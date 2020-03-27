 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The real cause of the pandemic? Evangelicals   (nytimes.com) divider line
72
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Climate Change
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And Monocultures
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty much also the primary vector in South Korea, too: From a March 2 article:
Lee Man-hee, the leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, got on his knees and bowed at a news conference.
About 60% of the country's more than 4,000 confirmed cases are sect members.


From the article for this thread:

In an interview on March 13 on "Fox & Friends," Jerry Falwell Jr., [said] "You know, impeachment didn't work, and the Mueller report didn't work, and Article 25 didn't work, and so maybe now this is their next, ah, their next attempt to get Trump," he said.

I don't recall there being a serious attempt at a 25th Amendment case. Trump could collapse into a blabbering heap at the podium and his "pastors" would just chalk it up to his fulfilling a prophecy by speaking in tongues.

One of the first casualties of fact-free hyper-partisanship is competence in government.

Yep. Pretty sure that's a feature, not a bug in this timeline.*

The incompetence of the Trump administration in grappling with this crisis is by now well known, at least among those who receive actual news.

Oh, snap!

*I hate this timeline.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Evangelicals are the new Jews.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay Church in Florida mocked people concerned about the disease as "pansies" and insisted he would only shutter the doors to his packed church "when the rapture is taking place."

He'd be locking himself inside in that case.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Like in Italy, France, the Netherlands, etc?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All religion is mental sewage.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cataholic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know which religion has bats and pangolins as part of the sacrament, but you can count me out.
 
Intel154
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Obvious tag correctly deployed
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Lee Man-hee, the leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, got on his knees and bowed at a news conference.
About 60% of the country's more than 4,000 confirmed cases are sect members.


And this is why SK's containment was so easy. Their outbreak was primarily restricted to an insular fringe cult. The group was socially distanced from the rest of the population.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*some.

Others are smarter than that, follow the tested & true rules, espouse safe practices, cleanliness, vaccines, and following quarantine orders. Might want to put that house brush back in the pail and break out the small spatula there, Mr. Bob Ross.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.


Ironically, Catholics are the new Jews.
 
Cache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The real cause of the pandemic? Evangelicals Conservatives

Focus was a bit too narrow.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 Companion Story
 
Free Radical
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.


Jews are a death cult?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They better not defy social distancing and pack their houses of worship. I'll be so owned.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: All religion is mental sewage.


Especially the murderous cult of Atheism. Atheist killed more people in the 20th Century than any other group combined. Atheism is a death cult.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remind me, which city is the US epicenter of the pandemic?

How many evangelicals live there and contributed to the factors feeding that outbreak?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is really just more evidence that God is behind this.
 
fruitloop [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And they're going to take the goddamn credit for overcoming it.

Scathing Atheist Diatribe 371
Youtube 5XnX2ZMNouI
 
bigdanc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x315]


I find using a fictional character's wisdom and teachings to dispute a fictional character's wisdom and teachings too contradictory to take seriously, especially since the problem with one of the fictional characters is supposed to be that we shouldn't trust fictional characters.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cataholic: I don't know which religion has bats and pangolins as part of the sacrament, but you can count me out.


Taoism.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fruitloop: And they're going to take the goddamn credit for overcoming it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5XnX2ZMN​ouI]


It still won't make up for all the mass murders committed by dedicated atheists. The balance sheet is still in the DEEP red.
 
advex101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.

Ironically, Catholics are the new Jews.


Evangelicals killed Jesus.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cataholic: I don't know which religion has bats and pangolins as part of the sacrament, but you can count me out.


How does that square with the fact than the US now more infected people than a nation of 1.3 billion wet-market eating savages?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Like in Italy, France, the Netherlands, etc?


Yup

https://www.tellerreport.com/news/202​0​-03-05---evangelical-gathering-in-mulh​ouse--faithful-contaminated-everywhere​-in-france-and-up-to-guyana---france-2​4-.Bkx9h3cCV8.html

PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.


