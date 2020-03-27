 Skip to content
(CBS News)   ♩ Well, our hive is gone, I've lost my bees.♩ Chickens is asleep in the willow trees. ♩ The cow is in the water, past her knees. ♩ 85,000 and rising...♩   (cbsnews.com)
36
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fine, subby. Take my upvote.

/cash is king
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least that means our testing is getting up to speed. Can't confirm what you don't test...
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in the correct timeline, cancer has been cured and Robin Williams is still alive.
 
jsnbase [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It said the live blog was finished, which can only mean that coronavirus is over.

Good job, everybody!
 
Johnny Bananapeel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
braindeaddisco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently over 100,00
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ruthven13: Well, at least that means our testing is getting up to speed. Can't confirm what you don't test...


When it's all said and done and really set in as a seasonal plague, we'll look back one several years worth of mortutistics and come up with some pretty good real numbers. Of course then you have a few years to survive trough before the census, which who knows if those numbers will be faked at this point.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
97K according to John Hopkins
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amish Tech Support: Meanwhile, in the correct timeline, cancer has been cured and Robin Williams is still alive.


Bowie, Prince, Tom Petty, and Alan Rickman are as well. And Trump is alone in a gutter mumbling about beautiful walls or something.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

braindeaddisco: Currently over 100,00


ophus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't believe all you idiots that believe the CCP when they say no more new cases.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1,543 US COVID-19 deaths
or 385¾ Benghazis
or > ("9/11")/2
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the "So what, the flu has already killed 10,000 people this year" idiots have gone away.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the one on the left has an upper respiratory infection,
and the one in the middle shook his hand.
The one on the right's an overworked ER nurse,
and the guy in the rear . . .
hoarded toilet paper.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 100k as of now, doubled in three days.
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: Over 100k as of now, doubled in three days.
[Fark user image image 850x1006]


We're number 1! We're number 1!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Tarantula: Amish Tech Support: Meanwhile, in the correct timeline, cancer has been cured and Robin Williams is still alive.

Bowie, Prince, Tom Petty, and Alan Rickman are as well. And Trump is alone in a gutter mumbling about beautiful walls or something.


Are we gonna let the sock rocket bring us down? NO WAY COVFEFE
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what I want to know is....What does the fox say?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
85,000. Remember when Trump didn't want to let the cruise ship victims get treatment, because he didn't want the number to go above 15?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat cake guys, I mean the rich.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how will this affect tornado season?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Tarantula: Amish Tech Support: Meanwhile, in the correct timeline, cancer has been cured and Robin Williams is still alive.

Bowie, Prince, Tom Petty, and Alan Rickman are as well. And Trump is alone in a gutter mumbling about beautiful walls or something.


I read that as masterbateing ....
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: But how will this affect tornado season?


Sorry, I  think you missed where the midwest and South are getting flooded, so food shortages.
 
wegro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: Hallows_Eve: Over 100k as of now, doubled in three days.
[Fark user image image 850x1006]

We're number 1! We're number 1!


FLU-S-A! FLU-S-A! FLU-S-A!
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when the man comes around
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
over 11% of the NYPD's uniformed workforce out sick, as per NBC

https://twitter.com/Tom_Winter/status​/​1243651119580164096
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mr. Trump has been criticized for referring to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus," which some see as racist.

But not, you CBS.

Not you.  Because admitting that that would violate standards of journalistic decency.

Jack-offs.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
/yesterday's numbers
 
Kiler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: over 11% of the NYPD's uniformed workforce out sick, as per NBC

https://twitter.com/Tom_Winter/status/​1243651119580164096


How many of that is because they are sick, out they are "sick"?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kiler: dumbobruni: over 11% of the NYPD's uniformed workforce out sick, as per NBC

https://twitter.com/Tom_Winter/status/​1243651119580164096

How many of that is because they are sick, out they are "sick"?


It's interesting how our brave hero first responders of New York City who worked so hard on 9/11 turn into lazy layabouts depending on the crisis at hand.
 
oldfool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gates was on CNN saying this would peak in late April...  We'll have WWII levels of dead Americans by then.

Current deaths: 1500
WWII deaths: 418500

1500 * 2^x = 418500
ln(1500) + ln(2) * x = ln(418500)
0.693 * x = 12.944 - 7.313
x = 5.631 / 0.693
x = 8.124

But since the count doubles every three days...

8.124 * 3 = 24.372 days.

There are 221 days until election day. I don't feel like doing the math. I'm depressed.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Metastatic Capricorn:

But since the count doubles every three days...

8.124 * 3 = 24.372 days.

There are 221 days until election day. I don't feel like doing the math. I'm depressed.

One more note. That curve is bending upward. It's accelerating. Hopefully, the social distancing we've been doing will begin to show up in the number soon.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Metastatic Capricorn:

But since the count doubles every three days...

8.124 * 3 = 24.372 days.

There are 221 days until election day. I don't feel like doing the math. I'm depressed.

One more note. That curve is bending upward. It's accelerating. Hopefully, the social distancing we've been doing will begin to show up in the number soon.


Social distancing? How do you get your food?
 
