(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Wear contact lenses? You probably should switch to glasses because of that virus thing going around   (fox43.com) divider line
29
724 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)



29 Comments
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't be held responsible
'Cause she was touching her face.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I generally wear glasses around the house so my lenses aren't getting much use lately.  But I had thought of it...my supply is running low and I could use an updated prescription but my optometrist has closed shop.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've actually noticed a lot of the local news people have been wearing glasses for the last week or two.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RGP FTW. Touch them once to put them in and once to take them out. Cleanly washed hands each time. What's this nonsense about touching them throughout the day to adjust them?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contact lens wearers touch their faces and eyes multiple times a day, whether it's for putting in contacts, taking them out, or adjusting them if they get a little out of place.

Um, no. Almost always twice a day for lens stuff. Once each eye in the AM to put them in, once each eye at night to remove. I touch my face more (with tissue or handkerchief) because of pollen or because my BP med has runny nose as a side effect.

And I have such horrible nearsightedness that contact lenses work WAY better for my vision.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: RGP FTW. Touch them once to put them in and once to take them out. Cleanly washed hands each time. What's this nonsense about touching them throughout the day to adjust them?


For people with astigmatism they never sit quite right on the eye, even when you get the kind allegedly designed for it. So several times a day you might reach up to slide it around a little when it gets uncomfortable.

I stopped wearing contacts specifically for that reason.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I can't be held responsible
'Cause she was touching her face.


Why are you some kind of punk who rarely takes advice?
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wearing contacts for almost 30 years, washing my hands before putting them in and taking them out is habitual.  I also adjust them ... never, as compared to how often I have to adjust my glasses.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Wait, there's a VIRUS going around?!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I suspect people who wear glasses touch their face to adjust eyewear much more than people who wear contacts do.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: RGP FTW. Touch them once to put them in and once to take them out. Cleanly washed hands each time. What's this nonsense about touching them throughout the day to adjust them?


I live in a dry climate and have naturally dry eyes. I have to make a conscious effort not to tinker with my contacts under normal circumstances (they slip weirdly out of place, attract dust and whatnot, and get blurry). Eye drops can be helpful but I don't always have them available.

This virus has been great for getting me to slow down on this behavior but the "need" and urge still persist.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Right now, I only touch my contact lenses when I'm at home putting them in or taking them out.  I used to do it at work sometimes, but I've become more aware of the germ circus that's always here anyway.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are these soft contacts, or RGP that all you eye touchers are talking about?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I wear contacts, I wear them for weeks at a time. So that's one touch in, then forget about them for a couple of weeks, then one touch out.

I admit that I'm not vigilant about washing my hands before taking them out. I think that will change.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I touch my glasses a whole lot more than I touch my contacts during the day, which is about 30 times vs 0.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: RGP FTW. Touch them once to put them in and once to take them out. Cleanly washed hands each time. What's this nonsense about touching them throughout the day to adjust them?


Exactly.  Once in the morning after I come out of the shower when I'm alone and as clean as I'm ever going to be that day.  Once at night after I wash my hands and when my hands are up in my face anyway because I'm flossing and brushing my teeth.

There's no reason at all to adjust contact lenses during the day.  OTOH, people with glasses unconsciously bring their hands to their faces to adjust them dozens of times each day.  Also, almost all contacts nowadays are single use, daily disposables.  The frames and lenses of glasses are plastic or metal on which the virus can live for days.  Advantage: contact lenses.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are they even doing eye exams now?
 
fumb duck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm a self employed (up to a couple days ago) Licensed Optician in Ohio

I have a finishing lab and can fabricate glasses on site even though I am closed to the public

If I can help any of you Farkers out, or if you know someone in need, I'm happy to help...
www.glassescontacts.com
end shameless altruistic plug

You really need to ditch the contacts for a while...
 
Bowen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess that explains why 1-800-contacts has been spamming me suddenly.
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: When I wear contacts, I wear them for weeks at a time.


That sounds awful...you must have exceptionally resilient eyes.  I dated a gal who would do that and if they bothered her at night would, no joke, store them in her mouth.  There was so much wrong with and right with this chick that I wouldn't even know where to begin.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bowen: I guess that explains why 1-800-contacts has been spamming me suddenly.


Fark user imageView Full Size

My arch nemesis ....
 
fumb duck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abox: pearls before swine: When I wear contacts, I wear them for weeks at a time.

That sounds awful...you must have exceptionally resilient eyes.  I dated a gal who would do that and if they bothered her at night would, no joke, store them in her mouth.  There was so much wrong with and right with this chick that I wouldn't even know where to begin.


I had a young guy a while ago that would moisten his rigid RGP lenses in his mouth before putting them in ( which was unhealthy enough)..
/Until he swallowed one
//He  "recovered" the lens in about a day,,,cleaned it and PUT IT BACK IN HIS EYE GAHHHHHH
careeraddict.comView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't touch my eyes after I get my lenses in other than to take them out. Last year I had to go to multifocal lenses in one eye, a toric lens in the other and bifocal glasses for my backup. I've been wearing my glasses all week now and I can't quite figure out this bifocal BS.

HOW DO YOU READ WITH THESE ON?

I mean, I know I'm supposed to look through the bottom-ish part of the glasses, but it's awkward and weird and I can't quite get it right. I want to put my lenses back in so badly, but my left eye has been irritated with a weird red spot for nearly a week, so I won't. I need to acclimate to glasses that are specifically designed to only allow me to see out of part of them at one time, depending on *what* I'm trying to see. It sucks.

I've been buying  books online all week, so if any other super-squinty people have tips and tricks that would help me learn how to use my glasses well enough to read those books when they get here, that would be just spiffy.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Are they even doing eye exams now?


The place I go to is currently closed except for emergencies.  I don't blame them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I forget the movie, but there was a viral outbreak, and heros are tracking back to the lab, where they find out it got out on a researchers contact lenses.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Real Women Drink Akvavit

It is really hard to readapt to glasses if you are a seasoned CL multifocal wearer...It takes a while for your brain to sort it out, but it should get better soon. Your eye issue may be a factor too..

I'm glad you aren't wearing the CL ...hopefully the irritation will kick itself out..if not call your prescribing doctor and gets some meds ...Also be aware of any other unusual symptoms
AMA
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fumb duck: Real Women Drink Akvavit

It is really hard to readapt to glasses if you are a seasoned CL multifocal wearer...It takes a while for your brain to sort it out, but it should get better soon. Your eye issue may be a factor too..

I'm glad you aren't wearing the CL ...hopefully the irritation will kick itself out..if not call your prescribing doctor and gets some meds ...Also be aware of any other unusual symptoms
AMA


If this is a brain thing, I'm in for a very long ride.

Thank you!
 
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm in IT, geek glasses for work, cool shades other times.

Also, I find that you adjust glasses hourly, it's basically second nature. Just clean them and you'll be ok.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you subby.

allaboutholidays.comView Full Size
 