Evangelicals are the new plague rats.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Remind me, which city is the US epicenter of the pandemic?

How many evangelicals live there and contributed to the factors feeding that outbreak?


Fark user imageView Full Size


you know how I know you only read the headline?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't forget about patient 31. Went to a big church in S. Korea.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Organized religion is the biggest scam in human history
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lots of evangelicals in Wuhan, China?
 
Number 216
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's no surprise that evangelicals definitely being on gods wrath with how many commandments they break on every second of every day
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

advex101: This text is now purple: PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.

Ironically, Catholics are the new Jews.

Evangelicals killed Jesus.


I'm pretty sure a stack of politically motivated rabbis, temple priests, and a reluctant Roman governor were not particularly preachy. Last time I checked the cult of Emperor Worship didn't ramp up until after Yeshua was gone, and Judaism has never exactly been known as spreading the good news and active proselytization.

Try again.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.


Bullshiat.  You can't get a good bagel in Alabama.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: Cataholic: I don't know which religion has bats and pangolins as part of the sacrament, but you can count me out.

How does that square with the fact than the US now more infected people than a nation of 1.3 billion wet-market eating savages?


Do you also believe that nothing happened on June 4, 1989?
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.


I mean, they are pretty much spiritual successors to the Pharisees.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Evangelicals Work for the Chinese government now?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fruitloop: And they're going to take the goddamn credit for overcoming it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5XnX2ZMN​ouI]


I'm not athiest, but I love their shows (especially God Awful Movies).
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Lots of evangelicals in Wuhan, China?


Reading is Fundamental, dittybopper.

One of the first casualties of fact-free hyper-partisanship is competence in government. The incompetence of the Trump administration in grappling with this crisis is by now well known, at least among those who receive actual news. February 2020 will go down in history as the month in which the United States, in painful contrast with countries like South Korea and Germany, failed to develop the mass testing capability that might have saved many lives. Less well known is the contribution of the Christian nationalist movement in ensuring that our government is in the hands of people who appear to be incapable of running it well.
 
Marine1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, we're just gonna let these guys off the hook, then?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
China White Tea
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x315]


At this rate, there won't be any more religious people precisely because you can't reason with them.

/oh well
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: PreMortem: Evangelicals are the new Jews.

I mean, they are pretty much spiritual successors to the Pharisees.


As opposed to rabbinical Jews, who are the actual successors to the Pharisees?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Lots of evangelicals in Wuhan, China?


Fark user imageView Full Size


The Red-Hat Excuse Express will be making all stops between "China Virus" and "I don't take responsibility at all"

Clear the doors.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I would go so far as to say they are the "cause" of the pandemic.  But they would definitely be in the "You're not helping" category.

You can draw a scatter plot of the rise of the Tea Party, Evangelicals, Trump, anti-vaxxers, Flat Earthers, and a general distrust of science and experts to see how this administration has botched the response.  The only "experts" that Trump wants to surround himself are either toadies with political agendas, Wall Street types who care only about their wealth, and outright kooks.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bigdanc: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x315]

I find using a fictional character's wisdom and teachings to dispute a fictional character's wisdom and teachings too contradictory to take seriously, especially since the problem with one of the fictional characters is supposed to be that we shouldn't trust fictional characters.



You do realize that line was written by an honest-to-FSM human right? You see TV shows have writers who are typically humans and are as capable of being intelligent as any other humans.

But, if the nature of the character bothers you how about these?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: dittybopper: Lots of evangelicals in Wuhan, China?

[Fark user image 480x269] [View Full Size image _x_]

The Red-Hat Excuse Express will be making all stops between "China Virus" and "I don't take responsibility at all"

Clear the doors.


If the Chinese Communist Party hadn't censored those doctors, is this a pandemic?

This is a yes or no question.

I hate Trump too, but he's not the prime mover here.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish evangelicals were the new Jews. They could use a little persecution, keep 'em honest.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Remind me, which city is the US epicenter of the pandemic?

How many evangelicals live there and contributed to the factors feeding that outbreak?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
