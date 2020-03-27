 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   There's not actually a shortage of toilet paper. You people are just morons   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
88
    More: Obvious, Toilet, great toilet paper panic, uses water, flurry of subsequent patents, flush toilet, Seth Wheeler of Albany, Corn cobs, New York businessman  
•       •       •

1392 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 10:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Told you so.  Panic buying morons.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Toilet paper is that largest item in stock at grocery stores and takes up the most shelf space. It's the first, most obvious indicator that people are hording. Think about how much shelf space 1000 cans of soup take up then think of the shelf space 1000 rolls of toilet paper take up.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a bigger issue getting flour.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it doesn't have an expiration date.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least panic-buy something that makes sense, like frozen pizza.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walked to Wegmans yesterday. Still no toilet paper there. And they even have buying restrictions in place for TP.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: We have a bigger issue getting flour.


I've been hearing this.  Every time I've been (3/12, 3/14, 3/19, 3/21, and 3/23), the specialty flours have been gone, but there has always been plenty of All Purpose.  Plenty of eggs too.  I'm going back on Sunday.  We'll see what's up then.

At this point, the only thing I'm seeing consistently out of stock is TP.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x408]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: We have a bigger issue getting flour.


Do you just scrape it off once it's dried?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?


It started in Japan, somebody tweeted that China (where Japan gets their TP from) stopped making TP.  This was false but never underestimate the stupidity of twitter users.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?


I think there was an actual shortage in Australia in late Feb or at least that's where the run started. Then the crowd/mob mentality took over.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Toilet paper is that largest item in stock at grocery stores and takes up the most shelf space. It's the first, most obvious indicator that people are hording. Think about how much shelf space 1000 cans of soup take up then think of the shelf space 1000 rolls of toilet paper take up.


Oh, why don't we have that problem then?

Danish government: "Please don't hoard".
Supermarkets in response: "We don't care if you hoard, our supply chains are fully functioning, knock your self out".

Funny, people didn't actually hoard, the only thing missing is handsanitizers, because production is going to hospitals and nursing homes (you can use hand at the entrance).
 
eKonk
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

BFletch651: At least panic-buy something that makes sense, like frozen pizza.


I did. Why do you think I need so much TP now?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So many people, sitting on their toilet, worrying what'll happen when they run out of toilet paper, and somehow ignoring that shower sitting there in the same room.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?


China, Italy, Spain, and France have resorted to house arrest, for up to months at a time. China and Spain were not allowing resupply for any reason for a period. France is allowing one trip a day. People who did not have stocks that would last for weeks to months began emergency supplying. The system does not have the flow rate to fill at that rate, so you see local supplies run out.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: So many people, sitting on their toilet, worrying what'll happen when they run out of toilet paper, and somehow ignoring that shower sitting there in the same room.


12 showers a day is murder for your skin
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?


There's been a total lack of honest and competent leadership at the federal level, and early on Trump's lies were clearly in direct opposition to the reality of increasing telework and rising infection rates people were seeing around them. They panicked in the lack of any clear direction, worrying about lockdowns they were seeing happen overseas, and started hoarding things - like TP - that had an essentially infinite shelf life to try and feel like they were doing something.

From there, hoarding just snowballs. People see the supply on shelves start to dwindle and worry they won't be able to get any when they need it, so they join the hoarding and make it even worse.
 
probesport
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

BFletch651: At least panic-buy something that makes sense, like frozen pizza.


What do you want on your tombstone?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?


Like many things in our crazy world, it started at the end.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

probesport: BFletch651: At least panic-buy something that makes sense, like frozen pizza.

What do you want on your tombstone?


Pep, mushrooms and extra cheese.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm always, at any given time, stocked for several weeks worth of TP, tissues and paper towels. Even necessary feminine items.

Now if I could just find batteries for my at the moment useless thermometers.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't need any currently but I always check to see if they have it when I go to the store.
There are three different grocery stores I go to pretty regularly. None have had any TP for almost three weeks now.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shazam999: It started in Japan, somebody tweeted that China (where Japan gets their TP from) stopped making TP.  This was false but never underestimate the stupidity of twitter users.


Tr0mBoNe: I think there was an actual shortage in Australia in late Feb or at least that's where the run started. Then the crowd/mob mentality took over.


This text is now purple: China, Italy, Spain, and France have resorted to house arrest, for up to months at a time. China and Spain were not allowing resupply for any reason for a period. France is allowing one trip a day. People who did not have stocks that would last for weeks to months began emergency supplying. The system does not have the flow rate to fill at that rate, so you see local supplies run out.


Twitter, mob psychology, and poorly stocked supply chain.

Yup, sounds about right.

Thanks for the quick and informed replies, folks.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: probesport: BFletch651: At least panic-buy something that makes sense, like frozen pizza.

What do you want on your tombstone?

Pep, mushrooms and extra cheese.


Username checks out for dyslexic people.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I go to BJ's once a year to replenish

https://howmuchtoiletpaper.com/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Tr0mBoNe: probesport: BFletch651: At least panic-buy something that makes sense, like frozen pizza.

What do you want on your tombstone?

Pep, mushrooms and extra cheese.

Username checks out for dyslexic people.


Tromb Stone.
 
Bowen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Walked to Wegmans yesterday. Still no toilet paper there. And they even have buying restrictions in place for TP.


My neighbor said the local grocery store had about 30 4 packs of TP. Most people were just taking 1 (like the sign says) and moving on. Then some guy walked up and filled his cart with as many as he could. They turned him away at the register, thankfully. Makes you wonder how long it would take someone like that to kill and eat someone if there were actual shortages.

