 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   'Kalamazoo-wide singalong combats isolation' Difficulty: Journey   (woodtv.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, Debut albums, Facebook movement, community activist Jen Strebs, Kzoo Community Jam, Kalamazoo residents Jex Judd, major radio stations, lot of fear, community  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2020 at 12:01 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Primus - Kalamazoo
Youtube VZeqABXYLvk
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read that first as Kazoo and went "oh dear"
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
UGH


Michigan people. I moved here 10 years ago and y'all are still weird AF. Yuppers and Juggalos make more sense than Timbits Journey-Hockey.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't the farking Eagles, man.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hopefully none of those folks find out if the ending of The Soporanos act--
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aungen: UGH


Michigan people. I moved here 10 years ago and y'all are still weird AF. Yuppers and Juggalos make more sense than Timbits Journey-Hockey.


ope
 
Coronach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/WBmVcKJSmYQ
?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Take me now.....
 
gregario
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh. No one told me.

/friendless
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: Take me now.....


That's not Journey, you're thinking of either Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, or 10,000 Maniacs.

Patti Smith Group - Because the Night (Official Audio)
Youtube c_BcivBprM0
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.