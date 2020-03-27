 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   You might have missed it, but earlier this week the FBI shot a guy who was trying to bomb a hospital in order to disrupt then right against Covid-19. He might not be the only one out there with this plan   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was he caught then sayof?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Too white to be a terrorist, that's why it didn't make the news.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
pretty sure this is another idiot the fbi found online and allowed him to believe they could help him be a terrorist. it's not like they found a plot in the wild. most of the people they arrest in this way turn out to be developmentally delayed and likely wouldn't have done a thing but for the fbi and the fake bombs they were pimping.

that being said, fark him.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: pretty sure this is another idiot the fbi found online and allowed him to believe they could help him be a terrorist. it's not like they found a plot in the wild. most of the people they arrest in this way turn out to be developmentally delayed conservatives (but I repeat myself) and likely wouldn't have done a thing but for the fbi and the fake bombs they were pimping.

that being said, fark him.


FYFT
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is not what I typed... WTF
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
to be fair the FBI kinda created this guy and even supplied  the "truck bomb"   sooo,,,
 
probesport
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Was he caught then sayof?


In principal, yes.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only good neo-nazi is a dead one.

The FBI should send at least one every day six feet under for the better of humanity. One day a neo-nazi, one day a KKK member and in a couple of years, humanity IQ will have gone up a couple of points.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Quite the racket...disrupts then rights.  Makes him out to be a hero of sorts.
 
goodncold
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The far right nutjobs see this as the only way to start their Civil War 2.0 : Ammogasm

I wouldn't be surprised if they are running around licking doornobs and giving out free rimjobs.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: most of the people they arrest in this way turn out to be developmentally delayed


[citation needed]
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magorn: to be fair the FBI kinda created this guy and even supplied  the "truck bomb"   sooo,,,


Firemen starting fires again?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this one of the very fine people on both sides?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That is not what I typed... WTF


Are we taking it out of context?
:-)
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abox: Quite the racket...disrupts then rights.  Makes him out to be a hero of sorts.


Eats, shoots, leaves?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magorn: to be fair the FBI kinda created this guy and even supplied  the "truck bomb"   sooo,,,


Change "truck bomb" to "12 year old girl" and reevaluate.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"in order to disrupt then right against Covid-19. " WTF does mean?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You might have missed it, but earlier this week the FBI shot a guy who was trying to bomb a hospital in order to disrupt then right against Covid-19.

And I can't even get a single green.
 
anfrind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Very fine people."
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Giant Clown Shoe: pretty sure this is another idiot the fbi found online and allowed him to believe they could help him be a terrorist. it's not like they found a plot in the wild. most of the people they arrest in this way turn out to be developmentally delayed conservatives (but I repeat myself) and likely wouldn't have done a thing but for the fbi and the fake bombs they were pimping.

that being said, fark him.

FYFT


*XtadaZ Pinches t shirt*
Your bomb has officially been pimped
*XtadaZ lets go, high five hug shoulder slap*
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It he dead or what?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't believe he the whole thing!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Magorn: to be fair the FBI kinda created this guy,,,


They didn't create him. Their evidence is he was corresponding with his fellow conservatives planning some domestic terrorism. They lured him out with the promise of acting out his plan.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magorn: to be fair the FBI kinda created this guy and even supplied  the "truck bomb"   sooo,,,


Consider if someone else had found him first, recruited him and used him in a real attack, but of course in a role that didn't require much brainpower. Or he may have done something smaller, like shooting up a hospital.

His intent and willingness to act are what count. He belongs in prison.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
think_balance
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

goodncold: giving out free rimjobs


Do you have an address? Asking for a friend...
 
probesport
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: I can't believe he the whole thing!


It was accidental though.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The only good neo-nazi is a dead one.

The FBI should send at least one every day six feet under for the better of humanity. One day a neo-nazi, one day a KKK member and in a couple of years, humanity IQ will have gone up a couple of points.


How many Neo Nazis have you bagged this week?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: pretty sure this is another idiot the fbi found online and allowed him to believe they could help him be a terrorist. it's not like they found a plot in the wild. most of the people they arrest in this way turn out to be developmentally delayed and likely wouldn't have done a thing but for the fbi and the fake bombs they were pimping.

that being said, fark him.


So Republican?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 minute ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And they will live long enough to know what their testicles taste like unless the Law gets to them first.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is subby having a stroke?
 
Abox
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Abox: Quite the racket...disrupts then rights.  Makes him out to be a hero of sorts.

Eats, shoots, leaves?


Pulp Fiction (Entering the apartment scene) [HD]
Youtube Snq2bb8wQEc

I guess technically he doesn't really eat.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: That is not what I typed... WTF


PEBCAK
 
