(Columbia Daily Tribune)   Man jailed over 300 days for building a shed without a permit asks for home detention because of Coronavirus concerns. Judge doubles down leaving him imprisoned until the Coronavirus is gone   (columbiatribune.com) divider line
Virtually_Human [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was jailed for contempt of court.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Virtually_Human: He was jailed for contempt of court.


Reading the headline, I thought "That's kind of extreme." But yeah, contempt will do it.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes when you get in a pissing contest you end up with soggy shoes.

In my experience taking the attitude of, "I'll show that judge he can't make me..." rarely works out well.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, 300 days for contempt of court?  WTF?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The county attorney is the one who hates the shed and wants the owner cast into the dungeon forever. The judge hasn't decided yet whether to change the contempt order.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Still, 300 days for contempt of court?  WTF?


It keeps going till you comply.  There is no end.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Virtually_Human: He was jailed for contempt of court.

Reading the headline, I thought "That's kind of extreme." But yeah, contempt will do it.


And I would guess there is a bit of a history as judges don't go full a*shole without provocation.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: OldRod: Still, 300 days for contempt of court?  WTF?

It keeps going till you comply.  There is no end.


So... All he has to do is say the magic words: "Okay, I'll now comply" and they'll let him out of jail? Free to pursue a life of religious fulfillment?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he refuses to follow zoning laws and would rather go to jail every night for 300 days then follow zoning ordinances
Something tells me this guy would be thinking have on if they don't lock him up.
And I doubt he would stay at home.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Still, 300 days for contempt of court?  WTF?


Every day he has the opportunity to knock down the shed. Every day he says "no" and reports to jail.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take down the building you illegally put up and you can get out yesterday.

Libertarian like crying detected
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's our legal system for you.  Respect my authority or you will be punished.  If we don't do that, chaos, it'll be chaos I tell ya!  We might just have a few too many laws on the books that aren't worth throwing people in jail over.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: So he refuses to follow zoning laws and would rather go to jail every night for 300 days then follow zoning ordinances
Something tells me this guy would be thinking I have won if they don't lock him up.
And I doubt he would stay at home.


FTFM
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of wonder if they are just looking for excuses to keep him locked up while they investigate his connection to a bunch of missing hookers or something.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's our legal system for you.  Respect my authority or you will be punished.  If we don't do that, chaos, it'll be chaos I tell ya!  We might just have a few too many laws on the books that aren't worth throwing people in jail over.


Until Trump's presser later today, this will be the dumbest thing we will see or hear or read online today.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The county attorney is the one who hates the shed and wants the owner cast into the dungeon forever. The judge hasn't decided yet whether to change the contempt order.

Boone County attorney C.J. Dykhouse


Well that explains it. He's a Dykhouse. He's clearly an actual dick when it comes to any kind of buildings.

/He's mighty mighty
//Just lettin' it all hang out
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Virtually_Human: He was jailed for contempt of court.


======================================​=====================

300 days is a REALLY long time for contempt of court.  You'd have to be beyond despicable (or the judge a mega-whiny crybaby) to punish someone that long.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: Virtually_Human: He was jailed for contempt of court.

======================================​=====================

300 days is a REALLY long time for contempt of court.  You'd have to be beyond despicable (or the judge a mega-whiny crybaby) to punish someone that long.


Or just a guess, the guy could be the insufferable dickhole.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: Virtually_Human: He was jailed for contempt of court.

======================================​=====================

300 days is a REALLY long time for contempt of court.  You'd have to be beyond despicable (or the judge a mega-whiny crybaby) to punish someone that long.


There is a standing court order. Until he complies he is in contempt. He doesn't get to spend some time in jail, get out and keep the illegal fence and garage. It is always illegal, therefore he is in contempt as long as it stands.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is concerned with spreading the virus to other detainees and jail staff, as well as contracting it himself.

He's right about that, regardless of the facts of the zoning problem. He is spending nights in jail and days outside. Either keep him in or keep him out.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: LowbrowDeluxe: OldRod: Still, 300 days for contempt of court?  WTF?

It keeps going till you comply.  There is no end.

So... All he has to do is say the magic words: "Okay, I'll now comply" and they'll let him out of jail? Free to pursue a life of religious fulfillment?


...well that and rip down the shed.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Still, 300 days for contempt of court?  WTF?


He should probably knock down the shed
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's our legal system for you.  Respect my authority or you will be punished.  If we don't do that, chaos, it'll be chaos I tell ya!  We might just have a few too many laws on the books that aren't worth throwing people in jail over.



