(NJ.com)   Bishop says Catholics can eat meat during Lent because we are sacrificing enough for coronavirus   (nj.com) divider line
12
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No obligatory fasting / abstinence per canon laws.

No need for Communion or absolution through a priest to maintain a state of grace.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone's losing faith after their merciful god sent a plague their way.

Are priests exempt, too? Or will they continue to eat nun?
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like how they can change the rules like that. So I changed the rules and I'm Pope now. Without all the kid rapey stuff though.
 
rudemix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That old spirit of the law not the letter of the law. Sounds kinda liberal
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, they just change the rules on the fly like the Word just got a software update.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Years ago, there was this Catholic community.  One day, a Jewish man moved in.  Everything was well except on Fridays when the Jew would grill a giant steak on the back porch.  The smell drove the Catholics mad.   So, they encourage the Jew to convert.  He agreed and everyone came to the ceremony where the priest blessed him and said "Born a Jew, raised a Jew, now a Catholic."

Next Friday, they were horrified to smell steak grilling.  They went to his house where they found the guy standing over a beautiful steak saying "Born a cow, raised a cow, now a fish."
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pkjun: No obligatory fasting / abstinence per canon laws.

No need for Communion or absolution through a priest to maintain a state of grace.

[i.imgflip.com image 562x604]


Earliest known image of Father Guido Sarducci?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jesus was all about getting to the next world, not what happens in this world. Why would a pandemic make him change the rules?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
once again proving its all made up BS

either that or god needs middle eastern schizophrenics in order to get the word out
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I will never understand these arbitrary rules. I was raised Catholic and always said it was dumb that we couldn't eat meat on Fridays because Jesus died on a Friday. So abstaining from 'flesh' on Friday was a way to honor him. Then they turn around and gave me a wafer on Sunday that was his 'body'. So, no meat on Friday to honor him, then actually part of him on Sunday. Got it. It's a miracle I grew up not more warped than I am.
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least one doesn't have to make a donation for building a bell tower, to get a pass on Lent.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: Then they turn around and gave me a wafer on Sunday that was his 'body'


Farking cannibal.
 
