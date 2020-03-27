 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Ralph Lauren will start making medical masks and gowns, to the relief of posh, skeletally thin nurses and doctors everywhere   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, LVMH, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Paris, Canada, Manufacturing, Louis Vuitton Cup, past weeks  
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Will the masks & gowns have the little polo pony logo ?
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At what point is this a global war economy?

Also, opinion: It should be illegal to sell something claiming it's a cure when it isn't.

/looking at essential oil huns
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They only come in size 0...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.