So, to be clear, you are against enforcing the law?
 
uratito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The extreme sentence was to "send a message to others...". That's not how the law works.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I'll never buy a property that has zoning laws. I don't need the busybodies in the "county court" system telling me what kind of fence I can build on my own property.
 
Endus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: Virtually_Human: He was jailed for contempt of court.

======================================​=====================

300 days is a REALLY long time for contempt of court.  You'd have to be beyond despicable (or the judge a mega-whiny crybaby) to punish someone that long.


Contempt of court is an "until you comply" thing.  It's entirely up to the person in jail how long they stay there.  He could obey the court's order any day now and be out of jail.

The guy in jail is the one who decided 300 days in jail was a price worth paying for his shed.  Not the judge.  To the judge, it's just about enforcing the will of the courts; if court rulings are just, like, suggestions and recommendations that people can freely ignore without consequence, what's the point of a court system?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'm kind of the opinion of "Hey, f*ck this guy, he's had his day in court and an appeal, he lost, he needs to comply with the ruling," the overnight jail thing really isn't doing the trick. Given current circumstances, he should not be going in and out of jail daily, and his offence really doesn't rise to the point where he should be in there 24/7.

The solution is for the municipality to tear down the violating structures and place a lien on the property for the expense. Nothing else is going to solve the root issue here.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: Jeebus Saves: That's our legal system for you.  Respect my authority or you will be punished.  If we don't do that, chaos, it'll be chaos I tell ya!  We might just have a few too many laws on the books that aren't worth throwing people in jail over.

Until Trump's presser later today, this will be the dumbest thing we will see or hear or read online today.


I'd really like to believe that.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a shed. That's a ranch house with a delivery bay. Given it's size, you'd think he could move the junk piled up next to it inside.

I wonder how close it is to a stream?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing, you should see what they did to Arthur Jackson.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Still, 300 days for contempt of court?  WTF?


It's conditional. He can end it at any time by complying with the court order.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this country fried rube asks to serve his sentence at home, and the county attorney wants him jailed 24/7 for asking?

Sounds like we've stepped beyond the realm of jurisprudence and directly into the "small town crap" hole.

I'm guessing everyone involved is kinda an ass.  And yeah, I've encountered judges in criminal cases in superior court in a state that thinks it's got some of the best courts in the country (and may be right) who took things wayy to personally.  And never as a defendant.  No judge is immune to letting personal opinion sway their decisions.  Especially when it's in bumblefark Ohio and they figure no one gives a crap.

Saying this Joe Dirt look alike belongs in jail because he won't tear down his shed is as dumb as saying some kid in St. Louis belongs in jail for having a dime bag of weed.

Hickville douchebaggery at it's worst.  I say at it's worst because any higher, and it wouldn't be douchebaggery anymore.  it would be assholism or jerk-offery.  ;)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always spot a low crime area by how they fill their jails.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ralanprod: Sometimes when you get in a pissing contest you end up with soggy shoes.

In my experience taking the attitude of, "I'll show that judge he can't make me..." rarely works out well.


Have a cousin like that, he was going to show all those bosses, cops and judges they can't stop him. He sure showed them, he is probably in his basement now with his fatigues, MREs and probably illegal firearms hiding from C-19.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they fine him for every day he doesn't comply, record it as a lien once it gets big enough, foreclose on the lien, smash the shed, and then sell off the property for whatever they can get for it?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has to be one awesome shed.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this the shed?
Backyard Underground Bunker Tour/Update 5 years on
Youtube ZQy89tZ-mRU
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What i would so is give him this offer : home confinement until the virus situation is resolved, fit him for an ankle bracelet which the county covers thew cost of but which he must reimburse after he can reopen his shop for business and has a profit coming in.   As a tradeoff for this, if he does not agree to comply with the court order by the time the virus situation is lifted  a county hired crew will be sent out to remove it anyway and he will be charged for that as well.   Same goes if work is  not started on the removal for 90 days after the virtus situation is resolved.

the other option is jail 24/7  until the virus situation is resolved.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: What i would so is give him this offer : home confinement until the virus situation is resolved, fit him for an ankle bracelet which the county covers thew cost of but which he must reimburse after he can reopen his shop for business and has a profit coming in.   As a tradeoff for this, if he does not agree to comply with the court order by the time the virus situation is lifted  a county hired crew will be sent out to remove it anyway and he will be charged for that as well.   Same goes if work is  not started on the removal for 90 days after the virtus situation is resolved.

the other option is jail 24/7  until the virus situation is resolved.


