations. Roofie prices should be down for a while so it is a good time to stock up.
 
fancyfembot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The headline craftsmanship here is nothing shorty of magnificent.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: If you have staff shortages try these, might be a better fit

[Fark user image 850x850]


Used to work at a geochemical plant that used those in one of the sections.  Better than gloves in terms of sensitivity for feel-testing fineness of samples.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People still use condoms?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby.

/penis
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: People still use condoms?


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm hoarding condoms for when the lockdown is lifted and all the horny women come out of hibernation.

I'll make a fortune selling them, since I obviously won't have the opportunity to use them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn. They'll never film that remake of Skin Deep now.
 
inelegy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No condoms + couples sheltering in place = a new generation of boomers due here by Christmas.

This'll work out well . . .
 
lilfry14
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's okay, I still have one, which should be a year supply for me.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: And the employees will get the shaft.


shut your mouth!
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy
 
Iowan73
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: I hope the workers have a reservoir of funds they can draw from.


They only recently started saving, so it's just a tip.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lilfry14: It's okay, I still have one, which should be a year supply for me.


That seems like a long time to wait just to jerk off.

/aww come on
//you walked right into that one
///just not in the eyes please
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: Why would a Farker need condoms?


Prevents Blindness

/and messy carpet in mom's basement
 
