(The Atlantic) The rich have already fled New York City. The rest of you must stay put to contain the outbreak and ensure that their evacuation was not in vain
75
posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 11:20 AM



ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one man can get them out now... but I think he's dead.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know we like to hate on the rich, but if I lived in the deadliest Coronovirus spot in the US (world?) and had the resources to GTFO, I would most definitely do that.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an excellent time to loot their residences.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: I know we like to hate on the rich, but if I lived in the deadliest Coronovirus spot in the US (world?) and had the resources to GTFO, I would most definitely do that.


These farkers spread it everywhere
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To where? Some backwoods town with no ICU beds where the ventilator's name is Dave?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: I know we like to hate on the rich, but if I lived in the deadliest Coronovirus spot in the US (world?) and had the resources to GTFO, I would most definitely do that.


You know how in horror movies about zombie apocalypse, there's always that one asshole flees the group to save himself but eventually winds up taking the zombie plague with him and succumbing to it?

This is that. Some of the selfish dickheads that fled were already infected and took the virus with them to new locations. This is almost a foregone conclusion.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to  Aspen or Mar-a-Lago?
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The planes flying from NY to FL have been full for days / weeks.

Send them back.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

give me doughnuts: Sounds like an excellent time to loot their residences.


It's not looting, it's finding supplies.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: I know we like to hate on the rich, but if I lived in the deadliest Coronovirus spot in the US (world?) and had the resources to GTFO, I would most definitely do that.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

give me doughnuts: Sounds like an excellent time to loot their residences.


I do believe the police say they are not responding to break-ins at this time.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pitchfork Nation: "I can't believe these assholes that aren't doing everything they should to keep themselves and their families safe."

Pitchfork Nation: "I can't believe these assholes that are doing more than they should to keep themselves and their families safe!"
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a lot of nice houses are looking for squatters?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive been watching the times square live cam most of the morning, ive seen a few police escorts escorting freezer trucks thru town.

shiat is serious.

https://www.earthcam.com/cams/newyork​/​timessquare/?cam=tsrobo1
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least one rich, fat, greasy  New Yorker can't flee.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: To where? Some backwoods town with no ICU beds where the ventilator's name is Dave?


Rhode Island, Martha's Vineyard, Jersey shore.

Amusingly, mayors there are enforcing quarantines against them, and threatening to close the bridges to keep the plague rats out.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: I know we like to hate on the rich, but if I lived in the deadliest Coronovirus spot in the US (world?) and had the resources to GTFO, I would most definitely do that.


Yeah, my former boss fled to their ski cabin. I don't blame them. Going up and down that elevator with the dog 5x a day would by scary as hell. It's been over 2 weeks since the bugout, so at least they didn't spread it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: Uncle Eazy: I know we like to hate on the rich, but if I lived in the deadliest Coronovirus spot in the US (world?) and had the resources to GTFO, I would most definitely do that.

You know how in horror movies about zombie apocalypse, there's always that one asshole flees the group to save himself but eventually winds up taking the zombie plague with him and succumbing to it?

This is that. Some of the selfish dickheads that fled were already infected and took the virus with them to new locations. This is almost a foregone conclusion.


Therefore we should have gone full Wuhan and closed all the exits?
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda wonder if all those rich asshats who were building survival shelters in NZ actually got them finished and somehow made it past the closed borders.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, If I was a rich guy in a penthouse apartment in NYC, I probably already enjoy looking down on the destitute.

If I had sufficient supplies, I might consider staying.  Assuming the locks are good and the elevator lacks clearance for a guillotine.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: I know we like to hate on the rich, but if I lived in the deadliest Coronovirus spot in the US (world?) and had the resources to GTFO, I would most definitely do that.


That is exactly what we didn't do, and we easily could have.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had the means, I know where I would be as much as possible for then next six months.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Fishing.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess "flyover country" is looking pretty good to those motherfarkers right now...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Tr0mBoNe: To where? Some backwoods town with no ICU beds where the ventilator's name is Dave?

