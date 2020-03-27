 Skip to content
(NYPost)
90
    Sad, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Oral sex, city's health agency, safe sex practices, NYC's Department, Human sexual behavior, rim jobs  
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pick your battles
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From my cold, dead lips!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes my weekend
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they hate jobs so much?

What's next, hand?  blow?  boob?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I doubt the existence of anuses. And maybe tongues.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's serious folks.

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs PSA tag.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would come up with a pun, but the article took them all.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh if you bang someone with coronavirus, rimjob or not, you're gonna get it
 
yohohogreengiant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meh if you bang someone with coronavirus, rimjob or not, you're gonna get it


I usually rim my Corona with lime.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop smurfing. (Warning, not safe for smurf)

Smurfs lost episode (Lick my ass bitch)
Youtube RbvndmKlaL8
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Filthy libs taking our jobs, now another toilet paper alternative is gone.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do a woman's asshole and a 9V battery have in common? For some reason you'll eventually put your tongue on it.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of my high school health class in the early 80's. Subjects touched upon included rimming, fisting, and water sports. Not sure what they intended us to do with that information but I do remember it 35+ years later.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well....


There goes my weekend!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA RJ ICU DOA
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's very popular online and in porn but the thought of literally eating shiat......
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Others were shocked the Department of Health didn't let this particular sex act fall through the cracks"

lol
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feltching still okay?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meme.xyzView Full Size


img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stop giggling at the tweet:

"Day 13 of quarantine: my parents read the NYC coronavirus sex guidelines and are now discussing rimming at the dinner table. Need evacuation ASAP"
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, if Mrs Englaja has or gets the 'rona, I'd have it too. So I'll keep eating ass like groceries. it's probably safer than handling actual groceries anyway.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rim Jobs?

What if people have NO JOBS???
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennials are going to be inconsolable if eating ass is forbidden.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW, but since everybody is working from home...

South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut | Rim Job
Youtube I6piUtJcDLY
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass To Mouth
Youtube UTgneLluypg
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 598x230]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meh if you bang someone with coronavirus, rimjob or not, you're gonna get it


======================================​===================

Actually, they did a study (how they did it so fast I don't know) that says it will not transmit if you bang someone.

If you kiss them though, you're getting it.  If they cough/sneeze on you while you're pounding, you'll get it.  Just the mere act of banging?  Not gonna get it.

So treat an unknown partner like a hooker... no kissing!
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There go my hoop dreams
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of spitting blood with crack ho's?

Yay!
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plastic wrap!
 
Hal5423
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: Pick your battles


The New Mexico flag of your profile picture is shockingly apropos to your statement.
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rimshot - Ba dum tssshhh
Youtube VGg_HTls8ME
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: lolmao500: Meh if you bang someone with coronavirus, rimjob or not, you're gonna get it

======================================​===================

Actually, they did a study (how they did it so fast I don't know) that says it will not transmit if you bang someone.

If you kiss them though, you're getting it.  If they cough/sneeze on you while you're pounding, you'll get it.  Just the mere act of banging?  Not gonna get it.

So treat an unknown partner like a hooker... no kissing!


This wouldn't be a pandemic if it was only cough and sneeze. The breathing in close proximity is really really dangerous.
 
smask
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But felching is still OK?
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meh if you bang someone with coronavirus, rimjob or not, you're gonna get it


And since the virus is a respiratory virus, probably won't get it from eating ass at that.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: lolmao500: Meh if you bang someone with coronavirus, rimjob or not, you're gonna get it

And since the virus is a respiratory virus, probably won't get it from eating ass at that.


They've found the virus in fecal matter.  Still unknown if that translates to transmitting or not.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If rimming is wrong I don't want to be right.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Great, everything is becoming automated.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

jake3988: lolmao500: Meh if you bang someone with coronavirus, rimjob or not, you're gonna get it

======================================​===================

Actually, they did a study (how they did it so fast I don't know) that says it will not transmit if you bang someone.

If you kiss them though, you're getting it.  If they cough/sneeze on you while you're pounding, you'll get it.  Just the mere act of banging?  Not gonna get it.

So treat an unknown partner like a hooker... no kissing!


So now the working girls are asking an extra 50 not to get the Girlfriend Experience.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

12349876: RyansPrivates: lolmao500: Meh if you bang someone with coronavirus, rimjob or not, you're gonna get it

And since the virus is a respiratory virus, probably won't get it from eating ass at that.

They've found the virus in fecal matter.  Still unknown if that translates to transmitting or not.


Hell, you can find corn in fecal matter but that don't make it Iowa.

/Didn't know that
//The more you know?
///Three!
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 598x230]


Could you help an old guy out?
I'm sure this is funny if it is on fark, but could someone explain it?
Thank you.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jake3988: lolmao500: Meh if you bang someone with coronavirus, rimjob or not, you're gonna get it

======================================​===================

Actually, they did a study (how they did it so fast I don't know) that says it will not transmit if you bang someone.

If you kiss them though, you're getting it.  If they cough/sneeze on you while you're pounding, you'll get it.  Just the mere act of banging?  Not gonna get it.

So treat an unknown partner like a hooker... no kissing!


Sooo...
Canadian sex with strangers only..?
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: PSA RJ ICU DOA


Appropriate for you Fred Garvin, male prostitute.
 
