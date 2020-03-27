 Skip to content
(CNBC) NewsFlash He's always been a very positive bloke
125
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsawed
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
BOJO COR-OH, NO!
 
Bowen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Herd immunity?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's the difference between that and the usual vomit coming out of his mouth
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh no, what a shame...
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So how's that ''Just infect everyone ASAP" deal going for ya, boris?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, but did he get the nasty version?
 
YodaBlues
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ok universe, this is your chance. Time to balance all this bullshiat out.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So how's that ''Just infect everyone ASAP" deal going for ya, boris?


I guess he took up that, "You first" deal.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: What's the difference between that and the usual vomit coming out of his mouth


You're not at risk of contracting a potentially deadly disease from the usual vomit.  But both really should require isolation.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Coming Soon".  Take note, Trump (piss be upon you)
 
way south
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bowen: Herd immunity?


When your herd is the very same wealthy globe trotters that acted like plague rats?
It's almost like this thing was made to decapitate governments.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/stat​u​s/1243496858095411200?ref_src=twsrc%5E​tfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1​243496858095411200&ref_url=https%3A%2F​%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Fboris-jo​hnson-coronavirus-positive_n_5e7de08ac​5b6614922658f86

You look like crap - though I guess it's an improvement. Get better soon Boris
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


https://www.republicworld.com/world-n​e​ws/uk-news/uk-pm-boris-johnson-admits-​shaking-hands-of-coronavirus-patients.​html
 
thepeterd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was it a paternity test?
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I love waking up to good news in the morning!  He's another person that I hope dies.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Quick, fly to Washington and cough on Trump*
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who's next?
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It Couldn't Happen to a Nicer Guy
Youtube 0WBjxWbDpOU
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I wish him well and hope he recovers promptly, not least because the Prime Minister dropping dead of the virus will not do great things for Keeping Calm and Carrying On.

On the other hand, there's a good bit of karma in Boris "infect them all and let the NHS sort them out" Johnson getting infected.

On the other other hand, the fact that so many public figures have it with mild symptoms -- and so few people have access to testing for non-hospitalised mild/moderate cases -- gives me significant hope that the infection rate might be much higher (and the death rate therefore much lower) than even the more optimistic projections have found.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sunsawed: Smoking GNU: So how's that ''Just infect everyone ASAP" deal going for ya, boris?

I guess he took up that, "You first" deal.


It's good when a leader leads by example.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You can't handle schadenfreude of this magnitude.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There is no way this isn't 10 to 100 times more widespread. There is no way, with world leaders coming down with it.
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No problem politically, he'll blame the EU/other countries, just like another clown we know
 
2_glass_eyes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Couldn't resist that makeout session with Prince Charles, huh?
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, I guess he's put his mouth where his money is on this one.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Who's next?


Do we get to pick?  This would be my one and only time voting for Trump*
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And he's self-isolating, at least.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bowen: Herd immunity?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Herd Community?
 
neongoats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can we get one of these infected world leaders to cough on Trump. In fact, do his whole family and anyone that willingly works for him in the White House as well. Thanks.

The only downside is that medical resources would be used on them, thus dooming a real human being to Typhoid Trump's Trumpkin plague.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

way south: Bowen: Herd immunity?

When your herd is the very same wealthy globe trotters that acted like plague rats?
It's almost like this thing was made to decapitate governments.


I told a coworker I hoped it would sweep through Washington and take out half of Congress. She seemed to like the idea. She was a less of a fan of my hoping the Cheeto in Chief would get it.

She's kind of dumb.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Who's next?


Who's on first, What's on second, I Don't Know is on third...
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [Fark user image image 621x352]

"Coming Soon".  Take note, Trump (piss be upon you)


Yes. One down, one to go. I'm not saying I want them both dead, but I wouldn't feel awful about it should it happen. In fact, all the Tories, all the GOP, there could be quite a death toll, and I don't think I'd feel that bad

It's fair play really, they want us dead after all, so turntables and all that
 
ole prophet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

YodaBlues: Ok universe, this is your chance. Time to balance all this bullshiat out.


#thanoswasnotwrong
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: There is no way this isn't 10 to 100 times more widespread. There is no way, with world leaders coming down with it.


They meet with a lot of people and some had a vested interest in pretending the virus was media hype so they kept on meeting with people when they should have been isolated.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

2_glass_eyes: Couldn't resist that makeout session with Prince Charles, huh?


The spanking machine is probably what spread it

/John
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size

Well, I can't imagine how that could have happened.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fat dumb and lazy... Oh, he's mega fukt.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pkjun: On the one hand, I wish him well and hope he recovers promptly, not least because the Prime Minister dropping dead of the virus will not do great things for Keeping Calm and Carrying On.

On the other hand, there's a good bit of karma in Boris "infect them all and let the NHS sort them out" Johnson getting infected.

On the other other hand, the fact that so many public figures have it with mild symptoms -- and so few people have access to testing for non-hospitalised mild/moderate cases -- gives me significant hope that the infection rate might be much higher (and the death rate therefore much lower) than even the more optimistic projections have found.


I was watching a YouTube report that speculated as much.
Apparently a lot of people are coming down with the symptoms (fever, loss of smell, pinkeye, mild flu like symptoms) but not severely enough to get tested or even suspect they need to be tested.
Expectation is that, once mass testing can be carried out, they'll find an asymptomatic variant has been spreading like wildfire. Effectively inoculating hundreds of thousands from the bad version.

That would be similar to what happened with Ebola and a few other viruses.  The good version spreads faster because the host is not quarantined, bedridden, or dead. The bad version then burns out it's host pool over time.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
you're trying to get me to feel sorry for the coronavirus
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So by Sunday half the British cabinet ministers will have caught it too no doubt.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
and how many thousands has this dumbass spread it to because he just didn't give a shiat
 