Rhode Island, Martha's Vineyard, Jersey shore.

Amusingly, mayors there are enforcing quarantines against them, and threatening to close the bridges to keep the plague rats out.


And Connecticut. They're looking for rentals in Litchfield County. Oh well, at least they practice social distancing from us peasants as a matter of course.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a combination of the very rich and the 20-something transplants running home to mommy. Everyone else either can't afford or doesn't want to leave.

Both me and my SO can WFH and have been doing so - i'd be lying if the idea of heading to FL to stay with my parents or OH to stay with my sister hadn't crossed my mind, but the last thing I'd want to do is inadvertently infect my parents who are high risk, or my sister who has two small kids and herself a nurse already putting herself in harms way.

So yeah, bash on NYers all you want, but the streets are empty, meaning the vast majority of people are taking this super seriously. We'll remember this when its your city/states turn to reach apex because like it or not, its coming for all of us.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: [Fark user image 791x713]

I guess "flyover country" is looking pretty good to those motherfarkers right now...


"Flyover country" is also where it's hardest to get a testing kit, so... I don't know if I'd trust those numbers
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: [Fark user image 791x713]

I guess "flyover country" is looking pretty good to those motherfarkers right now...


Oh gawd no, it's just gonna get there later, hitting your normally at-capacity rural bankrupt hospitals only there will be nothing left at the Treasury to help you with.  

But you have a few weeks of feeling super smug.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: [Fark user image 791x713]

I guess "flyover country" is looking pretty good to those motherfarkers right now...


That is bad news for Hawaii, which is the nicest of the for now yellow places
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Ive been watching the times square live cam most of the morning, ive seen a few police escorts escorting freezer trucks thru town.

shiat is serious.

https://www.earthcam.com/cams/newyork/​timessquare/?cam=tsrobo1


Freezer trucks for food?  Or, for bodies?
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: [Fark user image 791x713]

I guess "flyover country" is looking pretty good to those motherfarkers right now...


Ground is virtually immune to coronovirus.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have, perhaps had is a better word, a rich buddy here in Cayman who at the first sign of trouble packed up and fled to a very fancy cabin somewhere in Montana (I think). The kind that offers the genuine rustic experience in the lap of luxury for thousands of dollars.

And he has the gall to be on group chats expressing that he's feeling cut off from people here and why aren't people more considerate of his situation.

I don't entirely mind fleeing to the middle of nowhere, I mind that he wants sympathy for it.

/am I the asshole in this situation?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: chewd: Ive been watching the times square live cam most of the morning, ive seen a few police escorts escorting freezer trucks thru town.

shiat is serious.

https://www.earthcam.com/cams/newyork/​timessquare/?cam=tsrobo1

Freezer trucks for food?  Or, for bodies?


Why not both?
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Freezer trucks for food?  Or, for bodies?


I dont think they usually give ice cream trucks police escorts.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Only one man can get them out now... but I think he's dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I have, perhaps had is a better word, a rich buddy here in Cayman who at the first sign of trouble packed up and fled to a very fancy cabin somewhere in Montana (I think). The kind that offers the genuine rustic experience in the lap of luxury for thousands of dollars.

And he has the gall to be on group chats expressing that he's feeling cut off from people here and why aren't people more considerate of his situation.

I don't entirely mind fleeing to the middle of nowhere, I mind that he wants sympathy for it.

/am I the asshole in this situation?


Not at all, and I think we should all by sympathetic to him.

You should probably tell us where we can send sympathy cards to his apocalypse hide-out.

Sympathy cards. That's it.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hand Banana: [Fark user image 779x473]


[shakes tiny fist] Of all the times to get a phone call from the boss...
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If i see it again i'll post a screenshot
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why people are worried about all this corona crap. The flu kills more people every year. And let us not forget that Obama did nothing during the swine flu outbreak! And Trump has assured us the number is going down and one day the virus will miraculously disappear!

