(The Star (Malaysia))   The world is going to hell in a hand-basket. What else could go wrong? Indonesian volcano: "HEY EVERYONE, WHAT'S GOING ON UP HERE?"   (thestar.com.my) divider line
Sin'sHero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Koronatoa, East of Virus.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait. Are we sure this isn't the end times?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait. Are we sure this isn't the end times?


Yellowstone is still ok. *crosses fingers*
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait. Are we sure this isn't the end times?


No.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looking on the bright side, at least airline schedules won't be greatly affected.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think this is good news, the ash will kill the corona by weighing it down on a molecular level so as you can ingest the virus with particulates of ash, you may have a bit of congestion, (which you may have with corona, so who knows?) not unlike smoking for a coupla years, but you won't have corona.

/I'm not a medical person so please get a third opinion
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: waxbeans: Wait. Are we sure this isn't the end times?

Yellowstone is still ok. *crosses fingers*


🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

