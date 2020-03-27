 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Mother of missing kids bought wedding ring on Amazon before her new husband's previous wife died   (abc4.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another one for Dateline.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When you think it can't get any crazier

This does not even crack the top 50
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wut?
 
radiosteele
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sure she's not from Florida?
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are we not even going to talk about the abject sadness of buying oneself a wedding ring? From Amazon?
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is John C Reilly OK?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She sounds like the perfect hire for a big cat zoo.
 
