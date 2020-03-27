 Skip to content
How are you all staying alive? This Farker is dancing to keep in shape. When this social distancing thing is over, moves will be busted.
32
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun. Thx subby.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I needed something to get me moving.  Coffee's not working.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shape is round, it doesn't take much to mantain it.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Flo Rida - Let It Roll (Keith Apicary video)
Youtube honzPhGqcE4
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

basemetal: [Fark user image image 750x630]


I can't wait for the last part.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

omg bbq: basemetal: [Fark user image image 750x630]

I can't wait for the last part.


You don't have to wait....
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix
Youtube acTdxsoa428
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When this social distancing thing is over, moves will be busted.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm still busting moves all day and every day because Dance Dance Revolution is the ultimate alpha male sport.  I bet you're one of those turbo-casuals who plays videogames with their hands.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
we are interestingly focused on portion control to stretch provisions and ive been drinking a few less beers nightly as well.

kind of an odd positive i guess.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Parov Stelar - Catgroove (TSC - Forsythe)
Youtube twqM56f_cVo
 
Land Ark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tomorrow night, Liberation Dance Party

https://www.dc9.club/e/liberation-dan​c​e-party-101106722930/

At one time the most popular indie rock and dance scene in DC, they are having an online dance night to benefit their employees.

It might still be popular, I don't know, I somehow turned old and stopped going years ago. But there are some great folks there and worth supporting.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jumping jacks, 4 times a day. I'm up to 80 each time
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: omg bbq: basemetal: [Fark user image image 750x630]

I can't wait for the last part.

You don't have to wait....
[YouTube video: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix]


I've been waking my wife up with "I saw a Tiger" at high volume every morning since we watched that.

Joe Exotic - I Saw a Tiger
Youtube JUOZUu0t2CA


If covid doesn't kill me before this is over, she probably will.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's Just "Jive Talking"--

/I thought the Mexican standoff between the Amazon, UPS, FedEx and USPS drivers was going to happen on my block back during Christmas time...but I think the time is now. And for some reason the newscast team from "The Ocho" will be there too.
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

basemetal: [Fark user image 750x630]


The fun thing is that if you told me a similarly wild tale now, I''d go, "Yeah, that's what I expect. And President Miley Cyrus is going to be right when she kills the AI enhancement program that started the zombie apocalypse."
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Langdon Alger: That's Just "Jive Talking"--



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: omg bbq: basemetal: [Fark user image image 750x630]

I can't wait for the last part.

You don't have to wait....
[YouTube video: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix]


What the holy fark is this
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No dancing here, but pretty regular Power Yoga or Classical Stretch recorded from PBS.  Still, I'm a little flabbier than I used to be without my long hikes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fun video, but intellectually dishonest.

If you are talking about Farkers dancing it would be more like:

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Walker: omg bbq: basemetal: [Fark user image image 750x630]

I can't wait for the last part.

You don't have to wait....
[YouTube video: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix]

What the holy fark is this


Pure entertainment. He's like if Donald Trump and and Danny McBride's character from "East Bound and Down" had a methed up, gay, redneck love child who is into guns and way to into big cats.
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gonna need some outside therapy today. Especially after the dog got skunked at 4am and the house smells.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Fun video, but intellectually dishonest.

If you are talking about Farkers dancing it would be more like:

[media.giphy.com image 200x288]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/still working on my moves
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: omg bbq: Walker: omg bbq: basemetal: [Fark user image image 750x630]

I can't wait for the last part.

You don't have to wait....
[YouTube video: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix]

What the holy fark is this

Pure entertainment. He's like if Donald Trump and and Danny McBride's character from "East Bound and Down" had a methed up, gay, redneck love child who is into guns and way to into big cats.


You think this is entertaining, I know this area of Okla very well, and have seen these people out and about on rare occasion.

/don't really know any of them
//but are you not entertained?
 
Greylight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For the last three years I have been a hermit, rarely leaving my place.  Now that I took a job as a janitor everyone else is staying home.  I am beginning to think it's me.

A lifetime of living with anxiety has left me with a lot of tools to deal with the stress but I am going to have to pick up my game to keep dealing with the constant health anxiety I get from work.

Honestly reading Fark and seeing a lot of familiar users is one of my best distractions right now.  I should probably expand that a bit :p
 
Joshudan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They closed the Chicago lakefront and associated parks/beaches yesterday, so no more going there. I'm happy staying inside but the wife is climbing the walls this AM.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Pure entertainment. He's like if Donald Trump and and Danny McBride's character from "East Bound and Down" had a methed up, gay, redneck love child who is into guns and way to into big cats.


By the way, that very accurate description gets a funny.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tai Chi 5 Minutes a Day Module 01 - easy for beginners
Youtube cEOS2zoyQw4
 
ComaToast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpshulEd: Gonna need some outside therapy today. Especially after the dog got skunked at 4am and the house smells.


My grandma told that bathing in tomato juice will wash off the skunk stank. Be the first in your supermarket to start the panic buying of tomato juice.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just because I could use more of the first dancer.
Georgina Mazzeo RAMAYAMA Don Omar ft Farruko
Youtube PZ6eJ0TRzVM
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ready to Monday: Take on Me by The Band of the Bold (part 1)
Youtube aaGX4JdtQi8
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


pol tab hard rabble checking in.

I smiled.

now, back to the pol tab
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Guile's theme goes with anything
 
