 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Two Victorians who died of COVID-19 revealed as cancer patients. No word yet on why they were still alive from that age   (9news.com.au) divider line
8
    More: Sad, The Alfred Hospital, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Alfred, Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Hospital, Alfred hospital, UK PM Boris Johnson, cancer patients  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 9:41 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Victorians often think: "WTF?  We wear normal fashion just like everyone else..."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
was thinking jacob rees-mogg had it
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It appears corsets slow the disease.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
that's what those little hussies get for showing ankle
 
Hachitori
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Two Victorians who died of COVID-19 revealed as cancer patients"


Now we know Victoria's Secret
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, Victoria, Australia.

There's other Victorias, you know. Go DIAF

/ oh you already tried that
// ummmmh, hm
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There can be only one...
/but now there are none

JC
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's my favorite Victorian:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.