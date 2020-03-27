 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Remember PG&E's $4 million fine for manslaughter? The company is deducting it from payments to victims   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Pipeline transport, Natural gas, Victim, PG&E, Petroleum, Arraignment, The Victim, Butte County District Attorney's Environmental  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well fine, just stop producing electricity.  That will show 'em.

Of course this had nothing to do with poorly maintained equipment and bad management.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
PG&E needs to be put out of business
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's better than using that money for corporate retreats, CEO bonuses, and stock buybacks. Seems companies are showing some personal growth.
A few dozen more bailouts and national disasters, corporations might start using that money to actually help people.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See what you made us do? You just had to go and hold us responsible and force a 4 million dollar fine on us. Well, we're going to pay it right out of the victim's fund because it has billions. Didn't think of that didjya? I bet next time you'll think twice about holding a utility responsible while we are sitting on a pile of money dedicated to the people we injured.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've gotten emails from various folks like my apartment rental office, bank, dentist office etc.. about how they are dealing with the coronavirus issue.

I expect one soon from PG&E : "BURN IT WITH FIRE!"
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a victims fund, that's exactly what that money is for.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I've gotten emails from various folks like my apartment rental office, bank, dentist office etc.. about how they are dealing with the coronavirus issue.

I expect one soon from PG&E : "BURN IT WITH FIRE!"


WE HAVE DEVISED A SOLUTION!  WE SHALL FLOOD THE AIR AND WATER WITH PETROLEUM PRODUCTS AND SET IT ABLAZE!  WE SHALL PURIFY THIS WORLD IN HOLY FLAME!

/The bill for the products used in this endeavor will be sent to the US taxpayer.
//You're welcome.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What would be a whole lot more interesting is if one random board member is imprisoned for life. That'd be fun.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: What would be a whole lot more interesting is if one random board member is imprisoned for life. That'd be fun.


The obvious corporate counter-move is hiring 1500 temporary minimum wage board members to improve their odds:

"Oooh, Keven, too bad...and you were doing so well in the mailroom right up until last week..."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I've gotten emails from various folks like my apartment rental office, bank, dentist office etc.. about how they are dealing with the coronavirus issue.

I expect one soon from PG&E : "BURN IT WITH FIRE!"


Go ahead and laugh, but there's sure as hell no coronavirus in Paradise
 