I figure if Dominoes hasn't delivered 35 minutes after the order is placed it's time for his neighbors to get nervous.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A Brief History of Toilet Paper
Youtube IVTRpTHPs3o


There is a good part at the end how Johnny Carson caused a run in the 70s.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?


I'm still waiting for the answer to "Who put the ape in apricot?"

Good luck in your quest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?


Good article:  https://psychcentral.com/bl​og/why-are-​people-hoarding-toilet-paper/
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This guy knew it, and he's laughing his ass off... 
Meanwhile at the toilet paper warehouse
Youtube wA4KS546rZo
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: enry: We have a bigger issue getting flour.

I've been hearing this.  Every time I've been (3/12, 3/14, 3/19, 3/21, and 3/23), the specialty flours have been gone, but there has always been plenty of All Purpose.  Plenty of eggs too.  I'm going back on Sunday.  We'll see what's up then.

At this point, the only thing I'm seeing consistently out of stock is TP.


Oh, other way around for us. I have whole wheat and self-raising but I have no AP or bread flour.

/The daughter did make cheese biscuits last night though which was awesome
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skozlaw: RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?

There's been a total lack of honest and competent leadership at the federal level, and early on Trump's lies were clearly in direct opposition to the reality of increasing telework and rising infection rates people were seeing around them. They panicked in the lack of any clear direction, worrying about lockdowns they were seeing happen overseas, and started hoarding things - like TP - that had an essentially infinite shelf life to try and feel like they were doing something.

From there, hoarding just snowballs. People see the supply on shelves start to dwindle and worry they won't be able to get any when they need it, so they join the hoarding and make it even worse.


Thanks! Honestly, I've kept my media watching (outside of Fark) to about 3 mins. per day so I don't go ballistic, plus I have a job that already allowed me to telecommute two days a week, so going to 5 days was less of an adjustment than most people had to make. I guess that's why I couldn't relate to the TP hoarding.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?

Good article:  https://psychcentral.com/blo​g/why-are-people-hoarding-toilet-paper​/


Thanks!
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Prank Call of Cthulhu: So many people, sitting on their toilet, worrying what'll happen when they run out of toilet paper, and somehow ignoring that shower sitting there in the same room.

12 showers a day is murder for your skin


If you are shiatting 12 times a day you have bigger issues than dry skin.
 
katrina_666
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?


Supposedly it gives people comfort to know it's there. This article goes into it.
In the Wake of the Coronavirus, Here's Why Americans Are Hoarding Toilet Paper
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was out picking up some pizzas for dinner, and made a quick stop at Dollar General to pick up a few things we were running low on... and scored toilet paper, paper towels, and even a 40oz hand soap refill.

I felt like I had won the lottery!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: I go to BJ's once a year to replenish



Interesting. I go to Rep. Lenish for BJ's, but Mr. Plenish has been very busy with this COVID-19 stuff, so I leave dissatisfied.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The world will always make a better moran... and enough objects to wipe your ass on. Start with the clothing of people who voted for the current president. They could still be in it, that's not an issue.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I don't need any currently but I always check to see if they have it when I go to the store.
There are three different grocery stores I go to pretty regularly. None have had any TP for almost three weeks now.


It's getting restocked every day with most of the other stuff.  The seniors come in in the morning and wipe everything out again, like locusts stripping a wheat field.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RI_Red: Rapmaster2000: Good article:  https://psychcentral.com/blo​g/why-are-people-hoarding-toilet-paper​/


katrina_666: Supposedly it gives people comfort to know it's there. This article goes into it.
In the Wake of the Coronavirus, Here's Why Americans Are Hoarding Toilet Paper


Those are both great articles on an aspect of psychology that I admittedly don't know much about.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I'm always, at any given time, stocked for several weeks worth of TP, tissues and paper towels. Even necessary feminine items.

Now if I could just find batteries for my at the moment useless thermometers.


Is that what you named yours?
 
Ant
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?


It only takes a couple people to start panic buying. People see that others are buying up toilet paper, and they think they better buy some too before everyone else gets it all.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RI_Red: Twitter, mob psychology, and poorly stocked supply chain.

Yup, sounds about right.

Thanks for the quick and informed replies, folks.


Stock has been fine.   The USA's TP is all domestically sourced.  It has nothing to do with China.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe this will finally wean Americans off that disgusting wiping habit. Then they can join the civilized world with bidets instead.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RI_Red: What I'd like to know, and this is probably impossible to answer, is how did the panic buying of toilet paper start?

Like, what's the psychology behind it? I'm in the Northeast and ahead of every snowstorm -- to the point that it's a running joke -- people buy up all the bread and milk.

But I've never seen a run (pun intended) on TP. Any theories?



I don't get why people don't get the panic buying of toilet paper.

It's the one thing you don't want to run out of. Most people a shiat-ton of food in the house--cans of stuff they haven't touched in years, etc. But TP is something you buy only when it runs out.

If you're stuck inside for a long time, you want to have TP, everything else is there already.

It doesn't expire, it doesn't go bad, it doesn't require refrigeration or freezing, and you're guaranteed to use it eventually.

And if you get sick -- and we're dealing with a virus here -- and you have a family of four all sneezing and runny nose? You use toilet paper as tissues. THAT is what people are stocking up on TP for, not for butt wiping.

You can only wipe your butt so much, but you can go through rolls and rolls of TP using it in place of much more expensive tissues for blowing your nose.

Now the hoarding, and fighting over TP -- that's just psychotic behavior that can't be understood using normal psychology.

/bought a reasonable amount of extra TP in February
//laughed at the ppl fighting over house-sized packages in Costco later on
///told you so
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.