21-year-old posts video about how she's not taking COVID-19 seriously. If you're reading this on Fark you already know what happened next
posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 10:35 AM



Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also went out in publicly, still ignoring the suggestion.

Publicly is the worst place to went out!
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She fixed the cable?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eh shes from Nashville she probably smokes three packs a day...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know, you didn't have to get it to know this.  You could have just not been an idiot and listened to others telling you why you don't want it.  I'm guessing "Republican Brain", because you couldn't give a shiat until it affected you or your family.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Young people aren't taking it seriously and it kills the boomers at an alarming rate.

And all this time you thought us Gen-Xers were just being cynical and standoffish with our cynical and standoffish attitudes.

Little did you know it was our long game strategy to take over the world without lifting a finger!
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Buttstuff?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Irish Tate...so close to Irish Potato, who names their kid that?
 
Marine1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Every person under the age of, eh, 25 on average, is a shiathead.

Men, moreso, but women can be as well.

It's not their fault. You were that way once to. I was.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zobear: She fixed the cable?



Don't be fatuous, zobear.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Username checks out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Today on "It wasn't a big deal until it affected me personally"...
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oops
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cute and dumb is no way to go through life.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aungen: [Fark user image 425x425]


My experience with RPGs tells me that if I pop the balloon in one shot, that one TP roll will become 10.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Username checks out

[Fark user image 573x472]


Little less full, I'd say.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 400x430]

Cute and dumb is no way to go through life.


Well it looks like that's about to be taken care of.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aungen: [Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From TFA: "She says her outlook has changed because harming someone else isn't a guilt she believes she can carry."

Yeah, that seemed like a much lighter load before she got sick, huh?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Kids don't, we're not taking it seriously," said Tate.


It's strange hearing someone who's 21 describe 21 year olds as 'kids'.

I'm 51 and I'd hesitate to call someone that old a 'kid', and I certainly wouldn't have done it when I was 21.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think I'm going to get a lot of mileage out of this image before the end of the pandemic.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 400x430]

Cute and dumb is no way to go through life.


It's a successful strategy from a Darwinian perspective.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "Kids don't, we're not taking it seriously," said Tate.


It's strange hearing someone who's 21 describe 21 year olds as 'kids'.

I'm 51 and I'd hesitate to call someone that old a 'kid', and I certainly wouldn't have done it when I was 21.


Well to be fair, her lungs probably aged 40 years overnight.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 400x430]

Cute and dumb is no way to go through life.


Somehow, lots of people manage.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 400x430]

Cute and dumb is no way to go through life.


Better than ugly and dumb I reckon.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She got hit by a truck? "Cause that would be hilarious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: From TFA: "She says her outlook has changed because harming someone else isn't a guilt she believes she can carry."

Yeah, that seemed like a much lighter load before she got sick, huh?


This. I don't have to be shot, or have someone I know get shot to know that neither of those are positive developments.

People like this aren't fully cognitively developed. This isn't normal adult thinking.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "Kids don't, we're not taking it seriously," said Tate.


It's strange hearing someone who's 21 describe 21 year olds as 'kids'.

I'm 51 and I'd hesitate to call someone that old a 'kid', and I certainly wouldn't have done it when I was 21.


I'm a bit older then you, and I call 21 year olds kids all the time.
Most of them are still mentally kids, even at 21.
I did some really stupid things at that age. I would like to think that I would have taken this virus seriously when I was 21, but I can't honestly say that would have happened.
You don't start thinking about your own mortality till you hit around 30. Up until about that age, you're going to live forever.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: From TFA: "She says her outlook has changed because harming someone else isn't a guilt she believes she can carry."

Yeah, that seemed like a much lighter load before she got sick, huh?


On the bright side, at least she finally seems to have "got it."  Once burned, twice shy and all that.

On the dark side, there are a whole lot of Muricans firmly in the "once burned, I survived it, fark everyone else, they can burn too!" camp.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 400x430]

Cute and dumb is no way to go through life.


Caravan of Diseases Jr.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She was brought up this way.  Selfish self absorbed parents raised a selfish self absorbed child.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Irish Tate...so close to Irish Potato, who names their kid that?


A long-game pun lover who is banking on their kid growing up to become a senator.  Irish Tate(R).
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If only we could convince COVID to take only the dumb, and leave the rest of us alone.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Eh shes from Nashville she probably smokes three packs a day...


That hypocrite
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You don't start thinking about your own mortality till you hit around 30. Up until about that age, you're going to live forever


That sounds about right.

I remember thinking at the time, "Holy crap, I'm half way to 60!"
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: If only we could convince COVID to take only the dumb, and leave the rest of us alone.


This right here.

My fb page still has some who think it's all nonsense and won't social distance.  People aren't rational, and hey live and live, but the rest of us have to pay for their bs.


/  see also most any group human endeavor
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At 20 we all thought we were immortal.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 400x430]

Cute and dumb is no way to go through life.

Somehow, lots of people manage.


Probably has something to do with that "whole goddamn world catering to your every whim" thing.  Helps pay the bills, donchaknow.
 
d.giro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Sinclair Broadcast Group station is running the story? That is not a good sign.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Marcos P: Eh shes from Nashville she probably smokes three packs a day...

That hypocrite


One of those rare moments when I wish I could funny a comment a hundred times.  Probably the best laugh I will have all day.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Marcos P: Eh shes from Nashville she probably smokes three packs a day...

That hypocrite


Lemme guess, she caught you smoking and said "No way!"
 
snoproblem
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: She was brought up this way.  Selfish self absorbed parents raised a selfish self absorbed child.


And stupid, never forget stupid.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Crisis Actor.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Girls just want to have fun.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image 850x756]


Are you my friend, Clarice?


\try the fava beans
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