/sarcasm
//Wish there was no need for the first slashie
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My husband and I moved to "upstate" New York in September. I'm so relieved we have a backyard to wonder around in. Too bad we both, most likely, have the virus. We still go in our backyard, though. ... FWIW, he works in Manhattan (now from home), so he definitely got it there. You can't escape fast enough.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long do you need to squat in a property before it becomes yours legally?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Gubbo: I have, perhaps had is a better word, a rich buddy here in Cayman who at the first sign of trouble packed up and fled to a very fancy cabin somewhere in Montana (I think). The kind that offers the genuine rustic experience in the lap of luxury for thousands of dollars.

And he has the gall to be on group chats expressing that he's feeling cut off from people here and why aren't people more considerate of his situation.

I don't entirely mind fleeing to the middle of nowhere, I mind that he wants sympathy for it.

/am I the asshole in this situation?

Not at all, and I think we should all by sympathetic to him.

You should probably tell us where we can send sympathy cards to his apocalypse hide-out.

Sympathy cards. That's it.


You know what would be a really nice thing to do for him? If we hand-delivered some toilet paper to his cabin.

Assuming we can get our hands on any, that is.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: chewd: Ive been watching the times square live cam most of the morning, ive seen a few police escorts escorting freezer trucks thru town.

shiat is serious.

https://www.earthcam.com/cams/newyork/​timessquare/?cam=tsrobo1

Freezer trucks for food?  Or, for bodies?


Yes.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I have, perhaps had is a better word, a rich buddy here in Cayman who at the first sign of trouble packed up and fled to a very fancy cabin somewhere in Montana (I think). The kind that offers the genuine rustic experience in the lap of luxury for thousands of dollars.

And he has the gall to be on group chats expressing that he's feeling cut off from people here and why aren't people more considerate of his situation.

I don't entirely mind fleeing to the middle of nowhere, I mind that he wants sympathy for it.

/am I the asshole in this situation?


The dude is an asshole. He is the type of person who would move in next to one of the world's busiest airports and then complain about all the planes making so much noise.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: I mean, If I was a rich guy in a penthouse apartment in NYC, I probably already enjoy looking down on the destitute.

If I had sufficient supplies, I might consider staying.  Assuming the locks are good and the elevator lacks clearance for a guillotine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: My husband and I moved to "upstate" New York in September. I'm so relieved we have a backyard to wonder around in. Too bad we both, most likely, have the virus. We still go in our backyard, though. ... FWIW, he works in Manhattan (now from home), so he definitely got it there. You can't escape fast enough.


Huh. You live in the town I grew up in. Neat.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: [Fark user image 791x713]

I guess "flyover country" is looking pretty good to those motherfarkers right now...



New York is up to almost 45,000 confirmed cases.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Grumpy Cat: My husband and I moved to "upstate" New York in September. I'm so relieved we have a backyard to wonder around in. Too bad we both, most likely, have the virus. We still go in our backyard, though. ... FWIW, he works in Manhattan (now from home), so he definitely got it there. You can't escape fast enough.

Huh. You live in the town I grew up in. Neat.


It's lovely here. We want to take more walks, but we just need to let the virus do its thing first. I hope we'll be OK.
 
rat_creature
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around a third of Vermont's initial COVID-19 cases were apparently out-of-staters who fled their primary residences only to bring the virus here with them on their way to their vacation homes or whatever. (Vermont's DoH had initially been reporting non-resident cases in Vermont as a subset of the state's total; this statistic has since been discontinued.)

/seriously, don't be those guys//staying put means less risk of getting yourself infected///as well as not bringing the infection elsewhere
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: [Fark user image 791x713]

I guess "flyover country" is looking pretty good to those motherfarkers right now...


Okay, now weigh that against population density and who's actually testing. Some of those yellowed-in sates, looking at you West Virginia, did everything they could to keep people from being tested. People are going to start dropping dead all over whether you test them or not. Ignoring the problem isn't a solution for very long. That's exactly what Trump tried doing and we're all worse off because of it.
 
