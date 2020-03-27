 Skip to content
(SFGate)   San Francisco dogs and cats are happy to have their owners home. So are nearby coyotes who always wanted to visit an urban jungle   (sfgate.com) divider line
16
    More: Weird, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Area, Golden Gate, Presidio of San Francisco, wild coyotes, Vice producer Gianna Toboni, families' cats, recent years  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If every human disappeared, Nature would reclaim the Earth and restore it to Eden in just a few years.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

When the humans are away
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeffrey Goines: "There's the television. It's all right there - all right there. Look, listen, kneel, pray. Commercials! We're not productive anymore. We don't make things anymore. It's all automated. What are we *for* then? We're consumers, Jim. Yeah. Okay, okay. Buy a lot of stuff, you're a good citizen. But if you don't buy a lot of stuff, if you don't, what are you then, I ask you? What? Mentally *ill*. Fact, Jim, fact - if you don't buy things - toilet paper, new cars, computerized yo-yos, electrically-operated sexual devices, stereo systems with brain-implanted headphones, screwdrivers with miniature built-in radar devices, voice-activated computers..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.playstation.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If every human disappeared, Nature would reclaim the Earth and restore it to Eden in just a few years.


They even did a whole TV show about it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_Af​t​er_People
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing has ever much deterred the coyotes from wandering my neighborhood. They do like to see people out and about, taking their breakfast for a walk.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coyotes were always there. They're easier to notice without the extra clutter of people.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better post some warning signs.

alvinalexander.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope those coyotes don't step in any poop or on a needle.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: [i.redd.it image 540x720]
When the humans are away


Why wait?

Hungry monkeys brawl over food as coronavirus hits tourism in Thailand
Youtube 22JgHBb-0dg
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh.  I've seen dead coyotes on the Atlanta downtown connector in normal times.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: [snopes.com image 497x572]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The coyotes will be feasting on the rats and mice.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should the bears of San Francisco be worried?
 
