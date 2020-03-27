 Skip to content
(NYPost) Boobies Woman rides the "Charging Bull" statue in NYC. Bonus: Naked   (nypost.com) divider line
40
40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute..
Fark user imageView Full Size


SHE'S NOT NUDE AT ALL!!
Probably NSFW tho..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, she's got blurry genitalia... is that a COVID side effect?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did she not slip off?

/ snail trails
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Damn, she's got blurry genitalia... is that a COVID side effect?


It's probably her testes coming in, just makes it appear blurred.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
THAT is going to leave a mark.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How warm is it down there? Because that looks cold.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The unsanitary stunt came as US stocks rallied for a third straight day, with the Dow finishing up 1,352 points."

Lutz.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why is she touching her face?!
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: How warm is it down there? Because that looks cold.


50s-ish.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod: Damn, she's got blurry genitalia... is that a COVID side effect?


Maybe she's from Japan?
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mess with the bull, you get horny
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
New Merrill Lynch ad? Stock is rising.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sometimes the bull rides you, and sometimes you ride the bull.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll be in my bunk.  I mean, I've been in my bunk for a few weeks now, but I'm going masturbate for a bit and would appreciate some privacy.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Unsanitary stunt"

She's wearing panties, and why would there be coronavirus on the bull statue?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anybody seen Cowgirl Toffee?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hand Banana: "Unsanitary stunt"

She's wearing panties, and why would there be coronavirus on the bull statue?


Have to admit, it is a cunning stunt.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Best time to do it. In recent years there's usually a ring of tourists 50 deep surrounding the farking thing like religious pilgrims, each eagerly waiting to take their turn to take the bull by the sack.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fearless girl.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope she wiped it down when she was done :/
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess you'll need to hit instagram to find out who it is.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The unsanitary stunt came as US stocks rallied for a third straight day, with the Dow finishing up 1,352 points.

If the rally continues, D2S will order her back to the bull every day to do her job. She'll be the Lady Godiva of the Corvid Virus.  In 200 years, the New New three Stooges will make a very poor short movie about her.

Whoa Charger
Up Charger

Lamest lines uttered until Troll II
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She should have worn a mask, missed comedic opportunity there.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anybody wipe off that snail trail?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bull: Heeyyyy! Nekkid chick on my back. Some days this job doesn't suck.

Meanwhile, Tyvex dud goes about his business.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sure, but when I straddle the opposing Fearless Girl statue naked, I'm reviled by people everywhere and branded a sex offender.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not naked, flesh-toned panties (pic 5).
Still damn hot.
I'll be in my bunker.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On a related note, while on vacation many years ago, we walked into some dive bar and there was a hot girl riding the mechanical bull on the slowest speed. Holy crap, I still have pleasant dreams about that vision.

Why, yes, Fark is my personal erotica site.
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: How did she not slip off?

/ snail trails


They might wanna wipe that down
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: On a related note, while on vacation many years ago, we walked into some dive bar and there was a hot girl riding the mechanical bull on the slowest speed. Holy crap, I still have pleasant dreams about that vision.

Why, yes, Fark is my personal erotica site.


Yea... I never understood the appeal of having mechanical bulls in bars but once you see them in action, holy fark.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I hope she wiped it down when she was done :/


It?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: On a related note, while on vacation many years ago, we walked into some dive bar and there was a hot girl riding the mechanical bull on the slowest speed. Holy crap, I still have pleasant dreams about that vision.

Why, yes, Fark is my personal erotica site.


Did her boob "accidentally" fly out of her top too?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Sure, but when I straddle the opposing Fearless Girl statue naked, I'm reviled by people everywhere and branded a sex offender.


That's not why we brand you.
 
LewDux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In related news farkers confuse humans and shelled gastropods
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: On a related note, while on vacation many years ago, we walked into some dive bar and there was a hot girl riding the mechanical bull on the slowest speed. Holy crap, I still have pleasant dreams about that vision.

Why, yes, Fark is my personal erotica site.


media.giphy.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldRod: Damn, she's got blurry genitalia... is that a COVID side effect?


She's wearing underpants that blend in with her skin color. The bewbs however are blurred. She's really just topless with a bikini type bottom on.
 
advex101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That is the America that I love.  fark you, prudes.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Really is no problem. That cotton panel will protect you from anything
 
On Twitter

In Other Media