Or... We could shoot him into the sun?

/simple solution to a complex solution
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shut_it_down: Why don't they fine him for every day he doesn't comply, record it as a lien once it gets big enough, foreclose on the lien, smash the shed, and then sell off the property for whatever they can get for it?


A little backstory:
I know this guy personally. He is independently wealthy (for the area) and has alot of time to promote his political ideals. The "shed" in question is in violation of zoning because of the nature of its use.
He was building a maintenance garage for his transit bus. Hes a local liberal activist who wanted to provide transportation for rural residents and elderly registered voters, and migratory workers to protests/demonstrations and polling places.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: asmodeus224: Jeebus Saves: That's our legal system for you.  Respect my authority or you will be punished.  If we don't do that, chaos, it'll be chaos I tell ya!  We might just have a few too many laws on the books that aren't worth throwing people in jail over.

Until Trump's presser later today, this will be the dumbest thing we will see or hear or read online today.

I'd really like to believe that.


I kinda need to believe that.  Can't you let me have it?  ;)
 
Target Builder
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Destructor: LowbrowDeluxe: OldRod: Still, 300 days for contempt of court?  WTF?

It keeps going till you comply.  There is no end.

So... All he has to do is say the magic words: "Okay, I'll now comply" and they'll let him out of jail? Free to pursue a life of religious fulfillment?


Sounds like he has to turn up to sleep in the jail each night until he takes the shed down. He really really wants the shed/is determined not to give in so has been doing this almost a year.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Is this a challenger to The Shed of Doom?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Two assholes here. Not sure which to root against more.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: jake3988: Virtually_Human: He was jailed for contempt of court.

======================================​=====================

300 days is a REALLY long time for contempt of court.  You'd have to be beyond despicable (or the judge a mega-whiny crybaby) to punish someone that long.

There is a standing court order. Until he complies he is in contempt. He doesn't get to spend some time in jail, get out and keep the illegal fence and garage. It is always illegal, therefore he is in contempt as long as it stands.


Except that there is a limit.  While it's theoretically unlimited, in practice it is not.

At some point, the court must recognize that jailing the person is not going to make them comply.  For example, the person who spent the most amount of time in jail for civil contempt in the United States is H. Beatty Chadwick.

He spent 14 years in jail on contempt, because the court said he hid millions of dollars overseas, and he claimed it was lost in a business transaction gone bad.  He had to cough up 2.5 million dollars for his ex-wife, and he claimed he no longer had it.

After 14 years the court came to the conclusion that jail had lost its coercive effect, and freed him.

Which brings up an important part of contempt:  You have to be able to comply with the judge's orders in order to be held in contempt.  If you can't comply for some reason, you can't be held for contempt.   Whether or not Beatty could comply or couldn't is unknown, but the court certainly believed he could or it would have had no basis to hold him for contempt.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They really missed a golden opportunity to confine him in the shed until he destroys it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jake3988: Virtually_Human: He was jailed for contempt of court.

======================================​=====================

300 days is a REALLY long time for contempt of court.  You'd have to be beyond despicable (or the judge a mega-whiny crybaby) to punish someone that long.


Wrong. Contempt generally lasts until you comply with the court order. Dude needs to drop his dumb and aggressive behavior, which admittedly is pretty common among people who get involved in lawsuits, and just comply. He fought the good fight and lost.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: This is why I'll never buy a property that has zoning laws. I don't need the busybodies in the "county court" system telling me what kind of fence I can build on my own property.


Let us know how building that house out in international waters works out for you...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oa330_man: grimlock1972: What i would so is give him this offer : home confinement until the virus situation is resolved, fit him for an ankle bracelet which the county covers thew cost of but which he must reimburse after he can reopen his shop for business and has a profit coming in.   As a tradeoff for this, if he does not agree to comply with the court order by the time the virus situation is lifted  a county hired crew will be sent out to remove it anyway and he will be charged for that as well.   Same goes if work is  not started on the removal for 90 days after the virtus situation is resolved.

the other option is jail 24/7  until the virus situation is resolved.

Or... We could shoot him into the sun?

/simple solution to a complex solution


Woodchipper?
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Why don't they fine him for every day he doesn't comply, record it as a lien once it gets big enough, foreclose on the lien, smash the shed, and then sell off the property for whatever they can get for it?


Are you crazy?  That just makes too much sense.
 
